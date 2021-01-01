« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1022 1023 1024 1025 1026 [1027]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2275799 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,991
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41040 on: Today at 04:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:09:44 pm
Bloody hell.  :o

I was annoyed with myself when I put two pounds on in the Maldives.

This is the Jimmy Buffets Margarittaville restaurants idea of a starter for 1 ;D



I've talked about this before, but when Ponderosa was trading, it was $10 (£5 back then) for an all you could eat buffet with a steak - I had spaghetti and meatballs while I was waiting for my steak ;D For breakfast you got something like 8 rounds of toast between 2 and you could eat all the standard brekkie stuff plus fried chicken, corned beef hash, cakes, biscuits, ice cream for about £2 - I was a monster

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41041 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
Ponderosa was great.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,991
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41042 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:03:01 pm
Ponderosa was great.

Was gutted when we went back in 2019 and it'd shut down   :(
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41043 on: Today at 05:16:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm
She's got Emmerdale on, and surprise surprise, they've just had another car crash. Whats that, 50 crashes this year? Get an imagination for fucks sake

Yeah, I groaned when yet another crash happened.  Lo and behold, it's now hanging precariously off the edge of the cliff.  Hardly the Italian Job levels of excitement.

To be fair though. I am very eager to see if (or who) Mac saved anyone.  Or even if he survived himself.  Will cast a sneaky eye over it when it's on later. :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41044 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:16:56 pm
Yeah, I groaned when yet another crash happened.  Lo and behold, it's now hanging precariously off the edge of the cliff.  Hardly the Italian Job levels of excitement.

To be fair though. I am very eager to see if (or who) Mac saved anyone.  Or even if he survived himself.  Will cast a sneaky eye over it when it's on later. :)
ok, no more soap opera updates!!!  :)
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41045 on: Today at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:20:17 pm
Surely this should be in the small things that make you happy thread?

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 1022 1023 1024 1025 1026 [1027]   Go Up
« previous next »
 