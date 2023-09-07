The A666 goes to Bolton, so...yeah.
M60 is just a terrible motorway really. I live near Chequerbent roundabout and there's a spur to the south where there were originally plans for an extended M58 bypass motorway connecting Bolton with the M6 to meet the current M58, which would have cut the M60/M62 corner entirely and taken loads of pressure off Eccles. Like every bit of infrastructure for a century or so, the useful bits were cut or cheaped out on.
I know it well. My and my mate, who lives nr Abram, used to meet in the car park there on Sunday mornings before we went for a ride over to Rivington or up to Knott End. That stretch from the M61 to the roundabout was a hoot, could hit silly speeds up there
. Always wondered why the design was the way it is, it has the look of a motorway.
Southport has suffered due to the Ormskirk bypass, that was first planned in the 1940s I believe, never being built. Would have taken a lot of pressure off Ormskirk and gave an easy route for HGVs going to Southport. Now you have Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisions, Sainsburys and Iceland artics having to go through Ormskirk.
Another bit on the M60 I hate is J1/J27 at Stockport, the bends there are too sharp and bumpy for 70mph traffic.