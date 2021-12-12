People who want revenge and talk about serious violence against offenders, without considering that finding out why people do such and working out how to rehab people is far better for society in the long term.



It's the pure selfishness of the act of stealing from a person, especially when they do damage that costs money to put right. A full-on "my wants are more important than you and your life"Most theft-crimes continue to be committed to support an addiction. I've long been an advocate of legalising all drugs and selling 'recreational' ones out of licenced, state-owned dispensaries and loaded with tax (drugs cost pennies to produce). Use that tax (a couple billion a year) to fund:~ The supply of hard, addictive drugs free to registered addicts~ Proper rehab programmes for those who do make the decision to get cleanIt's better than the profit margins being used to [tax-free] line the pockets of scumbag organised criminals so they can drive round in blacked-out Range Rovers with orange girlfriends who are stuffed with botox and plastic.And better that addicts don't go round mugging old ladies, breaking into houses/cars, shoplifting, mithering people in busy streets for 'some change for cup of tea'.