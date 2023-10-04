« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1019 1020 1021 1022 1023 [1024]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2270788 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40920 on: October 4, 2023, 05:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  4, 2023, 04:34:10 pm
Really grinds my gears.
Feel like I wanna throtttle them
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40921 on: October 4, 2023, 05:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  4, 2023, 04:25:16 pm
People misspelling 'brakes'? Yeah, I've seen a clutch of them

Someone should put a stop to it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,779
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40922 on: October 4, 2023, 05:41:07 pm »
These puns are exhausting
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40923 on: October 4, 2023, 05:47:20 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40924 on: October 4, 2023, 05:47:47 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,480
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40925 on: October 4, 2023, 07:06:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  4, 2023, 05:41:07 pm
These puns are exhausting

Bet you're tyred.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40926 on: October 4, 2023, 08:23:56 pm »
Not so small but my eldest granddaughters school in Sheffield was under lockdown last week whilst a 15yr old girl ran rampage with a machete 😯

Only found out today when her other nan showed me a pic of them at the classroom door whilst the teacher had them on the floor under their desks!!

Fuck sake there's some seriously ill young people around these days 😕
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40927 on: October 4, 2023, 10:09:49 pm »
There's a big food plant on the trading estate near ours, think it makes supermarket pizzas. Must have been cooking when I walked past today because it stank of processed food, that sickly sweet fatty smell that tastes like grease. Can't get it out of my nostrils.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,383
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40928 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September 30, 2023, 10:01:57 am
FedExs useless tracking. Hasnt even left China and they were still telling me itd be here yesterday, finally updated that its delayed. No shit lads.

It's left China and is now doing some sort of grand tour of the continent, week late so far.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40929 on: Yesterday at 08:36:42 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:18:22 am
It's left China and is now doing some sort of grand tour of the continent, week late so far.

Maybe they are using the silk road. Might be a while yet.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40930 on: Yesterday at 09:02:05 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:36:42 am
Maybe they are using the silk road. Might be a while yet.

Yep, theyre still on the outskirts of Macclesfield.

One for the Cheshire folk.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40931 on: Yesterday at 01:06:30 pm »
Had to go to the dentist this morning. A small filling from the back of one of my front teeth had come out so thought it would be a ten minute job. Half an hour it took, she drilled half of the whole tooth away, went through every drill bit she had, the water from the drill started to go up my nose which only added to the horror and all done without anesthetic. Cost £150 and at the end she said try not to eat with it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,338
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40932 on: Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm »
Jeez mate . You should spoiler that for the squeamish.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,428
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40933 on: Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:02:05 am
Yep, theyre still on the outskirts of Macclesfield.

One for the Cheshire folk.

Others may remember the Silk Road for much more nefarious reasons. 

Didn't the owner of that site get banged up for life in SuperMax?  harsh as fuck that was.

Edit: Yep, Ross Ulbricht. Life Without parole.  USP Tucson.  Not SuperMax but still bad shit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:59:17 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,297
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40934 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm
Jeez mate . You should spoiler that for the squeamish.

The moment I read dentist I moved on!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40935 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
That's the stuff of nightmares. My teeth have gone to shit but I dread to go to the dentist as I can't stand the pain.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40936 on: Yesterday at 06:49:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
That's the stuff of nightmares. My teeth have gone to shit but I dread to go to the dentist as I can't stand the pain.

I was in the same situation about 6 years ago, it's a terrible state to be in, constant pain and the dread. I finally went to the dentist and got a whole bunch of stuff fixed.

Take care of your teeth people. Life lesson right there.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40937 on: Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:49:00 pm
I was in the same situation about 6 years ago, it's a terrible state to be in, constant pain and the dread. I finally went to the dentist and got a whole bunch of stuff fixed.

Take care of your teeth people. Life lesson right there.

A crown fell out when I bit into a crusty roll a few months ago. Got an appointment. They out a temporary cap on it. Said it would probably need a full implant. Gave me a couple of quotes, cheapest of which was about £1500 and I said Id think about it and never went back. The he cost of getting anything done to your teeth (and not even the Bobby style veneers etc) is ridiculous. So prohibitive. Deciding if I can spend the rest of my life with a gap at the back of my mouth.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40938 on: Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
A crown fell out when I bit into a crusty roll a few months ago. Got an appointment. They out a temporary cap on it. Said it would probably need a full implant. Gave me a couple of quotes, cheapest of which was about £1500 and I said Id think about it and never went back. The he cost of getting anything done to your teeth (and not even the Bobby style veneers etc) is ridiculous. So prohibitive. Deciding if I can spend the rest of my life with a gap at the back of my mouth.

I had a lot wrong, I cracked a bottom molar in half, tooth removed, got a bridge put in. I knocked out my front tooth when I was around 7/8 and the dentist recommended my parents just push it back in, which they did, last about 25 years before it died, had a bridge put in. Then I had another tooth on the upper right hand side complete crack and they took that out as well, recommended a bridge (I decided I can live with the gap for now). My gums were terrible, they did a cleaning and it was the most uncomfortable thing i've ever had done, blood everywhere and my gums were basically mince meat.

I had a silver filling put in years ago and that only lasted like 15 years before the metal swelled and they needed to remove most it along with the some of the tooth and put in a replacement.

The cost of everything is ridiculous I agree. I've spent well over $5000 in 6 years just getting to a state where i'm not petrified going to the dentist.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40939 on: Yesterday at 07:18:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
That's the stuff of nightmares. My teeth have gone to shit but I dread to go to the dentist as I can't stand the pain.
As a youngster I feared the dental surgery after visiting our local dentist. He had a reputation as a bit of a butcher, which he lived up to. Consequently I let my dental checks slide and developed problems, firstly with my gums, then with cavities.

It wasn't until some years later that a girl who lived next door became a dental nurse and persuaded me to get myself sorted out at the practice she worked at. It was one of the best things I ever did. I look after my dental hygiene properly now, but wear and tear still means I have to visit my dentist. I was actually there yesterday after I recently broke a back tooth while eating.

To be honest, it's not really painful these days. Maybe a little uncomfortable if you're nervous, but not painful. Leaving things to deteriorate usually leads to more pain eventually. Both physically and financially.

I don't think twice if I have a dental problem now. I phone up and get the necessary treatment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40940 on: Yesterday at 08:34:55 pm »
 Petty thieves and scaghead scum.

Took a colleague to meet a client this afternoon. Had to park in a side street (as they've put a fucking cycle lane, protected with bollards, in front in their premises so you can't park there)

Said colleague left her bag on the back seat without me knowing (I assumed she'd take it with her)

When we came back, window put through, with a half paving slab on the floor of the back seats and bag gone. Left everything else (including my dashcam)

It's insured through the work's fleet policy, but the excesses are big. Have to pay £150 for glass. Insurance subcontract to Autoglass but they don't have the window in stock, likely be a week or two. They can fit a temporary perspex one, but only tomorrow afternoon.

Her work laptop and work phone, plus her car jets, Airpods and a few other things were in there. Fleet policy doesn't cover contents. Our IT people need to take time to 'kill' the stolen laptop/phone, then prepare new ones.

I've had to, once I got home, Henry the car of a billion pieces of glass, then do a temp-temp bodge job with some perspex I had in the garage and duct tape.

We're at Alton Towers on Saturday, so we'll have to go in my wife's car.

Hassle, hassle, hassle

In terms of raw cost to replace/repair, plus my time and that of the IT people, it'll be well over £1k

The shitbag who did this might get £100 at a very big push.

We were parked next to a commercial property and, as I was on the phone to the police (chocolate fireguard), one of the guys from the company came over and said they had it on CCTV. They showed me a scruffy, stinking, scrotey shitbag dressed in customary black with balaclava, ride slowly along the pavement, scoping the cars. He then returns a minute later on foot, throws a brick at my window which, to its credit, repelled the brick and didn't break. He then goes off and returns with half a paving slab, which he hurls through the window, snatches the bag, and runs off

The way I feel right now, I'd slit his throat if I knew I could get away with it.

I hope he overdoses on whatever shit he buys.

Probably got a conviction list as long as my arm. We need a 'three strikes' system here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:37:38 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,779
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40941 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
My brother hates the dentist ever since a drill got stuck in his tooth and as the dentist was trying to drag the drill out he kept saying "I need to get a reversible drill"

When I was ill with my heart issues I was puking about 4 times a day, couldn't keep hardly any food down, fucked my teeth. After my op, went the dentist and they just took a load of teeth out, all molars. Would cost me a bomb to get implants, need to consider Turkey teeth.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40942 on: Yesterday at 08:53:39 pm »
I am so lucky with my teeth.  I finally managed to get registered with an NHS one earlier this year and after 26yrs of not seeing a dentist everything was fine 😳
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40943 on: Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:34:55 pm
Petty thieves and scaghead scum...
Sorry to hear that, Nobby. Was that in Liverpool?

I absolutely hate these vermin.  :no
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40944 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm
Sorry to hear that, Nobby. Was that in Liverpool?

I absolutely hate these vermin.  :no


Manchester

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,921
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40945 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm
Sorry to hear that, Nobby. Was that in Liverpool?

I absolutely hate these vermin.  :no

It surprises me how often you see bags left on the back seat of cars. I worked throughout Merseyside and was ultra careful.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40946 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm
It surprises me how often you see bags left on the back seat of cars. I worked throughout Merseyside and was ultra careful.


I'm ultra-careful. Normally. When on my own or reminding family.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40947 on: Yesterday at 11:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm

Manchester
Ah, ok.

Sorry it happened to you.  :-\
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40948 on: Today at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm

I'm ultra-careful. Normally. When on my own or reminding family.
I am too. I'm always telling other people I know to be careful. Like Howard said, I see so many bags left in cars too.

The little shits will rob anything. A friend of mine had her window smashed on her car for an empty cigarette packet. That was in Bootle.

I've had someone say "it's got nothing in it" when I've advised a person not to leave a bag on show in their car. Thing is, these little twats will do your window just to check it out.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40949 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
The way that 95% of footballers who come on as subs now bless themselves 4 times then kiss their fingers and give a little glance as they point up to heaven with both fingers as they come on.

Fucking weirdos.

Where's their God when they're lying on the ground, writhing in pain and waving an invisible card because they felt contact?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40950 on: Today at 12:10:49 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:10:19 am
The way that 95% of footballers who come on as subs now bless themselves 4 times then kiss their fingers and give a little glance as they point up to heaven with both fingers as they come on.

Fucking weirdos.

Where's their God when they're lying on the ground, writhing in pain and waving an invisible card because they felt contact?
or when PGMOL fucks us over?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,338
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40951 on: Today at 02:10:29 pm »
Sorry to hear your story nobby. Hope you have a good day at Alton towers. What though, are air jets?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1019 1020 1021 1022 1023 [1024]   Go Up
« previous next »
 