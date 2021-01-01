« previous next »
Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:28:36 pm
Like every woman you'll one day, ages from now, suddenly rip into me for it ;D
You know my wife?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:28:36 pm
Like every woman you'll one day, ages from now, suddenly rip into me for it ;D

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm
When you go the gym. Bust yourself, get home and mentally still feel absolutely shite
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm
Dog doing the kind of farts thats making me worry Ill need to have the house condemned.
Yesterday at 06:03:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm
You know my wife?

They're all the same mate

Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm
Dog doing the kind of farts thats making me worry Ill need to have the house condemned.

:lmao
Fuck the Tories

Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm
Dog doing the kind of farts thats making me worry Ill need to have the house condemned.
;D

Dog farts are rancid.
Our dog actually has me properly retching when she's in the car.
Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm
;D

Dog farts are rancid.
Our dog actually has me properly retching when she's in the car.

If someone ever farts and blames the dog you know they are lying as there is nothing as rancid as dog farts.
Fuck the Tories

Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:28:36 pm
Like every woman you'll one day, ages from now, suddenly rip into me for it ;D

My missus has a ridiculous memory for my comments and indiscretions. If I pull her up on something, she brings up something I said 7 years ago. Its brilliant really. I flounder like a fish with my mouth open.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm
My missus has a ridiculous memory for my comments and indiscretions. If I pull her up on something, she brings up something I said 7 years ago. Its brilliant really. I flounder like a fish with my mouth open.

Its petty shit, meaningless stuff usually too, whereas unless its something really not on like cheating, we forget everything they do that annoys us
Fuck the Tories

Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
If someone ever farts and blames the dog you know they are lying as there is nothing as rancid as dog farts.

Then youve never met my brother-in-law. Who regularly farts, blames the dog, and we know even a dog isnt capable of that.
Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Then youve never met my brother-in-law. Who regularly farts, blames the dog, and we know even a dog isnt capable of that.

 Even the dog walks out shaking its head?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Then youve never met my brother-in-law. Who regularly farts, blames the dog, and we know even a dog isnt capable of that.

I'd be going the doctor if I was him
Fuck the Tories

Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
I'd be going the doctor if I was him
he did once, the doctor won't let him back in.
Today at 08:21:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
If someone ever farts and blames the dog you know they are lying as there is nothing as rancid as dog farts.

;D can always tell when he's done a bad one cos he'll sniff, give you a shitty look and then leaves the room like I've done it!
Today at 09:44:34 am
Got the dog blamed on one of mine once

My Mam went nuts at the dog, left him out the back and insisted he needed a bath

Sat there laughing to myself
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Today at 10:04:11 am
Aww, cant believe you let the poor c*nt get locked out and said nothing!
Today at 12:21:35 pm
like the way you feel sorry for the dog yet call him a c*nt :lmao
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Today at 03:39:52 pm
I swear I've thrown the same idiot wasp out of my office 3 times already today.  And now he's back, headbutting the window, just like the other 3 times.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Today at 05:22:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:39:52 pm
I swear I've thrown the same idiot wasp out of my office 3 times already today.  And now he's back, headbutting the window, just like the other 3 times.
didn't know you were Buddhist.
Today at 05:32:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:39:52 pm
I swear I've thrown the same idiot wasp out of my office 3 times already today.  And now he's back, headbutting the window, just like the other 3 times.


Today at 05:53:14 pm
Breaks in the season for international football.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
