Im with sky and mine went down last night, BT are much better



I used to be with BT. Would never go back.Abysmal service, abysmal coverage, abysmal staff trying to speak to you like you're a complete moron and have no idea how things work.When my speeds were shite, the dickhead on the phone tried to tell me it's because of the age of the line going to my house. Even after I told him it's got fuck all to do with that as it was brand new he insisted it wasn't, and just because I moved in it doesn't mean it's brand new. I had to tell him the house was literally built 6 months prior to me moving in and there was no line going to the house before I moved in, and I sat and watched the guy from openreach or wherever the fuck he was from actually install the line.Next dickhead couldn't even work out why I was paying too much for my bill. I had to explain how the billing works to him for him to understand that I'd been overcharged by about £80 over the contract period.