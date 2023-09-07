Did Eccles yesterday from Trafford Park, awful.



Going clockwise there's no reason it couldn't have been grade-separated to avoid having that mediocre roundabout and coming the other way there's always a crash on the filter lane.



Same goes for Worsley and that bit where the M61 and A666 run parallel, with cars having to weave across.



Eccles causes queues from about 2:30 and even earlier on a Friday, the M602 comes to a stop from past Eccles at rush hourI get what you mean about Simister now, it is an odd junction and as for that other one, that is one of the stupidest designs going. The standard of driving on the M62/M60/M61 is shocking, the drivers make it worse, anti clockwise at Worsley there is plenty of room to get up to speed and swap lanes, but they all try to do the lane change right at the junction, so that causes the snarl up.Another shocker is J25 at Bredbury, where you join in lane 3. Now that might be alright for cars as they can get up to 70mph, but when you are in an HGV, you'll hit the limiter at 56 and then to top it off, you're in a lane that you are legally banned from