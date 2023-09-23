« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2263377 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40720 on: September 23, 2023, 11:06:48 pm »
The Endo thread, proves this site is infected with c*nts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40721 on: September 23, 2023, 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 11:06:48 pm
The Endo thread, proves this site is infected with c*nts
some unbelievable bullshit over there.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40722 on: September 23, 2023, 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 23, 2023, 11:09:32 pm
some unbelievable bullshit over there.

There's about 4 or 5 threads fit to go in on the entire site now, it's fucking shite now
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40723 on: September 23, 2023, 11:37:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 11:12:49 pm
There's about 4 or 5 threads fit to go in on the entire site now, it's fucking shite now
wait until we lose a couple of games on the trot ....
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40724 on: September 24, 2023, 01:22:45 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 23, 2023, 01:34:30 pm
My dad has a samsung and I have the apple. I've tried using the samsung before and it's just so convoluted getting to screens and contacts and everything. I found the apple IOS a lot more efficient.

I don't care really about the apps or whatever, ease of use for me.

I'm the opposite, mam has an iPhone and the reasons why you prefer apple, I prefer Samsung, Apple's just too clunky in comparison imo.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40725 on: September 24, 2023, 09:37:43 pm »
can't stand people who pronounce "ask" as "ax".

you're not 4 years old ffs.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40726 on: September 25, 2023, 12:11:46 am »
Quote from: SamLad on September 24, 2023, 09:37:43 pm
can't stand people who pronounce "ask" as "ax".

you're not 4 years old ffs.

You should ax them not to.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40727 on: September 25, 2023, 12:12:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 25, 2023, 12:11:46 am
You should ax them not to.
stick another rusk in yer gob, you.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,872
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40728 on: September 25, 2023, 12:24:18 pm »
Everytime I see that India Deteriorating Thread I think it says Interior Decorating and open it looking for colour schemes for my Living room
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,256
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40729 on: September 25, 2023, 02:29:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 24, 2023, 09:37:43 pm
can't stand people who pronounce "ask" as "ax".

you're not 4 years old ffs.

People who pronoune to as tuh.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,385
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40730 on: September 25, 2023, 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 25, 2023, 02:29:19 pm
People who pronoune to as tuh.

Steve Crossman off 5Live Sport and how he pronounces 'One' as 'Wun'.

Obviously his Teeside accent, but still grates on me.  Especially when he reads the full classified check and says it literally dozens of times.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,966
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40731 on: September 25, 2023, 05:50:14 pm »
Listening to a 606 caller talking about the general decline of the modern game and how the 'in person local fan' is not under anyones consideration and everything is all about about.

I heard that tickets behind the bench at Chelsea are now going for 1,400 pounds which I am sure is resellers. Those numbers are more like NFL ticket prices which are in the thousands for decent seats. Of course, it isn't real fans taking these seats they are all corpoate buyers. Add in more late evening game times which will kill travelling fans options.

The Premier League seems pretty much owned by foreign corporations now who have a majority on all PL voting. For US college football the fans know the day of the fixture but know the game time until about 10 days prior as the TV companies set the game time depending on which games they want for the best times. How long will it be before the TV companies start setting the big local derbies for Friday at 8 and Saturday at 8PM for maximum global audiences.

Just overall 'annoying'.

I tried to find a thread on the General Football but didn't see one for at least three pages.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40732 on: September 25, 2023, 05:57:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 25, 2023, 05:50:14 pm
I tried to find a thread on the General Football but didn't see one for at least three pages.

people with no patience annoy the hell out of me.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,966
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40733 on: September 25, 2023, 07:04:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 25, 2023, 05:57:19 pm
people with no patience annoy the hell out of me.

I looked for three whole pages
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40734 on: September 25, 2023, 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 25, 2023, 07:04:19 pm
I looked for three whole pages
I'd have stopped at 2 :)
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,653
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40735 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Ok the line "Oh, I've finally decided my future lies" in Goodbye yellow brick road doesn't scan well at all and it annoys the crap out of me!

Why isn't it "Oh, I've finally found that my future lies"

Can someone punch Bernie Taupin please
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40736 on: Today at 11:50:55 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:08:30 am
Ok the line "Oh, I've finally decided my future lies" in Goodbye yellow brick road doesn't scan well at all and it annoys the crap out of me!

Why isn't it "Oh, I've finally found that my future lies"

Can someone punch Bernie Taupin please
Maybe because there's a deliberate double meaning intended? Which would be lost in your version?

Mind you I just looked at the lyrics for the song for the first time (not  a fan so have barely heard the song let along thought about it) and the rest of the lyrics are shite, so maybe that's the answer: the lyricist is just shite
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,653
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40737 on: Today at 11:56:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:50:55 am
Maybe because there's a deliberate double meaning intended? Which would be lost in your version?

Mind you I just looked at the lyrics for the song for the first time (not  a fan so have barely heard the song let along thought about it) and the rest of the lyrics are shite, so maybe that's the answer: the lyricist is just shite

lol could be
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,342
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40738 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Our kitchen has been undergoing a renovation. Due to various factors beyond our control, we've had no kitchen sink for three months. We finally get to have the sink we ordered weeks ago installed. The installer opens the box and the fucking thing has a bunch of severe bends in the metal and has to be taken back :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:05 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40739 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
These fucking fitness machine ads that zoom in or do a close up of women's breasts! 

Not that I want a close up of a blokes tackle either but why are boobs used to advertise stuff 😡

Actually no I don't want an answer to that question as it's a statement not a request.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40740 on: Today at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:26:04 pm
Our kitchen has been undergoing a renovation. Due to various factors beyond our control, we've had no kitchen sink for three months. We finally get to have the sink we ordered weeks ago installed. The installer opens the box and the fucking thing has a bunch of severe bends in the metal and has to be taken back :butt

We were due to have three replacement kitchen fascia units delivered today to complete a kitchen repair caused by a leaking washing machine.

Wren have managed to deliver the fascias to an industrial unit in Kinmel Bay 59 miles from where we live.

The boards were due to be fitted on Monday, then the floor to be screed and the washing machine repaired and refitted.

Im fed up of going to the launderette!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,232
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40741 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:02:43 pm
These fucking fitness machine ads that zoom in or do a close up of women's breasts! 

Not that I want a close up of a blokes tackle either but why are boobs used to advertise stuff 😡

Actually no I don't want an answer to that question as it's a statement not a request.

Fair enough, but the answer is painfully easy.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40742 on: Today at 04:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:09:40 pm
Fair enough, but the answer is painfully easy.

One of the best things in life is watching a woman running ...
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40743 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:09:40 pm
Fair enough, but the answer is painfully easy.

At least theyve kept it above the waist.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40744 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:14:05 pm
At least theyve kept it above the waist.

At least we've never had an advert where a bloke talked about fingering his girlfriend, unlike the malteasers one where she gave her fella a wank
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40745 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm »
I guess sexualising any advert must increase sales or they wouldn't do it.

I can't wait till I depart this godforsaken corrupt world cos we've seriously fucked up what should have been far different than what we've ended up with 😕
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40746 on: Today at 05:12:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:59:50 pm
I guess sexualising any advert must increase sales or they wouldn't do it.

I can't wait till I depart this godforsaken corrupt world cos we've seriously fucked up what should have been far different than what we've ended up with 😕

Won't make me buy the product but will grab my attention, same way the Diet Coke adverts used those muscular fellas to grab the attention of women and gay men.

There's plenty for you to enjoy in life, you live in a lovely part of the world and have all the wildlife, just stop watching the adverts. I kill the sound or change channels when the over 50s/funeral shite adverts come on.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,232
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40747 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
Sex sells, it always has and always will. There's a reason it's the oldest profession in the world.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40748 on: Today at 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:14:15 pm
Sex sells, it always has and always will. There's a reason it's the oldest profession in the world.

I'd much rather see a beautiful woman on the telly that that c*nt Bravermann trying to convince us to drown refugees
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,232
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40749 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:31 pm
I'd much rather see a beautiful woman on the telly that that c*nt Bravermann trying to convince us to drown refugees

Pretty much, don't know what's the issue anyway. Bit of boob or butt never hurt anyone.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40750 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:12 pm
One of the best things in life is watching a woman running ...

From your cabin at the truck stop?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40751 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:40:52 pm
At least we've never had an advert where a bloke talked about fingering his girlfriend

Idea for pitch to the Greggs media team.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Up
« previous next »
 