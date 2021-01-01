i've just read and heard her comments and they are fucking horrible, totally downplayed the role men played in Covid, you'd have fucking starved to death with out the male truck drivers putting our own health at risk to make sure you got food for example and then basically saying that men don't deserve to be looked at differently in mental health issues, yet the figures are 75/25 male female in suicides.



She can shove her apology



I dont understand why it should be a men vs women thing if Im honest. On the subject of Covid or suicide. Were talking human suffering. You cant say one sex suffers more than the other just because of the suicide stats. So fewer women actually go as far as committing suicide. Perhaps that makes it even worse for them as they then have to carry on in a state of wanting to take their own lives but being unable to. Its still mental illness and I think must be looked at across the board, yes whilst also including some gender-related differences. Like you might also ask why different age groups have different issues for example.The high male suicide rate has been rightly highlighted over the past few years and theres some great resources, specific to men, that we can turn to. You see it on the wall in the gents and Ive got mates who regularly share stuff on fb. Thats absolutely progress. But imo you cant say men suffer more than women, or vice versa. We cant know that, and in any case it shouldnt and doesnt need to be a one over the other thing.