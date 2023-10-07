« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2275663 times)

Online Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41000 on: October 7, 2023, 05:20:10 pm »
oo-er
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41001 on: October 7, 2023, 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  7, 2023, 05:15:24 pm
You lot are very naughty boys.

Talk about lowering the tone of the thread.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41002 on: October 8, 2023, 12:40:34 am »
Quote from: Slippers on October  7, 2023, 07:26:08 pm
Talk about lowering the tone of the thread.
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41003 on: October 8, 2023, 01:24:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2023, 12:40:34 am
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.

Could be crows, they usually like to go for shiny things?
Offline rob1966

« Reply #41004 on: October 8, 2023, 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2023, 12:40:34 am
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.

When I was a baby we lived in a flat on Ullet Road. Someone used to rob our milk, which pissed my Ma off no end. One day, she got up to wait for the delivery, grabbed the milk, peeled the lid off as carefully as she could, emptied some of the milk out, poured in all kinds of shite, bleach/washing powder/whatever shite that kept it white, filled it to the top, lid back on, put the bottle back. Bottle disappears, milk never got robbed again after that.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41005 on: October 8, 2023, 12:43:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 12:37:30 pm
When I was a baby we lived in a flat on Ullet Road. Someone used to rob our milk, which pissed my Ma off no end. One day, she got up to wait for the delivery, grabbed the milk, peeled the lid off as carefully as she could, emptied some of the milk out, poured in all kinds of shite, bleach/washing powder/whatever shite that kept it white, filled it to the top, lid back on, put the bottle back. Bottle disappears, milk never got robbed again after that.

Because shed killed the person whod stolen it?
Offline rob1966

« Reply #41006 on: October 8, 2023, 12:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October  8, 2023, 12:43:57 pm
Because shed killed the person whod stolen it?

I hope so, thieving c*nt was depriving me of my breakfast

Eye for an eye and all that ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41007 on: October 8, 2023, 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  7, 2023, 12:50:58 pm

I remember my father making a box for the milkman to leave ours in because the birds would peck away at the foil tops and nick the cream.

Haha, that used to really irritate my dad, as if we're not giving them enough already!
Offline rob1966

« Reply #41008 on: October 8, 2023, 12:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  7, 2023, 12:50:58 pm

I remember my father making a box for the milkman to leave ours in because the birds would peck away at the foil tops and nick the cream.

The cream off the milk was the best bit, I loved opening a bottle and getting that on my cornflakes. Don't get why they put foil tops on proper milk and proper caps on steri. foil tops would have had the birds puking on the steri  and leaving the milk well alone.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41009 on: October 8, 2023, 01:24:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 12:59:49 pm
The cream off the milk was the best bit, I loved opening a bottle and getting that on my cornflakes. Don't get why they put foil tops on proper milk and proper caps on steri. foil tops would have had the birds puking on the steri  and leaving the milk well alone.

There was always a bit of a scrap in our house to see who was going to get the cream.


Offline rob1966

« Reply #41010 on: October 8, 2023, 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  8, 2023, 01:24:19 pm
There was always a bit of a scrap in our house to see who was going to get the cream.




Ours too, mad the little things you remember
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41011 on: October 8, 2023, 06:27:14 pm »
I think we used to shake the bottles mix the cream in.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41012 on: October 8, 2023, 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October  8, 2023, 06:27:14 pm
I think we used to shake the bottles mix the cream in.

There'd have been a lynching if someone had done that in our house.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41013 on: October 8, 2023, 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October  8, 2023, 06:27:14 pm
I think we used to shake the bottles mix the cream in.
we did that, yep.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41014 on: October 8, 2023, 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  8, 2023, 07:06:26 pm
There'd have been a lynching if someone had done that in our house.
Same in ours. There'd be fights to get to the new bottle first in order to get the cream on our cornflakes or weetabix. No bottles were shaken.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41015 on: October 8, 2023, 08:22:03 pm »
With all of the horrific things happening in the Middle East at the moment, not for the first time I had found a sense of disgust with what they are producing on televisions series now. When I was away on holiday we had the misfortune of catching up with some of my brother's tv viewing. I think it was on Apple TV a series called Slow Horses what a hideous show it was. Now, I usually like Gary Oldman in stuff but this show just had nothing good about it at all. It just shows the worst of human excess and behaviour, beheadings, other horrible violence for little reason. People just being obnoxious for the sake of it. Sky are the latest to have introduced the same type of shite which they have been advertising in virtually every commercial break today. With all the horrors in the world why is this type of show necessary at all? Are there people who really enjoy stuff like this?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41016 on: October 8, 2023, 09:52:46 pm »
That's not the take I got after watching Slow Horses at all.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41017 on: October 9, 2023, 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 09:52:46 pm
That's not the take I got after watching Slow Horses at all.

That's a shame, After reading Jill's review I was looking forward to watching it.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41018 on: October 9, 2023, 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  9, 2023, 11:04:16 am
That's a shame, After reading Jill's review I was looking forward to watching it.

:) Me too

After watching 'Nil By Mouth' nothing Oldman ever does after will overly shock me.

Perhaps one of the bleakest movies I've watched (along with Requiem for a Dream)  :(
Online Henry Gale

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41019 on: October 9, 2023, 01:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  9, 2023, 12:48:35 pm
:) Me too

After watching 'Nil By Mouth' nothing Oldman ever does after will overly shock me.

Perhaps one of the bleakest movies I've watched (along with Requiem for a Dream)  :(

Yeah Nil BY Mouth was very hard to watch! It always reminded me of Once Were Warriors from New Zealand. That was brutal in parts.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41020 on: October 9, 2023, 01:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  9, 2023, 11:04:16 am
That's a shame, After reading Jill's review I was looking forward to watching it.
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  9, 2023, 12:48:35 pm
:) Me too

After watching 'Nil By Mouth' nothing Oldman ever does after will overly shock me.

Perhaps one of the bleakest movies I've watched (along with Requiem for a Dream)  :(
Have I misread Jill's take on it. I would recommend watching Slow Horses it's a very good show.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41021 on: October 9, 2023, 01:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  9, 2023, 01:05:43 pm
Yeah Nil BY Mouth was very hard to watch! It always reminded me of Once Were Warriors from New Zealand. That was brutal in parts.

Shortland Street was never the same for me again after watching that.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41022 on: October 9, 2023, 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  9, 2023, 01:05:43 pm
Yeah Nil BY Mouth was very hard to watch! It always reminded me of Once Were Warriors from New Zealand. That was brutal in parts.

Total agreement on Once Were Warriors, really tough watch that one
Offline Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41023 on: October 9, 2023, 06:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  9, 2023, 12:48:35 pm
Perhaps one of the bleakest movies I've watched (along with Requiem for a Dream)  :(

Now that is a bleak film. There was a time for a few years when Lux Aeterna was everywhere and I couldn't escape thinking about that film.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41024 on: Yesterday at 12:36:59 am »
Quote from: Hazell on October  9, 2023, 06:04:56 pm
There was a time for a few years when Lux Aeterna was everywhere and I couldn't escape thinking about that film.
Whereas I tend to get annoyed that everyone associates the term with that tune instead of "Lux aeterna luceat eis, Domine" and the long history of the term in liturgy and classical requiem music. Plus the Metallica track, like.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41025 on: Yesterday at 04:58:34 pm »
Thick twats presenting TV programmes.

This house programme which today is in Haworth, Brontë country, Yorkshire dales and this stupid presenter keeps saying it's in the Peak District!

No you stupid twat, the Peak District is in Derbyshire a good 2hrs drive away  :butt :butt
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41026 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 pm »
I decided to rake the leaves off the lawn today but the fucking things were falling faster than I could pick them up.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41027 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm »
She's got Emmerdale on, and surprise surprise, they've just had another car crash. Whats that, 50 crashes this year? Get an imagination for fucks sake
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41028 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm
She's got Emmerdale on, and surprise surprise, they've just had another car crash. Whats that, 50 crashes this year? Get an imagination for fucks sake

I remember when it was Emmerdale Farm and none of them left the kitchen.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41029 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm
I remember when it was Emmerdale Farm and none of them left the kitchen.

And the pilot light went out 50 times a year...
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41030 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm
And the pilot light went out 50 times a year...
Was that before the pilot crashed his plane there?
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41031 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm »
Just turned up at one of my fave cafes and no tables free. Nobody's eating or drinking though. It's all empty cups and cleared plates. Everyone's just arsing around on their phones.

I know it's pissing down outside, but come on people!
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41032 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:59:49 pm
Just turned up at one of my fave cafes and no tables free. Nobody's eating or drinking though. It's all empty cups and cleared plates. Everyone's just arsing around on their phones.

I know it's pissing down outside, but come on people!

I hate that. I don't like the American way of serve you fast/get you out, I like to take my time, but sitting taking up a space and denying a business income is bang out of fucking order.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41033 on: Today at 03:37:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:08 pm
I hate that. I don't like the American way of serve you fast/get you out, I like to take my time, but sitting taking up a space and denying a business income is bang out of fucking order.

Fucking Americans...
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41034 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:37:58 pm
Fucking Americans...

;D

First time we went to Orlando, it was just me and the missus - Hard Rock cafe, ordered this sharing starter, it was fucking huge, enough for 6. We'd not gotten half way through and our mains appeared, there wasn't room on the table for the plates. After my main, went for a piss, comes back, they'd cleared the plates and brought the dessert. Quickly learnt order a starter and nothing else, give yourself a decent break after eating then order a main.

I still managed to put 2 stone on in 12 days.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41035 on: Today at 04:07:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:43:20 pm
;D

First time we went to Orlando, it was just me and the missus - Hard Rock cafe, ordered this sharing starter, it was fucking huge, enough for 6. We'd not gotten half way through and our mains appeared, there wasn't room on the table for the plates. After my main, went for a piss, comes back, they'd cleared the plates and brought the dessert. Quickly learnt order a starter and nothing else, give yourself a decent break after eating then order a main.

I still managed to put 2 stone on in 12 days.
So in Orlando you bloomed? How much of that time was spent legolas? It's bad for your elf!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41036 on: Today at 04:09:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:43:20 pm
;D

First time we went to Orlando, it was just me and the missus - Hard Rock cafe, ordered this sharing starter, it was fucking huge, enough for 6. We'd not gotten half way through and our mains appeared, there wasn't room on the table for the plates. After my main, went for a piss, comes back, they'd cleared the plates and brought the dessert. Quickly learnt order a starter and nothing else, give yourself a decent break after eating then order a main.

I still managed to put 2 stone on in 12 days.

Bloody hell.  :o

I was annoyed with myself when I put two pounds on in the Maldives.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41037 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:43:20 pm
;D

First time we went to Orlando, it was just me and the missus - Hard Rock cafe, ordered this sharing starter, it was fucking huge, enough for 6. We'd not gotten half way through and our mains appeared, there wasn't room on the table for the plates. After my main, went for a piss, comes back, they'd cleared the plates and brought the dessert. Quickly learnt order a starter and nothing else, give yourself a decent break after eating then order a main.

I still managed to put 2 stone on in 12 days.

Portion control is for pussies... ;D
