Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2197666 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,185
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40000 on: Today at 06:41:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm
Public events which impact your lives.. Rave on at Bowlers, finishes at 5am, been going since 3pm.. Can hear it from here.

Was that what that fucking incessant repetitive noise was? I got home from work at 6 and the missus asked what it was, seemed to go quiet at 11
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40001 on: Today at 06:45:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm
Bad drivers!!  Like seriously bad drivers 😠

Driving through the M6 roadworks and little miss 'Gucci fiat 500 full of cute teddies and I'm scared of everything' gripping her steering wheel for dear life, pootling along in the middle lane at 45mph with her bubble wrapped mates in a neat little train behind her. 

Not a car in sight in the lanes either side, so I pull out from lane 1, go all the way across to overtake them and as I pull alongside her and start pointing to move over, I go past making a point of going back to the first lane.

Did she or the others notice, no, did they fuck.

Next lot, Mr. Mégane and his band of merry men following exactly the same. 

Not a car in lanes 1 or 3, oblivious to everything other than sticking to just below 50mph even after we've left the roadworks and can do 70, no they're all still doing 47mph in the middle lane being under and overtaken as suddenly everyone else is doing 70!!

They're still there as I'm going past Gatthurst golf course for any of you who knows how far out of the roadsorks we are.

Absolute fucking liability and a danger to everyone on the roads including themselves 😠

It was fun yesterday wasn't it.

I undertook some knob on the m62 near Prescott who was doing 50, in the pissing rain, in the middle lane. an artic undertaking him didn't wake the dopey c*nt up to him being in the wrong lane.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40002 on: Today at 07:04:45 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
Awe ☺️ all the best to you then mate 👍

Cheers back down the rabbit hole we go :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40003 on: Today at 07:05:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:41:00 am
Was that what that fucking incessant repetitive noise was? I got home from work at 6 and the missus asked what it was, seemed to go quiet at 11

Yep, I slept like a baby mind.
