« Reply #40480 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:21:23 pm
not really but it sure as shit can feel that way sometimes  :)

that said -- new rules came in this season specifically to speed the game up.  they seem to have made a good difference without detracting from anything.

(eg previously when facing a red-hot hitter, the pitcher could allow him to go to first base by pitching around him - kinda just throwing it to the catcher way outside the strike zone.  problem is they all dawdled like hell over the damn thing, a total joke.  now they just tell the umpire they're not gonna pitch and move onto the next batter.   you're welcome :) )

What? Hows does the scoring work? I always thought it was getting round the bases, cos it's not runs like cricket.

« Reply #40481 on: Today at 06:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:36:02 pm
What? Hows does the scoring work? I always thought it was getting round the bases, cos it's not runs like cricket.
well getting round the bases = a run.
so
taking away a chance to get on base = reducing the chance a run will be scored.

unless I'm missing your point? (sorry if I am)
« Reply #40482 on: Today at 08:14:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:40:47 pm
well getting round the bases = a run.
so
taking away a chance to get on base = reducing the chance a run will be scored.

unless I'm missing your point? (sorry if I am)

I'm more confused now, surely if they let them go onto first then its like a free hit? do you have to get all the way round in one go to get a run?
« Reply #40483 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:14:59 pm
I'm more confused now, surely if they let them go onto first then its like a free hit? do you have to get all the way round in one go to get a run?

No, you can get round in 4 hits.
You bat to get on first base.
2nd batter gets on to first base, you move to second base.
3rd batter gets to first base, 2nd batter to 2nd base, you move to 3rd.
4th batter gets a home run, that's 4 runs scored as every player on base also gets to run round the bases.

Actually not even sure what SamLad is trying to explain there  ;D

He could mean that rather than pitch to a batter that's got a pretty decent chance of getting a hit, whether that be a home run or enough to get a couple of bases, they'd rather just give him a 'walk' and try to get the next batter out instead.
« Reply #40484 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
Still shit though! Basically if youre scared of someone hitting it you dont have to pitch to them? So the best players never get a chance to hit it? Or am I missing something?
« Reply #40485 on: Today at 08:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:27:32 pm
Still shit though! Basically if youre scared of someone hitting it you dont have to pitch to them? So the best players never get a chance to hit it? Or am I missing something?

It wouldn't happen every time the batter is on strike.
In the example SamLad is giving, rather than have the pitcher deliberately throwing 4 balls to give the batter a walk, they'll just save the nonsense and give him the walk without pitching.
