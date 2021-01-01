« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2241063 times)

Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40440 on: Yesterday at 08:37:04 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40441 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40442 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt
It is odd. It's not even "banter".
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40443 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt
is is Hendo?  :)
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40444 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt

Im trying to convince him to wear a dress, and next Im gonna direct him to Fieldton Road in Crocky to ask wheres best for good craic.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40445 on: Today at 10:59:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt
But Rob, if you bin those shorts off and buy a dress instead, maybe you could have a ticket too.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40446 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
That post in the Anfield section about a first time match goer asking if he's OK to wear a fucking dress to the match. There's fucking thousands of us been on the st list for 20 years we didn't get a fucking look in with the new anny Rd stand, so the club could sell tickets to day trippers like this :butt
Wouldn't even wear a dress myself to the match and certainly not if sitting in KP where it is a squeeze and up and down with the hospitality hordes.

Pity it's not the Europa as that is where my seat is so could have written a match report.
