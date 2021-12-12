What? Hows does the scoring work? I always thought it was getting round the bases, cos it's not runs like cricket.







If the batsman is shit hot, he could smash the pitcher for a home run, so the hitter gets to jog around all 4 bases for a point. If the bases are loaded (someone on 1st 2nd or 3rd), then each will move around to home plate and thus score a point, so thats 4 pts. However, if you "walk" him, he goes to first base, so if the bases are loaded they all only walk to the next base, so they ony score 1 point as 3rd base moves to home plate, if no-one is on 3rd, then no points are scored. Depending on the outs (its 3 per team per innings), you then have the chance to get the required number of batters out, and its then your turn at bat.