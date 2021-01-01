« previous next »
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40800 on: Today at 05:21:26 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986
probably some moron who's now busy bigging themselves up on social media.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40801 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:21:26 pm
probably some moron who's now busy bigging themselves up on social media.

Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40802 on: Today at 05:36:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:34 pm
Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist

ffs.  is Borstal not still in use?
BlackandWhitePaul

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40803 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:34 pm
Little bastard 16 yr old lad who is now under arrest.

He'll tell a sob story and get let off with a slap on the wrist
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980
SvenJohansen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40804 on: Today at 05:50:53 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:48:54 pm
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980

He needs a slap alright. Little shit.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40805 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm
One of those things that leave you lost for words
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40806 on: Today at 05:52:07 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:48:54 pm
I just come on to say about the 16 year old arrested but Rob was in there like Flynn.   :D

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-66952980

There is more to this than just the kid, you are really telling me a 16 year old chain sawed a tree like that down all on his own? I am pretty sure more will come out on this.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40807 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:50:53 pm
He needs a slap alright. Little shit.
Rob's not that bad!
Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40808 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:37:52 pm
i've just read and heard her comments and they are fucking horrible, totally downplayed the role men played in Covid, you'd have fucking starved to death with out the male truck drivers putting our own health at risk to make sure you got food for example and then basically saying that men don't deserve to be looked at differently in mental health issues, yet the figures are 75/25 male female in suicides.

She can shove her apology
I dont understand why it should be a men vs women thing if Im honest. On the subject of Covid or suicide. Were talking human suffering. You cant say one sex suffers more than the other just because of the suicide stats. So fewer women actually go as far as committing suicide. Perhaps that makes it even worse for them as they then have to carry on in a state of wanting to take their own lives but being unable to. Its still mental illness and I think must be looked at across the board, yeswhilst also including some gender-related differences. Like you might also ask why different age groups have different issues for example.

The high male suicide rate has been rightly highlighted over the past few years and theres some great resources, specific to men, that we can turn to. You see it on the wall in the gents and Ive got mates who regularly share stuff on fb. Thats absolutely progress. But imo you cant say men suffer more than women, or vice versa. We cant know that, and in any case it shouldnt and doesnt need to be a one over the other thing.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40809 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:00:32 pm
I dont understand why it should be a men vs women thing if Im honest. On the subject of Covid or suicide. Were talking human suffering. You cant say one sex suffers more than the other just because of the suicide stats. So fewer women actually go as far as committing suicide. Perhaps that makes it even worse for them as they then have to carry on in a state of wanting to take their own lives but being unable to. Its still mental illness and I think must be looked at across the board, yeswhilst also including some gender-related differences. Like you might also ask why different age groups have different issues for example.

The high male suicide rate has been rightly highlighted over the past few years and theres some great resources, specific to men, that we can turn to. You see it on the wall in the gents and Ive got mates who regularly share stuff on fb. Thats absolutely progress. But imo you cant say men suffer more than women. We cant know that, and in any case it shouldnt and doesnt need to be a one over the other thing.

She made it a women over men thing when she said women did everything during covid while basically saying men sat on their arses doing fuck all. And the comments I've had are "Man the fuck up, women get on with it, so men should". Its fucking belittling mens mental health, and it does need looking at as to why do men kill themselves when women don't.

Everyones mental health should be taken care of, but when you have one section of society who decides suicide is all they have left, we have an issue.

Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40810 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:04:48 pm
She made it a women over men thing when she said women did everything during covid while basically saying men sat on their arses doing fuck all. And the comments I've had are "Man the fuck up, women get on with it, so men should". Its fucking belittling mens mental health, and it does need looking at as to why do men kill themselves when women don't.

Everyones mental health should be taken care of, but when you have one section of society who decides suicide is all they have left, we have an issue.
Aye, fair enough, and the intention isnt to get into an argument as its an emotive subject and Im sorry to hear youve suffered your fair share mate.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40811 on: Today at 06:19:37 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:13:52 pm
Aye, fair enough, and the intention isnt to get into an argument as its an emotive subject and Im sorry to hear youve suffered your fair share mate.


No worries mate. 3 of the 4 I know who took their own lives were very upbeat people too, think that was the biggest shock.


Bit more light hearted annoy, sat there this morning listening to Planet Rock, told the Alexa to turn the volume down, no response, said it again, same, starts to get annoyed, shouting at it, tells it to shut the fuck up (it'll turn off to that) and still nothing. Then I remembered I've got Planet Rock on via the telly on Virgin 924  :lmao
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40812 on: Today at 06:22:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:19:37 pm


No worries mate. 3 of the 4 I know who took their own lives were very upbeat people too, think that was the biggest shock.


Bit more light hearted annoy, sat there this morning listening to Planet Rock, told the Alexa to turn the volume down, no response, said it again, same, starts to get annoyed, shouting at it, tells it to shut the fuck up (it'll turn off to that) and still nothing. Then I remembered I've got Planet Rock on via the telly on Virgin 924  :lmao

 ;D  Tit
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40813 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Just who the hell would even think about doing this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66949986

A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40814 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:27:29 pm
A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.

There is no way its down to just one person, that was a huge tree there will be more people involved. Also the timing of the incident to coincide with all the demos going on I am asking myself who benefits from something like this? So much wrong in politics and money being the motivation of so much that is wrong with the world.
Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40815 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:27:29 pm
A 16 year old twat?

There again it looks like its been felled by a chain saw so that took some planning.
Community service. Heres a million samplings.Get planting lad.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40816 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:30:19 pm
There is no way its down to just one person, that was a huge tree there will be more people involved. Also the timing of the incident to coincide with all the demos going on I am asking myself who benefits from something like this? So much wrong in politics and money being the motivation of so much that is wrong with the world.

One person with a chainsaw can easily do that, take about 5 minutes at most.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #40817 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:34:49 pm
One person with a chainsaw can easily do that, take about 5 minutes at most.

Would you not need equipment to make sure it fell away from you. Stuff like that?
