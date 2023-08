That fucking transfer thread.

Iíd love to know the ages and jobs of the people that post in there. Family situation too, because if theyíre not kids, I would genuinely worry about how they cope with day to day life.



Even after everything thatís been written thereís still people just saying ďspendĒ, ďwe should be spending more than VillaĒ, without the slightest acknowledgement that we carry a far higher wage bill than Villa, or whether Villas spending is sustainable.



I just donít get how people can let whatís meant to be a hobby, a leisure activity, cause them so much angst. Maybe itís because Iím a bit older, or because I no longer let what happens with a football club dominate my life, but my reaction is that itíll get sorted. If it doesnít then thereís a debate to be had, but Iím sick and tired of people that extrapolate every slight negative, then ignore everything else. Itís not the moaning, itís the refusal to look at or even acknowledge the wider picture.



Itís like any transfer spending is good, but any other type of spending doesnít count, such as rewarding players whoíve proved themselves. Previously signed youngsters donít seem to count either.



Anyone would think that weíve bought no one since Allison and Van Dijk, but Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez. Then Konate, now the 2 new minds which will probably be joined by more. That while carrying a huge wage bill too and competing against cheats.



Then thereís the they/ Klopp should have done this, that or the other. They make it sound like all decisions are so easy, so black and white. Fucking tedious know alls, the lot of them. They may be right about needing to add one or two more, but they way they go about it is pathetic, especially as no one, not even Klopp escapes their critical eye.



Iím pretty confident Klopp knows what he needs to build his next great side, he also knows what the youngsters at his disposal are capable of. When itís obvious he hasnít got what he needs is the time to say something, but if it reaches that point, I think itíll be Klopp doing the talking.