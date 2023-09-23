Listening to a 606 caller talking about the general decline of the modern game and how the 'in person local fan' is not under anyones consideration and everything is all about about.



I heard that tickets behind the bench at Chelsea are now going for 1,400 pounds which I am sure is resellers. Those numbers are more like NFL ticket prices which are in the thousands for decent seats. Of course, it isn't real fans taking these seats they are all corpoate buyers. Add in more late evening game times which will kill travelling fans options.



The Premier League seems pretty much owned by foreign corporations now who have a majority on all PL voting. For US college football the fans know the day of the fixture but know the game time until about 10 days prior as the TV companies set the game time depending on which games they want for the best times. How long will it be before the TV companies start setting the big local derbies for Friday at 8 and Saturday at 8PM for maximum global audiences.



Just overall 'annoying'.



