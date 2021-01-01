« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2265164 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40800 on: Today at 05:21:26 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986
probably some moron who's now busy bigging themselves up on social media.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40801 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:21:26 pm
probably some moron who's now busy bigging themselves up on social media.

Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40802 on: Today at 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:34 pm
Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist

ffs.  is Borstal not still in use?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40803 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:34 pm
Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40804 on: Today at 05:50:53 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:48:54 pm
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980

He needs a slap alright. Little shit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40805 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm »
One of those things that leave you lost for words
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40806 on: Today at 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:48:54 pm
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980

There is more to this than just the kid, you are really telling me a 16 year old chain sawed a tree like that down all on his own? I am pretty sure more will come out on this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40807 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:50:53 pm
He needs a slap alright. Little shit.
Rob's not that bad!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40808 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:37:52 pm
i've just read and heard her comments and they are fucking horrible, totally downplayed the role men played in Covid, you'd have fucking starved to death with out the male truck drivers putting our own health at risk to make sure you got food for example and then basically saying that men don't deserve to be looked at differently in mental health issues, yet the figures are 75/25 male female in suicides.

She can shove her apology
I dont understand why it should be a men vs women thing if Im honest. On the subject of Covid or suicide. Were talking human suffering. You cant say one sex suffers more than the other just because of the suicide stats. So fewer women actually go as far as committing suicide. Perhaps that makes it even worse for them as they then have to carry on in a state of wanting to take their own lives but being unable to. Its still mental illness and I think must be looked at across the board, yeswhilst also including some gender-related differences. Like you might also ask why different age groups have different issues for example.

The high male suicide rate has been rightly highlighted over the past few years and theres some great resources, specific to men, that we can turn to. You see it on the wall in the gents and Ive got mates who regularly share stuff on fb. Thats absolutely progress. But imo you cant say men suffer more than women, or vice versa. We cant know that, and in any case it shouldnt and doesnt need to be a one over the other thing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40809 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:00:32 pm
I dont understand why it should be a men vs women thing if Im honest. On the subject of Covid or suicide. Were talking human suffering. You cant say one sex suffers more than the other just because of the suicide stats. So fewer women actually go as far as committing suicide. Perhaps that makes it even worse for them as they then have to carry on in a state of wanting to take their own lives but being unable to. Its still mental illness and I think must be looked at across the board, yeswhilst also including some gender-related differences. Like you might also ask why different age groups have different issues for example.

The high male suicide rate has been rightly highlighted over the past few years and theres some great resources, specific to men, that we can turn to. You see it on the wall in the gents and Ive got mates who regularly share stuff on fb. Thats absolutely progress. But imo you cant say men suffer more than women. We cant know that, and in any case it shouldnt and doesnt need to be a one over the other thing.

She made it a women over men thing when she said women did everything during covid while basically saying men sat on their arses doing fuck all. And the comments I've had are "Man the fuck up, women get on with it, so men should". Its fucking belittling mens mental health, and it does need looking at as to why do men kill themselves when women don't.

Everyones mental health should be taken care of, but when you have one section of society who decides suicide is all they have left, we have an issue.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40810 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:04:48 pm
She made it a women over men thing when she said women did everything during covid while basically saying men sat on their arses doing fuck all. And the comments I've had are "Man the fuck up, women get on with it, so men should". Its fucking belittling mens mental health, and it does need looking at as to why do men kill themselves when women don't.

Everyones mental health should be taken care of, but when you have one section of society who decides suicide is all they have left, we have an issue.
Aye, fair enough, and the intention isnt to get into an argument as its an emotive subject and Im sorry to hear youve suffered your fair share mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40811 on: Today at 06:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:13:52 pm
Aye, fair enough, and the intention isnt to get into an argument as its an emotive subject and Im sorry to hear youve suffered your fair share mate.


No worries mate. 3 of the 4 I know who took their own lives were very upbeat people too, think that was the biggest shock.


Bit more light hearted annoy, sat there this morning listening to Planet Rock, told the Alexa to turn the volume down, no response, said it again, same, starts to get annoyed, shouting at it, tells it to shut the fuck up (it'll turn off to that) and still nothing. Then I remembered I've got Planet Rock on via the telly on Virgin 924  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40812 on: Today at 06:22:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:19:37 pm


No worries mate. 3 of the 4 I know who took their own lives were very upbeat people too, think that was the biggest shock.


Bit more light hearted annoy, sat there this morning listening to Planet Rock, told the Alexa to turn the volume down, no response, said it again, same, starts to get annoyed, shouting at it, tells it to shut the fuck up (it'll turn off to that) and still nothing. Then I remembered I've got Planet Rock on via the telly on Virgin 924  :lmao

 ;D  Tit
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40813 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986

A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40814 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:27:29 pm
A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.

There is no way its down to just one person, that was a huge tree there will be more people involved. Also the timing of the incident to coincide with all the demos going on I am asking myself who benefits from something like this? So much wrong in politics and money being the motivation of so much that is wrong with the world.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40815 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:27:29 pm
A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.
Community service. Heres a million samplings.Get planting lad.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40816 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:30:19 pm
There is no way its down to just one person, that was a huge tree there will be more people involved. Also the timing of the incident to coincide with all the demos going on I am asking myself who benefits from something like this? So much wrong in politics and money being the motivation of so much that is wrong with the world.

One person with a chainsaw can easily do that, take about 5 minutes at most.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40817 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:34:49 pm
One person with a chainsaw can easily do that, take about 5 minutes at most.

Would you not need equipment to make sure it fell away from you. Stuff like that?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40818 on: Today at 06:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:36:00 pm
Would you not need equipment to make sure it fell away from you. Stuff like that?

It's a straight cut by the looks of it so they probably just let the wind take it down.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40819 on: Today at 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:36:00 pm
Would you not need equipment to make sure it fell away from you. Stuff like that?
Not if you make the cuts right. Sadly it's very easy to fell most types of tree, esp if there's nothing around you want to be careful of protecting. Several have been felled in broad daylight around part of the country I go to a lot, no one knows who by, the council are baffled, etc. No one seems to have seen anything, even with houses near by. My guess is a coupe of blokes or even a single bloke alone in a high viz with a clipboard and chainsaw and no-one bats an eyelid or notices anything. Like G K Chesterton's invisible man.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40820 on: Today at 06:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:36:00 pm
Would you not need equipment to make sure it fell away from you. Stuff like that?

Nope, you can look at the natural lean of the tree and see its likely path and you cut through it so that it falls that way. You cut a notch on the side you want it to fall and then cut through from the other side - you can see where its snapped across the truck.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40821 on: Today at 06:54:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:52:07 pm
There is more to this than just the kid, you are really telling me a 16 year old chain sawed a tree like that down all on his own? I am pretty sure more will come out on this.
Yes Jill I agree with you 100%.

I have been there several times myself and the nearest car park is probably something like 2 mile away and you have to walk up and down a couple of big hills and the terrain isn't easy walking. It beggars belief that a 16 year old could do it on his own humping a chain saw as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40822 on: Today at 07:01:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 06:54:13 pm
Yes Jill I agree with you 100%.

I have been there several times myself and the nearest car park is probably something like 2 mile away and you have to walk up and down a couple of big hills and the terrain isn't easy walking. It beggars belief that a 16 year old could do it on his own humping a chain saw as well.
Maybe done for a bet, or a dare, like Bart and the tell tale head
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40823 on: Today at 07:06:46 pm »
Well there you go;

I had to have some trees cut down in the garden due to overhead leccy cables

They turned up with more gear than ghostbusters
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40824 on: Today at 07:09:43 pm »
What a travesty, that tree was the highlight when we walked Hadrians wall.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40825 on: Today at 07:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:06:46 pm
Well there you go;

I had to have some trees cut down in the garden due to overhead leccy cables

They turned up with more gear than ghostbusters

To justify what they billed you! :)

Seriously, those who do it as a service wisely use lots of safety equipment and kit to ensure there are no unforeseen calamities and to mitigate every risk.

But in the wild, so to speak, it can take as little as a few minutes with some judicious cutting and a living being that has stood tall for countless years and could have continued for many decades of healthy life, is toppled.

Depending on the exact situation, and the species, the rooted trunk could spout again and start regrowing, but it'd be lifetimes before it grew to anything like it was, even if that happened.

Mindless dickery
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40826 on: Today at 07:23:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:19:37 pm


No worries mate. 3 of the 4 I know who took their own lives were very upbeat people too, think that was the biggest shock.


Bit more light hearted annoy, sat there this morning listening to Planet Rock, told the Alexa to turn the volume down, no response, said it again, same, starts to get annoyed, shouting at it, tells it to shut the fuck up (it'll turn off to that) and still nothing. Then I remembered I've got Planet Rock on via the telly on Virgin 924  :lmao

 ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40827 on: Today at 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:06:46 pm
Well there you go;

I had to have some trees cut down in the garden due to overhead leccy cables

They turned up with more gear than ghostbusters

A couple of months ago Our 80 year old neighbour decided to prune a tree in the front garden and got his 76 year old wife to foot his ladder. Unbeknownst to the eejit the ladder wasnt resting on the solid tree trunk but the flimsy branches. He climbed up the ladder and, obviously, the ladder gave way and he fell.

Luckily for him, but not his 76 year old wife, he was uninsured as she broke his fall. Fortunately after eight weeks of bruising and pain his wife is now back to normal.

Every time he gets his ladder out now me and Mrs P rush to the window to see what jolly japes he gets up to.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40828 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:24:32 pm
A couple of months ago Our 80 year old neighbour decided to prune a tree in the front garden and got his 76 year old wife to foot his ladder. Unbeknownst to the eejit the ladder wasnt resting on the solid tree trunk but the flimsy branches. He climbed up the ladder and, obviously, the ladder gave way and he fell.

Luckily for him, but not his 76 year old wife, he was uninsured as she broke his fall. Fortunately after eight weeks of bruising and pain his wife is now back to normal.

Every time he gets his ladder out now me and Mrs P rush to the window to see what jolly japes he gets up to.
;D I think my favourite part of the wondeful post is the word Unbeknownst. Glorious
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40829 on: Today at 09:03:52 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 06:54:13 pm
Yes Jill I agree with you 100%.

I have been there several times myself and the nearest car park is probably something like 2 mile away and you have to walk up and down a couple of big hills and the terrain isn't easy walking. It beggars belief that a 16 year old could do it on his own humping a chain saw as well.

Chainsaws aren't that heavy mate, we hire out 18inch chainsaws and they weigh about 7kg and are well balanced so are easy to carry. My 15 yr old carries a backpack to school that's heavier than that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40830 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:52 pm
Chainsaws aren't that heavy mate, we hire out 18inch chainsaws and they weigh about 7kg and are well balanced so are easy to carry. My 15 yr old carries a backpack to school that's heavier than that.

Thought that was going to send with him carrying a chainsaw to school in his backpack. Check his bag before he leaves tomorrow!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40831 on: Today at 09:50:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:52 pm
Chainsaws aren't that heavy mate, we hire out 18inch chainsaws and they weigh about 7kg and are well balanced so are easy to carry. My 15 yr old carries a backpack to school that's heavier than that.
A'hhh okay, thanks Rob.

I've never had a hold of a chain saw, I imagined they would be quite heavy, a lot heavier than 7kg any way.  My cast iron frying pan must be nearly that heavy. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40832 on: Today at 10:11:41 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:50:14 pm
A'hhh okay, thanks Rob.

I've never had a hold of a chain saw, I imagined they would be quite heavy, a lot heavier than 7kg any way.  My cast iron frying pan must be nearly that heavy. :D

All a chainsaw is really is a small fuel tank, a lightweight 50cc 2 stroke engine, chain brake carry handle and a lightweight bar the chain runs in. They need to be light due to climbing trees and stuff.

I've cut a few trees down over the years, scary how quickly they go through a decent sized tree trunk, a human would be like butter. Merseyside Police thought one of ours had even been used to dismember a murder victim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40833 on: Today at 11:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:36:13 pm
Thought that was going to send with him carrying a chainsaw to school in his backpack. Check his bag before he leaves tomorrow!
I was going through security at Toronto airport a few years back and the guy ahead of me was pissed off when they stopped him coz he had a chainsaw in his carry-on bag.  :)
