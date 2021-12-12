I'm more confused now, surely if they let them go onto first then its like a free hit? do you have to get all the way round in one go to get a run?



No, you can get round in 4 hits.You bat to get on first base.2nd batter gets on to first base, you move to second base.3rd batter gets to first base, 2nd batter to 2nd base, you move to 3rd.4th batter gets a home run, that's 4 runs scored as every player on base also gets to run round the bases.Actually not even sure what SamLad is trying to explain thereHe could mean that rather than pitch to a batter that's got a pretty decent chance of getting a hit, whether that be a home run or enough to get a couple of bases, they'd rather just give him a 'walk' and try to get the next batter out instead.