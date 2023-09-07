« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Offline rob1966

  Posts: 41,882
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40400 on: September 7, 2023, 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  6, 2023, 11:17:12 am
Not meaning to be a dick because I agree completely that responsibility lies with the owners, and clearly
Some dogs can be intimidating to other breeds, and to humans. But for this saying dogs shouldnt be allowed off leads - how are they meant to exercise?

Where I am it feels like most dogs are off their leads in the park. Generally never seen any issues. Theres the odd big, strong looking breeds and to be fair, their owners do mostly have them on leads, certainly if other dogs, or kids are nearby.

It's all about where you are and who is about. Most of my thoughts are about the local park to me. When me and an ex had dogs, I'd walk them on the fields where they had started to build a new business estate of a night, there was never anyone about so I could throw them a ball and let them run. When you walk through the local park, there are loads if dog owners, most are stood in little groups while the dogs roam about. People are walking through the park all day, either going to/from work, the shops or picking kids up from school. In the afternoon there are kids running about. Kids will run from a dog and can trigger the dogs prey response and they can also go for cyclists, runners pr just anyone that triggers their fear response.
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 6,983
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40401 on: September 7, 2023, 10:57:57 am »
Simister Island. Shocking junction.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40402 on: September 7, 2023, 12:32:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  7, 2023, 10:57:57 am
Simister Island. Shocking junction.

How come? I do that in the truck quite regularly. either going to Heywood or the other way to Middleton and its always ok.

Now the Eccles Interchange :no
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 6,983
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40403 on: September 7, 2023, 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 12:32:57 pm
How come? I do that in the truck quite regularly. either going to Heywood or the other way to Middleton and its always ok.

Now the Eccles Interchange :no

Did Eccles yesterday from Trafford Park, awful.

Going clockwise there's no reason it couldn't have been grade-separated to avoid having that mediocre roundabout and coming the other way there's always a crash on the filter lane.

Same goes for Worsley and that bit where the M61 and A666 run parallel, with cars having to weave across.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40404 on: September 7, 2023, 03:19:50 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  7, 2023, 01:06:15 pm
Did Eccles yesterday from Trafford Park, awful.

Going clockwise there's no reason it couldn't have been grade-separated to avoid having that mediocre roundabout and coming the other way there's always a crash on the filter lane.

Same goes for Worsley and that bit where the M61 and A666 run parallel, with cars having to weave across.

Eccles causes queues from about 2:30 and even earlier on a Friday, the M602 comes to a stop from past Eccles at rush hour

I get what you mean about Simister now, it is an odd junction and as for that other one, that is one of the stupidest designs going. The standard of driving on the M62/M60/M61 is shocking, the drivers make it worse, anti clockwise at Worsley there is plenty of room to get up to speed and swap lanes, but they all try to do the lane change right at the junction, so that causes the snarl up.

Another shocker is J25 at Bredbury, where you join in lane 3. Now that might be alright for cars as they can get up to 70mph, but when you are in an HGV, you'll hit the limiter at 56 and then to top it off, you're in a lane that you are legally banned from :butt
Fuck the Tories

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Posts: 13,560
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40405 on: September 7, 2023, 03:29:33 pm »
A666? Sinister Island? Don't like the sound of this...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Posts: 51,020
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40406 on: September 7, 2023, 04:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  7, 2023, 03:29:33 pm
A666? Sinister Island? Don't like the sound of this...
Twilight Zone.  :o
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  Posts: 20,077
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40407 on: September 7, 2023, 04:44:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  5, 2023, 10:21:45 pm
Hes a male, what do you expect? 😀
That's a sexist comment. You should be banned for the international break and allowed back for the invaluable Comms 😀
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 6,983
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40408 on: September 7, 2023, 04:47:12 pm »
The A666 goes to Bolton, so...yeah.

M60 is just a terrible motorway really. I live near Chequerbent roundabout and there's a spur to the south where there were originally plans for an extended M58 bypass motorway connecting Bolton with the M6 to meet the current M58, which would have cut the M60/M62 corner entirely and taken loads of pressure off Eccles. Like every bit of infrastructure for a century or so, the useful bits were cut or cheaped out on.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40409 on: September 7, 2023, 05:07:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  7, 2023, 04:47:12 pm
The A666 goes to Bolton, so...yeah.

M60 is just a terrible motorway really. I live near Chequerbent roundabout and there's a spur to the south where there were originally plans for an extended M58 bypass motorway connecting Bolton with the M6 to meet the current M58, which would have cut the M60/M62 corner entirely and taken loads of pressure off Eccles. Like every bit of infrastructure for a century or so, the useful bits were cut or cheaped out on.

I know it well. My and my mate, who lives nr Abram, used to meet in the car park there on Sunday mornings before we went for a ride over to Rivington or up to Knott End. That stretch from the M61 to the roundabout was a hoot, could hit silly speeds up there ;D.  Always wondered why the design was the way it is, it has the look of a motorway.

Southport has suffered due to the Ormskirk bypass, that was first planned in the 1940s I believe, never being built. Would have taken a lot of pressure off Ormskirk and gave an easy route for HGVs going to Southport. Now you have Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisions, Sainsburys and Iceland artics having to go through Ormskirk.

Another bit on the M60 I hate is J1/J27 at Stockport, the bends there are too sharp and bumpy for 70mph traffic.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  Posts: 23,386
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40410 on: September 7, 2023, 05:59:59 pm »
Large companies making rubbish apps or processes. Then making it hard to talk to support.

Just been checking out the discovery+ sport app, its horrific on playstation, froze every time I tried to fast forward or rewind. The support i finally got through to told me to restart my playstation :D
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Posts: 69,736
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40411 on: September 7, 2023, 06:16:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2023, 04:44:57 pm
That's a sexist comment. You should be banned for the international break and allowed back for the invaluable Comms 😀

But you are not arguing it are you?  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40412 on: September 7, 2023, 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  7, 2023, 06:16:42 pm
But you are not arguing it are you?  ;)

Is it sexist if its factual?
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  Posts: 6,983
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40413 on: Yesterday at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on September  7, 2023, 05:59:59 pm
Large companies making rubbish apps or processes. Then making it hard to talk to support.

Just been checking out the discovery+ sport app, its horrific on playstation, froze every time I tried to fast forward or rewind. The support i finally got through to told me to restart my playstation :D

Same with Paramount+
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  Posts: 20,077
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40414 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  7, 2023, 06:16:42 pm
But you are not arguing it are you?  ;)

Too scared to argue with you!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Posts: 10,268
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40415 on: Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 05:07:30 pm
Southport has suffered due to the Ormskirk bypass, that was first planned in the 1940s I believe, never being built. Would have taken a lot of pressure off Ormskirk and gave an easy route for HGVs going to Southport. Now you have Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisions, Sainsburys and Iceland artics having to go through Ormskirk.


Doing GCSE Geography in 87/88 (we were the first year to do GCSE's  :-\) we had a field trip to Ormskirk as part of a project looking at the potential bypass. Involved doing traffic counts and 'interviewing' people in Ormskirk centre.

As field trips go, it was proper shit.

As you say, still not built.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Posts: 106,619
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40416 on: Yesterday at 12:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm

Doing GCSE Geography in 87/88 (we were the first year to do GCSE's  :-\) we had a field trip to Ormskirk as part of a project looking at the potential bypass. Involved doing traffic counts and 'interviewing' people in Ormskirk centre.

As field trips go, it was proper shit.

As you say, still not built.



This you?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40417 on: Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm

Doing GCSE Geography in 87/88 (we were the first year to do GCSE's  :-\) we had a field trip to Ormskirk as part of a project looking at the potential bypass. Involved doing traffic counts and 'interviewing' people in Ormskirk centre.

As field trips go, it was proper shit.

As you say, still not built.



'O' level Geography in 82/83, we did the same bloody field trip, same bloody things too.  At least we also had a day at Ingleborough and a day at Rivington

My eldest had 3 days in Betws-y-coed for his this year - how times change
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40418 on: Yesterday at 01:36:26 pm »
Bein sick when I was meant to be off work anyway
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  Posts: 56,699
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40419 on: Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:36:26 pm
Bein sick when I was meant to be off work anyway

Call in sick. Save your annual leave.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  Posts: 29,273
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40420 on: Yesterday at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm

we had a field trip to Ormskirk as part of a project looking at the potential bypass. Involved doing traffic counts and 'interviewing' people in Ormskirk centre.

As field trips go, it was proper shit.


Gotta say, that is perhaps the worst field trip ever to have occurred.

It's so bad, I think Alan Partridge would actually enjoy talking about it. :)
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40421 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Crane Flies, the little buggers are everywhere of a night, having to shut doors and windows to keep them out.

Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 22,786
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40422 on: Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
Crane Flies, the little buggers are everywhere of a night, having to shut doors and windows to keep them out.
I evicted loads of them last night and today. The dog had one too. They are everywhere just now.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Livbes

  Posts: 5,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40423 on: Today at 12:43:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
Crane Flies, the little buggers are everywhere of a night, having to shut doors and windows to keep them out.



Loads of the fuckers. Daddy long legs
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Posts: 21,232
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40424 on: Today at 06:49:04 am »
Put my power bank on charge Thursday night, had a look just now & its on 70% charge[it was on 20% charge yesterday morning], might need a new charging cable or power bank.
#Sausages

Offline Claire.

  Posts: 20,138
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40425 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
Crane Flies, the little buggers are everywhere of a night, having to shut doors and windows to keep them out.

There was a story on the news we were due to be invaded by them, now hoping the other story I heard about hornets doesn't materialise.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40426 on: Today at 12:14:49 pm »
NatfuckingWest fucking customer bastard service.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 41,882
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40427 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:33:30 am
There was a story on the news we were due to be invaded by them, now hoping the other story I heard about hornets doesn't materialise.

Yeah wasps are bad enough without Nazi hornets
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  Posts: 11,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40428 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:33:30 am
There was a story on the news we were due to be invaded by them, now hoping the other story I heard about hornets doesn't materialise.

I'm afraid the hornets have arrived and are destroying bee colonies wherever they go 😕
Offline Claire.

  • Posts: 20,138
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40429 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:56:06 pm
I'm afraid the hornets have arrived and are destroying bee colonies wherever they go 😕

😩 of all the stingy evil things, bees are the least scary
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Posts: 21,681
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40430 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:18:14 pm
😩 of all the stingy evil things, bees are the least scary

At least with wasps you hear their evil buzzing noise. The worst offenders, in my experience, are the silent little bleeders who you dont realise have nipped in and pierced a vein leaving a painful swelling.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Posts: 8,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #40431 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2009, 07:08:02 pm
That is definitely top of my list of pet hates - along with people slurping hot drinks, just wait for it to cool down a bit FFS!

Also, people - usually men I find - who jiggle their leg/foot when it's in my eyesight and I'm trying to do something like read/watch TV and all I can see out of the corner of my eye is their leg shaking.
called "Restless Leg Syndrome", one of the medical curses of the 21st century :)

one of my wife's top 10 peeves, she goes berserk when on a bus/plane next to someone doing that.  she has me feeling the same way now.
Online Red_Mist

  • Posts: 8,055
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40432 on: Today at 06:05:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:51:57 pm
called "Restless Leg Syndrome", one of the medical curses of the 21st century :)
Four o-six and Im wide awake
Got an uncontrollable urge to take
A five mile hike around the Ogwen Lake
Stretch these restless legs.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_E5i0w_YNJw

HMHB going a bit George Formby there as someone points out in the comments.


Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Posts: 8,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40433 on: Today at 06:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:05:58 pm
Four o-six and Im wide awake
Got an uncontrollable urge to take
A five mile hike around the Ogwen Lake
Stretch these restless legs.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_E5i0w_YNJw

HMHB going a bit George Formby there as someone points out in the comments.

I just realized that I replied to a post on the original page of this thread, from 2009  ;D ;D

I must have set a record.  what do I win?
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 8,055
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40434 on: Today at 06:09:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:07:52 pm
I just realized that I replied to a post on the original page of this thread, from 2009  ;D ;D

I must have set a record.  what do I win?
Haha! How did you manage that?!
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Posts: 8,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40435 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:09:44 pm
Haha! How did you manage that?!
clicked on page number 1 :)
