Regarding your original post, we never had any problems with birds pecking through the tops of our milk. I remember people from more leafy areas back then commenting on Blue Tits raiding their milk bottles for the cream, though.



Round our way it was scallies who would rob your milk off the step. So much so, it pretty much killed off the milk round because people got so fed up they started buying from supermarkets instead.



When I was a baby we lived in a flat on Ullet Road. Someone used to rob our milk, which pissed my Ma off no end. One day, she got up to wait for the delivery, grabbed the milk, peeled the lid off as carefully as she could, emptied some of the milk out, poured in all kinds of shite, bleach/washing powder/whatever shite that kept it white, filled it to the top, lid back on, put the bottle back. Bottle disappears, milk never got robbed again after that.