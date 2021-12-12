« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1008 1009 1010 1011 1012 [1013]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2245743 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40480 on: Yesterday at 06:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
What? Hows does the scoring work? I always thought it was getting round the bases, cos it's not runs like cricket.
well getting round the bases = a run.
so
taking away a chance to get on base = reducing the chance a run will be scored.

unless I'm missing your point? (sorry if I am)
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40481 on: Yesterday at 08:14:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:40:47 pm
well getting round the bases = a run.
so
taking away a chance to get on base = reducing the chance a run will be scored.

unless I'm missing your point? (sorry if I am)

I'm more confused now, surely if they let them go onto first then its like a free hit? do you have to get all the way round in one go to get a run?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,735
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40482 on: Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:14:59 pm
I'm more confused now, surely if they let them go onto first then its like a free hit? do you have to get all the way round in one go to get a run?

No, you can get round in 4 hits.
You bat to get on first base.
2nd batter gets on to first base, you move to second base.
3rd batter gets to first base, 2nd batter to 2nd base, you move to 3rd.
4th batter gets a home run, that's 4 runs scored as every player on base also gets to run round the bases.

Actually not even sure what SamLad is trying to explain there  ;D

He could mean that rather than pitch to a batter that's got a pretty decent chance of getting a hit, whether that be a home run or enough to get a couple of bases, they'd rather just give him a 'walk' and try to get the next batter out instead.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:53 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40483 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm »
Still shit though! Basically if youre scared of someone hitting it you dont have to pitch to them? So the best players never get a chance to hit it? Or am I missing something?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,735
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40484 on: Yesterday at 08:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm
Still shit though! Basically if youre scared of someone hitting it you dont have to pitch to them? So the best players never get a chance to hit it? Or am I missing something?

It wouldn't happen every time the batter is on strike.
In the example SamLad is giving, rather than have the pitcher deliberately throwing 4 balls to give the batter a walk, they'll just save the nonsense and give him the walk without pitching.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,048
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40485 on: Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm »
People who chew something while you're speaking to them on skype. Ugh.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40486 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
What? Hows does the scoring work? I always thought it was getting round the bases, cos it's not runs like cricket.



If the batsman is shit hot, he could smash the pitcher for a home run, so the hitter gets to jog around all 4 bases for a point. If the bases are loaded (someone on 1st 2nd or 3rd), then each will move around to home plate and thus score a point, so thats 4 pts. However, if you "walk" him, he goes to first base, so if the bases are loaded they all only walk to the next base, so they ony score 1 point as 3rd base moves to home plate, if no-one is on 3rd, then no points are scored.  Depending on the outs (its 3 per team per innings), you then have the chance to get the required number of batters out, and its then your turn at bat.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40487 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm »
I understand it, but it seems against the nature of sport to just say, nah, not playing against him.

But who knows, I like cricket and theres a shit ton of stuff there thats hard to explain.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40488 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
I understand it, but it seems against the nature of sport to just say, nah, not playing against him.

But who knows, I like cricket and theres a shit ton of stuff there thats hard to explain.

First time I saw it in a baseball game I was like what the fuck? Thought the pitcher was a shithouse for not at least trying to get him out and like you say, against the nature of sport
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,048
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40489 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
First time I saw it in a baseball game I was like what the fuck? Thought the pitcher was a shithouse for not at least trying to get him out and like you say, against the nature of sport

Baseball is boring asf anyway.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,735
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40490 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
I understand it, but it seems against the nature of sport to just say, nah, not playing against him.

But who knows, I like cricket and theres a shit ton of stuff there thats hard to explain.

It wouldn't necessarily be against the best batter.
It could be tactical too. The better on strike may have a decent average, and the one next up may be a bit shit (They've to declare all 9 batters in order before the game).
If they only need 1 more out they may decide to walk the guy on strike in case he smashes one and take the chances against the next guy.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40491 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
Baseball is boring asf anyway.
cricket is worse imo.

mind you, I can only watch a baseball game if it's a 30minute hilite show. 

and I have it on mute most of the time.

and I usually fast-forward to the interesting bits.

:)
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,048
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40492 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
cricket is worse imo.

mind you, I can only watch a baseball game if it's a 30minute hilite show. 

and I have it on mute most of the time.

and I usually fast-forward to the interesting bits.

:)

I tried watching a baseball game on tv and couldn't do it. I think I got through 2 innings and was bored to tears.

I once dated a girl who's dad owned a very minor league team, or AAA team or what have you, and we went to the game and by the 6th inning she turned to me and asked if we could leave cause she was bored out of her mind. So was I.

I just can't do it. Same with basketball.

I do enjoy the NFL though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,735
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40493 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Am sure I've mentioned it before, but fucking wing mirror spiders.

Little bastards and seemingly impossible to get rid of.
Gave the car a proper clean over yesterday and today. Both times power hosed the fuck out of the wing mirror. The c*nt has already spun a new web.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40494 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
I tried watching a baseball game on tv and couldn't do it. I think I got through 2 innings and was bored to tears.

I once dated a girl who's dad owned a very minor league team, or AAA team or what have you, and we went to the game and by the 6th inning she turned to me and asked if we could leave cause she was bored out of her mind. So was I.

I just can't do it. Same with basketball.

I do enjoy the NFL though.

I've been to a couple of baseball games and quite enjoyed them, although being in a corporate box made a difference :)

NBA is boring, it's so artificial.

NFL bores the shite out of me. more breaks in play than actual play (by a HUUGE margin) and always makes me feel like all creativity and spontaneity has been squeezed out of the thing.  years back I read a great article in Sports Illustrated where the writer made the argument that it can't really be a sport when every damn movement of the ball is planned, every run by the receivers are planned (run X steps in that direction then Y steps in another, then stop etc etc etc).  I tried it once on some American guys I know, they went fucking apeshit.  :)
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,048
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40495 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
I've been to a couple of baseball games and quite enjoyed them, although being in a corporate box made a difference :)

NBA is boring, it's so artificial.

NFL bores the shite out of me. more breaks in play than actual play (by a HUUGE margin) and always makes me feel like all creativity and spontaneity has been squeezed out of the thing.  years back I read a great article in Sports Illustrated where the writer made the argument that it can't really be a sport when every damn movement of the ball is planned, every run by the receivers are planned (run X steps in that direction then Y steps in another, then stop etc etc etc).  I tried it once on some American guys I know, they went fucking apeshit.  :)


My dad and I went to a hornets game by the 3rd period we just got up and left. It's so stop start, just can't get into it.

I read somewhere that an NFL game only has like 13min total movement of the ball average, but it's a 4 hour spectacle.

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40496 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm
My dad and I went to a hornets game by the 3rd period we just got up and left. It's so stop start, just can't get into it.

I read somewhere that an NFL game only has like 13min total movement of the ball average, but it's a 4 hour spectacle.
yeah that sounds about right.

the only North American sport I can be bothered with is the NHL to be honest.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,494
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40497 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
You will move up the list when the Anny roads done though ?

He lives near Old Trafford. He should be banned from Anfield.


 :D  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40498 on: Today at 01:49:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm
It wouldn't necessarily be against the best batter.
It could be tactical too. The better on strike may have a decent average, and the one next up may be a bit shit (They've to declare all 9 batters in order before the game).
If they only need 1 more out they may decide to walk the guy on strike in case he smashes one and take the chances against the next guy.

Barney, the batter is "at bat," not "on strike..."

although he might "strike out."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40499 on: Today at 06:15:17 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:49:51 am
Barney, the batter is "at bat," not "on strike..."

although he might "strike out."
That reminds me of cricket where the man who is in goes out whereas the man who is out comes in
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40500 on: Today at 06:35:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Am sure I've mentioned it before, but fucking wing mirror spiders.

Little bastards and seemingly impossible to get rid of.
Gave the car a proper clean over yesterday and today. Both times power hosed the fuck out of the wing mirror. The c*nt has already spun a new web.
My lads car was an absolute mess, he'd hardly used in for a month and it sat under a tree by where he lives getting covered in sap from the tree and other shite. It was literally welded on and couldn't be removed by either a normal wash or a jet wash. I jetted it for over 30 mins, polished it with an old toothbrush to lift the grime, jetted it again and one of the stubborn areas was getting the spiders webs of the mirrors, the jet wash wouldn't shift them.
I literally blasted the fuck out of the car and cleaned every inch for about 90 minutes.
He left it at ours overnight and fuck me the next morning I couldn't believe there was a huge, fully formed web on each mirror.
Fucking mad.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,937
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40501 on: Today at 07:03:36 am »
Baseball.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40502 on: Today at 08:07:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:09:58 am
He lives near Old Trafford. He should be banned from Anfield.


 :D  ;)

Your profile says Chester, which is near North Wales, which is Everton territory, so you should be banned as well then ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40503 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:35:40 am
My lads car was an absolute mess, he'd hardly used in for a month and it sat under a tree by where he lives getting covered in sap from the tree and other shite. It was literally welded on and couldn't be removed by either a normal wash or a jet wash. I jetted it for over 30 mins, polished it with an old toothbrush to lift the grime, jetted it again and one of the stubborn areas was getting the spiders webs of the mirrors, the jet wash wouldn't shift them.
I literally blasted the fuck out of the car and cleaned every inch for about 90 minutes.
He left it at ours overnight and fuck me the next morning I couldn't believe there was a huge, fully formed web on each mirror.
Fucking mad.

Just goes to show the wonder of spider silk. It's tensile strength is 5 times stronger than steel and is now being used to make bullet proof vests. The silk can also be stretched to up to 4 times its original length without breaking, which with it being 1000 times thinner than a human hair, makes it a bustard to get off. The spider itself will be tucked away inside the mirror housing in a place the water cannot reach.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40504 on: Today at 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
I understand it, but it seems against the nature of sport to just say, nah, not playing against him.

But who knows, I like cricket and theres a shit ton of stuff there thats hard to explain.

Yeah, like it seems weird and a bit of a shithouse move. I've tried to watch baseball and there's too much jargon and fiddly little rules that I cba with it. NFL similar, nothing ever seems to be happening.

Cricket is brilliant though, test cricket, not this one day nonsense, only just gets going and it's finished.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,735
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40505 on: Today at 08:25:11 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:49:51 am
Barney, the batter is "at bat," not "on strike..."

although he might "strike out."

I haven't watched it for about 20 years.
I wasn't sure on strike was right, but I couldn't be arsed checking the right term  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,814
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40506 on: Today at 08:25:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
cricket is worse imo.

mind you, I can only watch a baseball game if it's a 30minute hilite show. 

and I have it on mute most of the time.

and I usually fast-forward to the interesting bits.

:)

So, you put it on, then fast-forward it to the end straight away?


 ;)
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40507 on: Today at 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:25:41 am
So, you put it on, then fast-forward it to the end straight away?


 ;)
basically - fast forward to the bits where runs are scored.

only pay attention to Blue Jays games mind you.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40508 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm »
oh ffs, not fucking AGAIN!!

Jurgen Klopps long history with Paul Tierney will continue with the official put on VAR duty for Liverpools next match.

The Reds take on Wolves on Saturday at 12:30pm and Michael Oliver will be the match referee.

(can't see a match thread yet so put it here)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40509 on: Today at 06:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:25:11 am
I haven't watched it for about 20 years.
I wasn't sure on strike was right, but I couldn't be arsed checking the right term  :D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40510 on: Today at 06:38:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:10:16 pm
oh ffs, not fucking AGAIN!!

Jurgen Klopps long history with Paul Tierney will continue with the official put on VAR duty for Liverpools next match.

The Reds take on Wolves on Saturday at 12:30pm and Michael Oliver will be the match referee.

(can't see a match thread yet so put it here)

A Wigan Manc who hates us and a Newcastle United fan doing our game, oh joy
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,930
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40511 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
We would get a better deal if the ref was a Wolves fan...  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40512 on: Today at 08:36:30 pm »
When Im coming up to a roundabout and can see that theres nothing coming from the right or even if there is but its moving slow then I know i can progress and get through quickly. But it drives me nuts when the driver in front slows or stops on the line. So now I have to stop. If I can filter out I will but usually Im right behind them at this stage so cant wriggle out in  front. Move on ta fück, theres nothing coming!! I hate it when other drivers dont progress when the opportunity is there.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40513 on: Today at 08:49:59 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 08:36:30 pm
When Im coming up to a roundabout and can see that theres nothing coming from the right or even if there is but its moving slow then I know i can progress and get through quickly. But it drives me nuts when the driver in front slows or stops on the line. So now I have to stop. If I can filter out I will but usually Im right behind them at this stage so cant wriggle out in  front. Move on ta fück, theres nothing coming!! I hate it when other drivers dont progress when the opportunity is there.

Crashed my bike due to this. Big roundabout under the M58 at the turnoff for Ormskirk. I'm coming from Southport heading onto the M58, following a Mondeo. The junction even curves away so you get a smooth join. Looking right, nothing on the roundabout, Mondeo now goes out of my line of sight due to the curve, looks right again still nothimg, looks forward, Mondeo stopped dead. Hits the brakes, bike does a stoppie (new tyres and shell grip), I goes over the side, bounces off the car and the bike lands on me. :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40514 on: Today at 09:28:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:49:59 pm
Crashed my bike due to this. Big roundabout under the M58 at the turnoff for Ormskirk. I'm coming from Southport heading onto the M58, following a Mondeo. The junction even curves away so you get a smooth join. Looking right, nothing on the roundabout, Mondeo now goes out of my line of sight due to the curve, looks right again still nothimg, looks forward, Mondeo stopped dead. Hits the brakes, bike does a stoppie (new tyres and shell grip), I goes over the side, bounces off the car and the bike lands on me. :no

Jesus did you get badly hurt? Ill bet Mondeo blamed you. Im a biker myself so most car drivers drive me nuts anyway  :o
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40515 on: Today at 10:05:27 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 09:28:47 pm
Jesus did you get badly hurt? Ill bet Mondeo blamed you. Im a biker myself so most car drivers drive me nuts anyway  :o

Bent the subframe, cracked the seat hump and marked the silencer, luckily I cushioned most of the impact with my body,  pain in the arse as its a 99 R1, so the subframe is welded to the main frame, not detachable like later R1s.

I was OK, thought id a broken leg but was just bad bruising
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40516 on: Today at 10:25:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:27 pm
Bent the subframe, cracked the seat hump and marked the silencer, luckily I cushioned most of the impact with my body,  pain in the arse as its a 99 R1, so the subframe is welded to the main frame, not detachable like later R1s.

I was OK, thought id a broken leg but was just bad bruising

Is it back on the road? Youve a couple of bikes dont you? Did Mondeo admit fault?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 ... 1008 1009 1010 1011 1012 [1013]   Go Up
« previous next »
 