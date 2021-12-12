« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2271563 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40960 on: Yesterday at 03:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm
People who want revenge and talk about serious violence against offenders, without considering that finding out why people do such and working out how to rehab people is far better for society in the long term.

Some people are just c*nts
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40961 on: Yesterday at 03:43:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:42:22 pm
Some people are just c*nts
That as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40962 on: Yesterday at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:43:54 pm
That as well.

We know growing up, everyone was skint, but the massive majority where honest hard workers who wouldn't dream of smashing a car window and robbing someones gear, it was only a few fuckers who robbed off people and its just their shitty attitude and selfishness.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40963 on: Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:42:21 pm
That would be great in an ideal World, but in the real World some offenders are sadly beyond rehab.

So put them in prison.

It's the "i'd slit their throat/hang them in the city centre" comments I have a problem with
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40964 on: Yesterday at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm
So put them in prison.

It's the "i'd slit their throat/hang them in the city centre" comments I have a problem with
Depends on what their offense was.
If some c*nt harmed one of my grandkids I would have no problem slitting their throats myself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40965 on: Yesterday at 04:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm
So put them in prison.

It's the "i'd slit their throat/hang them in the city centre" comments I have a problem with

Yeah because that's currently working a treat isn't it.

Leeds prison for example is designed to hold 641 prisoners but as of January 2023 they had 1095 prisoners and that number is still growing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40966 on: Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm »
sorry SDL - "put them in prison" simply isn't working, and hasn't worked for decades.

I don't know what the answer is by any means, but the emotional reactions you describe are 100% understandable imo.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40967 on: Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm
sorry SDL - "put them in prison" simply isn't working, and hasn't worked for decades.

I don't know what the answer is by any means, but the emotional reactions you describe are 100% understandable imo.

I'm fully aware that it's not working, it was my pathetic attempt to placate the mob (sad to see them on here).

But using violence isn't going to work either (has capital punishment worked in the USA), apart from anything else it brings people down to their level.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40968 on: Yesterday at 04:34:45 pm »
this is another subject that for me doesn't belong in the "small things that hannoy" category so I'll not continue the debate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40969 on: Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm »
Going in the loft to get the suitcases out and somehow managing to hurt my back. Not fun when you spend all day sitting and this makes it worse :no
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40970 on: Yesterday at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm
People who want revenge and talk about serious violence against offenders, without considering that finding out why people do such and working out how to rehab people is far better for society in the long term.


It's the pure selfishness of the act of stealing from a person, especially when they do damage that costs money to put right. A full-on "my wants are more important than you and your life"

Most theft-crimes continue to be committed to support an addiction. I've long been an advocate of legalising all drugs and selling 'recreational' ones out of licenced, state-owned dispensaries and loaded with tax (drugs cost pennies to produce). Use that tax (a couple billion a year) to fund:

~ The supply of hard, addictive drugs free to registered addicts
~ Proper rehab programmes for those who do make the decision to get clean

It's better than the profit margins being used to [tax-free] line the pockets of scumbag organised criminals so they can drive round in blacked-out Range Rovers with orange girlfriends who are stuffed with botox and plastic.

And better that addicts don't go round mugging old ladies, breaking into houses/cars, shoplifting, mithering people in busy streets for 'some change for cup of tea'.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40971 on: Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:59:00 pm

It's the pure selfishness of the act of stealing from a person, especially when they do damage that costs money to put right. A full-on "my wants are more important than you and your life"

Most theft-crimes continue to be committed to support an addiction. I've long been an advocate of legalising all drugs and selling 'recreational' ones out of licenced, state-owned dispensaries and loaded with tax (drugs cost pennies to produce). Use that tax (a couple billion a year) to fund:

~ The supply of hard, addictive drugs free to registered addicts
~ Proper rehab programmes for those who do make the decision to get clean

It's better than the profit margins being used to [tax-free] line the pockets of scumbag organised criminals so they can drive round in blacked-out Range Rovers with orange girlfriends who are stuffed with botox and plastic.

And better that addicts don't go round mugging old ladies, breaking into houses/cars, shoplifting, mithering people in busy streets for 'some change for cup of tea'.

With you here
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40972 on: Yesterday at 05:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm
I'm fully aware that it's not working, it was my pathetic attempt to placate the mob (sad to see them on here).

But using violence isn't going to work either (has capital punishment worked in the USA), apart from anything else it brings people down to their level.


Calm, and talking generally, I absolutely agree with you.

But when you're the victim, and it has longer consequences that are personal to oneself, I find it impossible to be objective. Some piece of utter shit has made my life more difficult and cost me money that I can't afford (unless I deny myself or my wife/kids something)

That's what it comes down to for me.

And for doing that to me, I want revenge.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40973 on: Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:59:00 pm

It's the pure selfishness of the act of stealing from a person, especially when they do damage that costs money to put right. A full-on "my wants are more important than you and your life"

Most theft-crimes continue to be committed to support an addiction. I've long been an advocate of legalising all drugs and selling 'recreational' ones out of licenced, state-owned dispensaries and loaded with tax (drugs cost pennies to produce). Use that tax (a couple billion a year) to fund:

~ The supply of hard, addictive drugs free to registered addicts
~ Proper rehab programmes for those who do make the decision to get clean

It's better than the profit margins being used to [tax-free] line the pockets of scumbag organised criminals so they can drive round in blacked-out Range Rovers with orange girlfriends who are stuffed with botox and plastic.

And better that addicts don't go round mugging old ladies, breaking into houses/cars, shoplifting, mithering people in busy streets for 'some change for cup of tea'.



You do realise, if you legalise it, you'll just be paying for Tory pals to drive round in blacked out SUVs ?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40974 on: Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
You do realise, if you legalise it, you'll just be paying for Tory pals to drive round in blacked out SUVs ?
That's not an argument against legalisation, though. It's a separate point about Toryism and cronyism and all that shite
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40975 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm
That's not an argument against legalisation, though. It's a separate point about Toryism and cronyism and all that shite
It's not an argument at all. More just a mini rant at the state of things.

--edit-- I think legalising it, sends out a message it's fine.
I think it's very true that if we just discovered tobacco and possibly alcohol we'd ban them. Probably vapes would be banned if they weren't so effective at reducing tobacco products .

--edit 2--  does anyone know if the sugar tax on drinks is proving to be effective?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40976 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
My fridge freezer packed in.
Light is still on in the fridge, and can hear a click every so often.
Just bought a new one as probably would've cost as much getting some c*nt out to look at it.
Had to chuck a load of food in the bin  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40977 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
My fridge freezer packed in.
Light is still on in the fridge, and can hear a click every so often.
Just bought a new one as probably would've cost as much getting some c*nt out to look at it.
Had to chuck a load of food in the bin  :butt

Wherere you storing your drugs?!
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40978 on: Today at 07:44:23 am »
The lid on supermarket milk bottles

Fridge is too small to stand a 2-pinter up unless it's in the door, and that space doesn't get anywhere near as cold as the rest of the fridge. Every single time I lay one on it's side it leaks once the seal has been broken.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40979 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
^

Yep, we had an unopened 6-pinter leak about 2 pints before I noticed the other week.  :butt
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40980 on: Today at 09:18:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:14:00 am
^

Yep, we had an unopened 6-pinter leak about 2 pints before I noticed the other week.  :butt

I always lay them flat in the trolley to try to catch the leaky ones in the shop.

Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:44:23 am
The lid on supermarket milk bottles

Fridge is too small to stand a 2-pinter up unless it's in the door, and that space doesn't get anywhere near as cold as the rest of the fridge. Every single time I lay one on it's side it leaks once the seal has been broken.

I put the seal inside the lid (if its come off in one piece), that sometimes works in stopping the leaks.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40981 on: Today at 09:32:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:18:30 am
I always lay them flat in the trolley to try to catch the leaky ones in the shop.
Good idea. I'll do that myself now. 😊👍
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40982 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
I only buy milk in a cardboard carton, as it seems to take ages to go off. I presume it's the lack of light, which is why milk in a transparenty container does go off earlier
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40983 on: Today at 10:00:08 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:32:47 am
I only buy milk in a cardboard carton, as it seems to take ages to go off. I presume it's the lack of light, which is why milk in a transparenty container does go off earlier

We go through a ridiculous amount of milk, about 25/26 pints a week so it never gets a chance to go off
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40984 on: Today at 10:01:26 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:32:47 am
I only buy milk in a cardboard carton, as it seems to take ages to go off. I presume it's the lack of light, which is why milk in a transparenty container does go off earlier
Surely it's dark in your fridge 90% off the time? There's a little guy that lives in there and turns off the light for you when you close the door .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40985 on: Today at 10:02:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:08 am
We go through a ridiculous amount of milk, about 25/26 pints a week so it never gets a chance to go off
I see an easy way to get net zero for the uk. Just ban robs family from milk.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40986 on: Today at 10:03:39 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:44:23 am
The lid on supermarket milk bottles

Fridge is too small to stand a 2-pinter up unless it's in the door, and that space doesn't get anywhere near as cold as the rest of the fridge. Every single time I lay one on it's side it leaks once the seal has been broken.

It's an absolute bastard isn't it but I'm going to do what Rob says and lay them down in the trolley as I buy 3x4 pinters at a time and freeze them which is impossible if you find out they leak after getting them home 😡
