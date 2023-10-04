Petty thieves and scaghead scum.



Took a colleague to meet a client this afternoon. Had to park in a side street (as they've put a fucking cycle lane, protected with bollards, in front in their premises so you can't park there)



Said colleague left her bag on the back seat without me knowing (I assumed she'd take it with her)



When we came back, window put through, with a half paving slab on the floor of the back seats and bag gone. Left everything else (including my dashcam)



It's insured through the work's fleet policy, but the excesses are big. Have to pay £150 for glass. Insurance subcontract to Autoglass but they don't have the window in stock, likely be a week or two. They can fit a temporary perspex one, but only tomorrow afternoon.



Her work laptop and work phone, plus her car jets, Airpods and a few other things were in there. Fleet policy doesn't cover contents. Our IT people need to take time to 'kill' the stolen laptop/phone, then prepare new ones.



I've had to, once I got home, Henry the car of a billion pieces of glass, then do a temp-temp bodge job with some perspex I had in the garage and duct tape.



We're at Alton Towers on Saturday, so we'll have to go in my wife's car.



Hassle, hassle, hassle



In terms of raw cost to replace/repair, plus my time and that of the IT people, it'll be well over £1k



The shitbag who did this might get £100 at a very big push.



We were parked next to a commercial property and, as I was on the phone to the police (chocolate fireguard), one of the guys from the company came over and said they had it on CCTV. They showed me a scruffy, stinking, scrotey shitbag dressed in customary black with balaclava, ride slowly along the pavement, scoping the cars. He then returns a minute later on foot, throws a brick at my window which, to its credit, repelled the brick and didn't break. He then goes off and returns with half a paving slab, which he hurls through the window, snatches the bag, and runs off



The way I feel right now, I'd slit his throat if I knew I could get away with it.



I hope he overdoses on whatever shit he buys.



Probably got a conviction list as long as my arm. We need a 'three strikes' system here.

