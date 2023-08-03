That fucking transfer thread.

Id love to know the ages and jobs of the people that post in there. Family situation too, because if theyre not kids, I would genuinely worry about how they cope with day to day life.



Even after everything thats been written theres still people just saying spend, we should be spending more than Villa, without the slightest acknowledgement that we carry a far higher wage bill than Villa, or whether Villas spending is sustainable.



I just dont get how people can let whats meant to be a hobby, a leisure activity, cause them so much angst. Maybe its because Im a bit older, or because I no longer let what happens with a football club dominate my life, but my reaction is that itll get sorted. If it doesnt then theres a debate to be had, but Im sick and tired of people that extrapolate every slight negative, then ignore everything else. Its not the moaning, its the refusal to look at or even acknowledge the wider picture.



Its like any transfer spending is good, but any other type of spending doesnt count, such as rewarding players whove proved themselves. Previously signed youngsters dont seem to count either.



Anyone would think that weve bought no one since Allison and Van Dijk, but Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez. Then Konate, now the 2 new minds which will probably be joined by more. That while carrying a huge wage bill too and competing against cheats.



Then theres the they/ Klopp should have done this, that or the other. They make it sound like all decisions are so easy, so black and white. Fucking tedious know alls, the lot of them. They may be right about needing to add one or two more, but they way they go about it is pathetic, especially as no one, not even Klopp escapes their critical eye.



Im pretty confident Klopp knows what he needs to build his next great side, he also knows what the youngsters at his disposal are capable of. When its obvious he hasnt got what he needs is the time to say something, but if it reaches that point, I think itll be Klopp doing the talking.