Well there you go;
I had to have some trees cut down in the garden due to overhead leccy cables
They turned up with more gear than ghostbusters
To justify what they billed you!
Seriously, those who do it as a service wisely use lots of safety equipment and kit to ensure there are no unforeseen calamities and to mitigate every risk.
But in the wild, so to speak, it can take as little as a few minutes with some judicious cutting and a living being that has stood tall for countless years and could have continued for many decades of healthy life, is toppled.
Depending on the exact situation, and the species, the rooted trunk could spout again and start regrowing, but it'd be lifetimes before it grew to anything like it was, even if that happened.
Mindless dickery