With all of the horrific things happening in the Middle East at the moment, not for the first time I had found a sense of disgust with what they are producing on televisions series now. When I was away on holiday we had the misfortune of catching up with some of my brother's tv viewing. I think it was on Apple TV a series called Slow Horses what a hideous show it was. Now, I usually like Gary Oldman in stuff but this show just had nothing good about it at all. It just shows the worst of human excess and behaviour, beheadings, other horrible violence for little reason. People just being obnoxious for the sake of it. Sky are the latest to have introduced the same type of shite which they have been advertising in virtually every commercial break today. With all the horrors in the world why is this type of show necessary at all? Are there people who really enjoy stuff like this?