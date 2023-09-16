« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2256178 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40600 on: September 16, 2023, 02:44:28 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 16, 2023, 12:51:39 pm
Paid £3,500 for a new 3 piece suite to be delivered tomorrow so I gave my old one to a charity who picked it up just half an hour ago.

Just had a phone call to say they can't deliver my suite for another 4 weeks.

Anyone know where I stand.?    :(

This you Paul?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/furious-gran-76-forced-sit-14167517
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40601 on: September 16, 2023, 03:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 16, 2023, 02:44:28 pm
This you Paul?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/furious-gran-76-forced-sit-14167517
God damn you, I didn't wish my true identity to be revealed.  Now i'm sad.     :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40602 on: September 16, 2023, 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 16, 2023, 12:51:39 pm
Paid £3,500 for a new 3 piece suite to be delivered tomorrow so I gave my old one to a charity who picked it up just half an hour ago.

Just had a phone call to say they can't deliver my suite for another 4 weeks.

Anyone know where I stand.?    :(

Obvious jokes aside, this has reminded me of when I had a sofa on order and was told it’d be 16 weeks and didn’t mind as had a lot of working going on in the house and they phoned me up two weeks later and said it was being delivered the next day and the downstairs literally didn’t have a floor ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40603 on: September 16, 2023, 03:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 16, 2023, 03:32:58 pm
Obvious jokes aside, this has reminded me of when I had a sofa on order and was told itd be 16 weeks and didnt mind as had a lot of working going on in the house and they phoned me up two weeks later and said it was being delivered the next day and the downstairs literally didnt have a floor ;D
WOWZA, flippin heck, did you panic much?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40604 on: September 16, 2023, 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 16, 2023, 03:58:29 pm
WOWZA, flippin heck, did you panic much?

just a bit yeah! I had to go to their store and plead with them to delay it and stick to the original timescale, ended up coming late but at least there was a floor in!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40605 on: September 17, 2023, 05:46:59 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 16, 2023, 12:51:39 pm
Anyone know where I stand.?    :(

You could try the Kitchen

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40606 on: September 17, 2023, 06:07:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 12, 2023, 08:07:22 am
Your profile says Chester, which is near North Wales, which is Everton territory, so you should be banned as well then ;)


 ;D




Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40607 on: September 18, 2023, 08:11:15 am »
Bad websites/forms.

Ordered a travel card for my daughter a couple of weeks ago which shell need for getting the bus to and from school. Get an email to say it will arrive within 5 days. Still not here. Try to report it on the website and theres no option for that, only to report a card as lost and if you do that they charge you a tenner to send a new one. Not a phone number in sight.

Tried to request a bulky item collection from my council website. Fill out a form, complete all the boxes, says it cant be completed. Doesnt say why. No sign of a number to call.

Just needless extra hassle. Monday Bloody Monday!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40608 on: September 18, 2023, 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 18, 2023, 08:11:15 am

Tried to request a bulky item collection from my council website.

There's a mother-in-law joke in there somewhere Nick :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40609 on: September 18, 2023, 08:59:14 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 18, 2023, 08:53:14 am
There's a mother-in-law joke in there somewhere Nick :)

As I typed it, I pictured the response. :D

Theyre refusing to collect her. Outrageous.
« Reply #40610 on: September 19, 2023, 11:04:25 pm »
Internet is down.

Sky locked me out of my account at my first attempt. Fairly surd the password is correct.

Couldn't even get through on the phone. "Experiencing technical issues "

Ffs. Thank goodness I had some spare data.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40611 on: September 19, 2023, 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 19, 2023, 11:04:25 pm
Internet is down.

Sky locked me out of my account at my first attempt. Fairly surd the password is correct.

Couldn't even get through on the phone. "Experiencing technical issues "

Ffs. Thank goodness I had some spare data.
So what you're saying is they've done the square root of fuck all? #anyopportunityforamathsjoke :)

Hope it's sorted soon; I hate it when the net is down as well. amazing how much I've come to rely on it.

I know it's obvious but have you tried rebooting your router? Sometimes that fixes it.
« Reply #40612 on: September 19, 2023, 11:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 19, 2023, 11:04:25 pm
Internet is down.

Was beginning to think there was an issue with mine.
Weirdly, my IPTV is still working, but not my phone WiFi.
« Reply #40613 on: September 19, 2023, 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 19, 2023, 11:07:52 pm
So what you're saying is they've done the square root of fuck all? #anyopportunityforamathsjoke :)

Hope it's sorted soon; I hate it when the net is down as well. amazing how much I've come to rely on it.

I know it's obvious but have you tried rebooting your router? Sometimes that fixes it.

Seems a Sky fault. My missus just messaged to say hers is down too.
« Reply #40614 on: September 19, 2023, 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 19, 2023, 11:07:52 pm
So what you're saying is they've done the square root of fuck all? #anyopportunityforamathsjoke :)

Hope it's sorted soon; I hate it when the net is down as well. amazing how much I've come to rely on it.

I know it's obvious but have you tried rebooting your router? Sometimes that fixes it.

Reset it, unplugged it twice, even reset the laptop. Says connected without internet on my phone.

Went off earlier this evening briefly. Now it seems to have packed up altogether. I thought it might be because I dropped to a slower connection 2 weeks ago - I should have threatened to leave to get a better deal but couldn't be arsed - so I don't know if that's causing a specific problem or if it's a general outage.

Edit: actually, judging by headlines on google, there does seem to be a general outage
« Last Edit: September 19, 2023, 11:17:13 pm by Red Beret »
« Reply #40615 on: September 19, 2023, 11:17:04 pm »
Full outage
Oof.
« Reply #40617 on: Yesterday at 08:15:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 19, 2023, 11:17:04 pm
Full outage

Ours went off too at the same time but thought it was just the bad weather.  Back on now though 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40618 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 am »
Comedy pub singers.

Was in one the other day where the fella kept doing dad joke intros. Said "You can stand up for this one!" before Sit Down and then sang "Oh sit down, sit down on the lavatory."

Then something about trying on knickers during, ugh, Chelsea Dagger

It's a tiny little L-shaped bar too so you can't escape it. The regulars seemed to enjoy it, mind.
« Reply #40619 on: Yesterday at 11:42:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 19, 2023, 11:04:25 pm
Internet is down.

Sky locked me out of my account at my first attempt. Fairly surd the password is correct.

Couldn't even get through on the phone. "Experiencing technical issues "

Ffs. Thank goodness I had some spare data.

Im with sky and mine went down last night, BT are much better
« Reply #40620 on: Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
Im with sky and mine went down last night, BT are much better

I used to be with BT. Would never go back.
Abysmal service, abysmal coverage, abysmal staff trying to speak to you like you're a complete moron and have no idea how things work.
When my speeds were shite, the dickhead on the phone tried to tell me it's because of the age of the line going to my house. Even after I told him it's got fuck all to do with that as it was brand new he insisted it wasn't, and just because I moved in it doesn't mean it's brand new. I had to tell him the house was literally built 6 months prior to me moving in and there was no line going to the house before I moved in, and I sat and watched the guy from openreach or wherever the fuck he was from actually install the line.
Next dickhead couldn't even work out why I was paying too much for my bill. I had to explain how the billing works to him for him to understand that I'd been overcharged by about £80 over the contract period.
« Reply #40621 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
Managers who micromanage and just feel the need to question everything :no
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
Im with sky and mine went down last night, BT are much better

I took it as my cue to go to bed and hope it would all be sorted in the morning. It was thankfully. ;D
« Reply #40623 on: Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
Im with sky and mine went down last night, BT are much better

Talk Talk are better than both.
« Reply #40624 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
Talk Talk are better than both.

I'm waiting for https://www.brsk.co.uk/

know a few people on it and they say its fantastic.
« Reply #40625 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm »
Been with Zen Broadband for a short time, not really enough to pass judgement, but they always get rave reviews, and been smooth so far.

Big plus point is they guarantee absolutely no price rises mid contract.
« Reply #40626 on: Yesterday at 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
Talk Talk are better than both.

Its my life, dont you forget. Ill stick with Sky.
« Reply #40627 on: Today at 12:25:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
Talk Talk are better than both.
Great band.
« Reply #40628 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
« Reply #40629 on: Today at 04:48:45 am »
I havent really socialised since covid, which is something that my missus has been saying I should do to help with my mental health. So Ive had three nights out in the last 6 days, catching up with old friends and making new friends, but thats too much apparently. She wants a word tomorrow. Cant fucking win.
« Reply #40630 on: Today at 07:39:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:48:45 am
I havent really socialised since covid, which is something that my missus has been saying I should do to help with my mental health. So Ive had three nights out in the last 6 days, catching up with old friends and making new friends, but thats too much apparently. She wants a word tomorrow. Cant fucking win.

Sounds like you're learning  ;D


« Reply #40631 on: Today at 07:55:49 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:48:45 am
I havent really socialised since covid, which is something that my missus has been saying I should do to help with my mental health. So Ive had three nights out in the last 6 days, catching up with old friends and making new friends, but thats too much apparently. She wants a word tomorrow. Cant fucking win.

Typical woman for you, never fucking happy unless they're finding fault.

As her dad said in his speech at our wedding,  about thinking she wanted a church wedding as she'd said  Aisle Alter Hymn
« Reply #40632 on: Today at 08:09:22 am »
Haha. Took me a moment!
« Reply #40633 on: Today at 08:38:12 am »
Ha!  Whats typical is blokes taking things too far rather than thinking for themselves what the acceptable levels should be!!
« Reply #40634 on: Today at 08:50:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:38:12 am
Ha!  Whats typical is blokes taking things too far rather than thinking for themselves what the acceptable levels should be!!
;D
« Reply #40635 on: Today at 08:56:41 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:38:12 am
Ha!  Whats typical is blokes taking things too far rather than thinking for themselves what the acceptable levels should be!!

If a woman went out 3 times in a week with mates, a fella wouldn't give a shit, he'd be glad of the peace and lag of nagging ;D
« Reply #40636 on: Today at 09:10:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:41 am
If a woman went out 3 times in a week with mates, a fella wouldn't give a shit, he'd be glad of the peace and lag of nagging ;D

Hmmm......well I can't relate to that as I don't nag but I can relate to controlling men who would never allow me out 3 times a year never mind in a week.
« Reply #40637 on: Today at 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:10:03 am
Hmmm......well I can't relate to that as I don't nag but I can relate to controlling men who would never allow me out 3 times a year never mind in a week.

Shit what you've gone through, shouldn't happen to anyone.

I get nagged all the time. She runs around picking up after the kids, let's them away with murder, then takes it all out on me if I don't wash a glass,
« Reply #40638 on: Today at 09:18:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm
I used to be with BT. Would never go back.
Abysmal service, abysmal coverage, abysmal staff trying to speak to you like you're a complete moron and have no idea how things work.
When my speeds were shite, the dickhead on the phone tried to tell me it's because of the age of the line going to my house. Even after I told him it's got fuck all to do with that as it was brand new he insisted it wasn't, and just because I moved in it doesn't mean it's brand new. I had to tell him the house was literally built 6 months prior to me moving in and there was no line going to the house before I moved in, and I sat and watched the guy from openreach or wherever the fuck he was from actually install the line.
Next dickhead couldn't even work out why I was paying too much for my bill. I had to explain how the billing works to him for him to understand that I'd been overcharged by about £80 over the contract period.

Im genuinely shocked, one of the reasons I liked them was the customer service and their easiness to deal with, plus from the fact the line never dropped, unlike Sky.  I swapped as Sky were cheaper and I was
moving to the atrocious Sky Q and thought it would be easier to have it in one place.

 

