Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Online Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41000 on: Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
oo-er
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41001 on: Yesterday at 07:26:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:15:24 pm
You lot are very naughty boys.

Talk about lowering the tone of the thread.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41002 on: Today at 12:40:34 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:26:08 pm
Talk about lowering the tone of the thread.
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41003 on: Today at 01:24:34 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:40:34 am
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.

Could be crows, they usually like to go for shiny things?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41004 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:40:34 am
Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.

Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.

When I was a baby we lived in a flat on Ullet Road. Someone used to rob our milk, which pissed my Ma off no end. One day, she got up to wait for the delivery, grabbed the milk, peeled the lid off as carefully as she could, emptied some of the milk out, poured in all kinds of shite, bleach/washing powder/whatever shite that kept it white, filled it to the top, lid back on, put the bottle back. Bottle disappears, milk never got robbed again after that.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41005 on: Today at 12:43:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:37:30 pm
When I was a baby we lived in a flat on Ullet Road. Someone used to rob our milk, which pissed my Ma off no end. One day, she got up to wait for the delivery, grabbed the milk, peeled the lid off as carefully as she could, emptied some of the milk out, poured in all kinds of shite, bleach/washing powder/whatever shite that kept it white, filled it to the top, lid back on, put the bottle back. Bottle disappears, milk never got robbed again after that.

Because shed killed the person whod stolen it?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41006 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:43:57 pm
Because shed killed the person whod stolen it?

I hope so, thieving c*nt was depriving me of my breakfast

Eye for an eye and all that ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41007 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:50:58 pm

I remember my father making a box for the milkman to leave ours in because the birds would peck away at the foil tops and nick the cream.

Haha, that used to really irritate my dad, as if we're not giving them enough already!
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41008 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:50:58 pm

I remember my father making a box for the milkman to leave ours in because the birds would peck away at the foil tops and nick the cream.

The cream off the milk was the best bit, I loved opening a bottle and getting that on my cornflakes. Don't get why they put foil tops on proper milk and proper caps on steri. foil tops would have had the birds puking on the steri  and leaving the milk well alone.
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41009 on: Today at 01:24:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:59:49 pm
The cream off the milk was the best bit, I loved opening a bottle and getting that on my cornflakes. Don't get why they put foil tops on proper milk and proper caps on steri. foil tops would have had the birds puking on the steri  and leaving the milk well alone.

There was always a bit of a scrap in our house to see who was going to get the cream.


