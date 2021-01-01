« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2257247 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40640 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:54 am
Shit what you've gone through, shouldn't happen to anyone.

I get nagged all the time. She runs around picking up after the kids, let's them away with murder, then takes it all out on me if I don't wash a glass,

Ah see I'd never do that, the picking up after the kids I mean, so there'd be no taking it out on anyone 👍



Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40641 on: Yesterday at 01:35:15 pm »
labelling generations.

it started with Boomers and now it's taking up the bloody alphabet.

Gen X ..... Gen Z ........ Millenials .... and apparently Gen Alpha is a thing now.

can't keep it straight to be honest.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40642 on: Yesterday at 01:50:21 pm »
In tv shows when they end a FaceTime/zoom by slamming a laptop shut.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40643 on: Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:35:15 pm
labelling generations.

it started with Boomers and now it's taking up the bloody alphabet.

Gen X ..... Gen Z ........ Millenials .... and apparently Gen Alpha is a thing now.

can't keep it straight to be honest.

After Gen Alpha, it will be Gen Baller...
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40644 on: Yesterday at 02:48:32 pm »
Well if they're go through the Greek alphabet, need to let them know that some of us are already Gen Pi, or rather Gen Pi and Chips... mmm chips...
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40645 on: Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:35:15 pm
labelling generations.

it started with Boomers and now it's taking up the bloody alphabet.

Gen X ..... Gen Z ........ Millenials .... and apparently Gen Alpha is a thing now.

can't keep it straight to be honest.

Agree. Also think they messed up by starting with X.

Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40646 on: Yesterday at 03:14:01 pm »
As a fan of klopp, I'm Gen gen.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40647 on: Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 01:50:21 pm
In tv shows when they end a FaceTime/zoom by slamming a laptop shut.

On soaps especially, every suspicious partner suddenly turns into a super hacker who can guess a laptop password in no more than 3 tries.

It's usually the third attempt.

2 quick failed guesses
Hacker pauses and has a brainwave
Enters guess
YES! I'm in
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40648 on: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm »
My daughter starts uni in Liverpool Hope on Monday and moved to her accomodation on Tuesday.

I'm lost without her around the house   :(
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40649 on: Yesterday at 03:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
My daughter starts uni in Liverpool Hope on Monday and moved to her accomodation on Tuesday.

I'm lost without her around the house   :(

Couple of people I work with are in this situation now. On the plus side you have a great excuse to visit Liverpool more. And you can be fairly sure shell be having a great time there too.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40650 on: Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
On soaps especially, every suspicious partner suddenly turns into a super hacker who can guess a laptop password in no more than 3 tries.

It's usually the third attempt.

2 quick failed guesses
Hacker pauses and has a brainwave
Enters guess
YES! I'm in

 ;D
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40651 on: Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm
;D

Spot on wasnt it!

Always a pets name.
Offline Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40652 on: Yesterday at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
On soaps especially, every suspicious partner suddenly turns into a super hacker who can guess a laptop password in no more than 3 tries.

It's usually the third attempt.

2 quick failed guesses
Hacker pauses and has a brainwave
Enters guess
YES! I'm in

Whereas this is me every 30 days



30 day work password expiry policy is shite.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40653 on: Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
On soaps especially, every suspicious partner suddenly turns into a super hacker who can guess a laptop password in no more than 3 tries.

It's usually the third attempt.

2 quick failed guesses
Hacker pauses and has a brainwave
Enters guess
YES! I'm in

ugh, all computer things they have on tv/films riles me up, can't be that hard to get some advice, could post on reddit and get it for free! the laptop slamming, though, that's a crime to me.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40654 on: Yesterday at 04:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm
ugh, all computer things they have on tv/films riles me up, can't be that hard to get some advice, could post on reddit and get it for free! the laptop slamming, though, that's a crime to me.

Same when someones looking at something they shouldnt. Dont worry about closing down windows or deleting browser history, just slam that laptop shut and everything will go away.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40655 on: Yesterday at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
My daughter starts uni in Liverpool Hope on Monday and moved to her accomodation on Tuesday.

I'm lost without her around the house   :(

Our 15 yr old was away with Cadets in July, that was OK as he should have been in school, in August he went away again and that was hard, as we were used to having him in the house. He'll either be in Uni or in the RAF in 3 years time and its going to be so hard to wave him off.

Our kids youngest, his only girl, is 20 and away at Swansea and he hates taking her back to Uni.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40656 on: Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm
Agree. Also think they messed up by starting with X.
never understood that.

they should have checked with a Boomer.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40657 on: Yesterday at 05:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
On soaps especially, every suspicious partner suddenly turns into a super hacker who can guess a laptop password in no more than 3 tries.

It's usually the third attempt.

2 quick failed guesses
Hacker pauses and has a brainwave
Enters guess
YES! I'm in

almost everything in tv/movies is "third one works". 

always the third drawer when searching in a filing cabinet, or third file folder in a drawer etc.  so bloody predictable.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40658 on: Yesterday at 05:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
My daughter starts uni in Liverpool Hope on Monday and moved to her accomodation on Tuesday.

I'm lost without her around the house   :(
the kitchen is on your left.

I said LEFT!!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40659 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 pm »
Every one of the Facebook 'suggested for you' pages is fucking Star Wars.

I hate Star Wars.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40660 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
I think my bedding has been contaminated by millions of microfibers from the cover of my memory foam pillow.  My skin has been so badly irritated that I've scratched myself raw. My skin is thin and leathery in places, and I've got sore lumps.

I hope the mattress itself is still clean, as it's brand new. I might have to completely replace my bedding and pillows though.  :-\
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40661 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:38:12 am
Ha!  Whats typical is blokes taking things too far rather than thinking for themselves what the acceptable levels should be!!

 :-[
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40662 on: Today at 12:28:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:49 am
Typical woman for you, never fucking happy unless they're finding fault.

As her dad said in his speech at our wedding,  about thinking she wanted a church wedding as she'd said  Aisle Alter Hymn

Just realised it was 4 nights over 6 days as I went out Thursday to see my mate at his gig then came home Saturday lunchtime from Somerset with a bag full of scrumpy jack. Maybe Debs has a point about taking things too far.  ;D

But she did suggest I should get out more
Online Kalito

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40663 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
i.e. a couple of times a week, max, maybe ...  ;)
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40664 on: Today at 12:33:17 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:31:27 am
i.e. a couple of times a week, max, maybe ...  ;)

There must be some rulebook I havent read. She did say Im all or nothing. :D

I went out to see the game tonight too, but that doesnt count as its the Reds.
