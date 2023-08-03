« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39960 on: August 3, 2023, 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August  3, 2023, 05:08:55 pm


Is that easier to use than a slide rule though?
Online redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39961 on: August 3, 2023, 05:36:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  3, 2023, 03:46:04 pm
We didn't have calculators then 🤦

Yes, but your fractions were still off! ;D

Memory is still in good nick though, you remembered "23" when it was 3/20. And the 7 of 7/40 too, just a bit mixed up with the 3/20. :D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39962 on: August 3, 2023, 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August  3, 2023, 05:08:55 pm


I didn't even have an abacus it was a piece of paper, a pencil and my brain 👍
Offline RJH

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39963 on: August 3, 2023, 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  3, 2023, 03:19:54 pm
The percentages and fractions are always a weird one though. 

I remember years ago helping my mum with the business accounts when Vat was 17.5% (or possibly 15%) the qualculation was 7/27ths or 7/23rds of the total to find the actual amount of Vat.

Sorry my memory isn't what it was but the numbers were 🤔

Quote from: redbyrdz on August  3, 2023, 03:31:41 pm
Um.

15% = 3/20
17.5% = 7/40

But obviously with a calculator, its just x 0.15 or 0.175....

If VAT was still that low!


I think the calculation Debs is thinking of is where you're trying to find the VAT amount from a gross total.

If the VAT rate was 15%, then the VAT on the gross would 3/23, with 17.5% VAT the multiplier would be 7/47.

e.g. If you charged 115 total, the VAT would be 115 x 3/23 = 15
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39964 on: August 3, 2023, 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on August  3, 2023, 06:43:54 pm

I think the calculation Debs is thinking of is where you're trying to find the VAT amount from a gross total.

If the VAT rate was 15%, then the VAT on the gross would 3/23, with 17.5% VAT the multiplier would be 7/47.

e.g. If you charged 115 total, the VAT would be 115 x 3/23 = 15

That's exactly what I'm on about mate thanks even though my memory is worse than I thought 😯
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39965 on: August 3, 2023, 08:09:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  3, 2023, 07:48:28 pm
That's exactly what I'm on about mate thanks even though my memory is worse than I thought 😯

I thought that was what you were on about, because we used to have to raise hire contracts manually on paper and do the vat at the end. It was 15% at the time, which was dead easy to do in your head, as you could just do 10% then half that to get the other 5%, eg on £356 vat was £35.60 plus £17.80. 17.5% you obviously just halfed the 5%

To get the VAT element on 17.5% we just divided by 6.714
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39966 on: August 3, 2023, 09:46:44 pm »
Watching the women's World Cup highlights on BBC3 and the continuity announcer cannot pronounce the word 'three'. You'd think that was the bare minimum requirement for the job.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39967 on: Yesterday at 09:22:59 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August  3, 2023, 09:46:44 pm
Watching the women's World Cup highlights on BBC3 and the continuity announcer cannot pronounce the word 'three'. You'd think that was the bare minimum requirement for the job.

Let me guess, southern accent and says "free" all the time?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39968 on: Yesterday at 09:57:27 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August  3, 2023, 09:46:44 pm
Watching the women's World Cup highlights on BBC3 and the continuity announcer cannot pronounce the word 'three'. You'd think that was the bare minimum requirement for the job.

Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand endorse this message. Clinton Morrison can barely pronounce a single word correctly.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39969 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:57:27 am
Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand endorse this message. Clinton Morrison can barely pronounce a single word correctly.
Raise you Farah Williams but as part of the title winning women's team for us she gets a half annoyance pass.
Online Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39970 on: Yesterday at 02:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  3, 2023, 12:27:28 am
I think for some people it really is fun. I get that. As I said in reply though, although I get it, it would exhaust me if I were to get involved myself. I think it exhausts a lot of observers too.

The Ukraine thread is more fun the transfer thread. At least there's some bloody positivity in there.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39971 on: Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm »
I wish I'd had my phone in the gym today, I could have made a viral video. This fella, weird looking fucker, socks like a teenage girls gym socks up to his knees, grey shorts pulled up like Simon Cowell, looked a bit like the local weirdo in American movies, prancing about like he owned the place, doing those little left/right jabs as he walked about, trying to look like a Ninja as he kicked the bag (badly), just funny as fuck
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39972 on: Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:03:00 pm
The Ukraine thread is more fun the transfer thread. At least there's some bloody positivity in there.

Fromola needs a username change to either Mogadon or Marvin the Paranoid Android.

Just had a browse, fuck me, it's still like nursery school in there. All they want is a new shiny toy, fuck if its any good or does what we need, we just need to spend money.

Defence is
Ali
Kelleher

Virg
Joel
Gomez
Ibou
Trent
Robbo
Kostas

Mids are

Thiago
Dom
McAllister
Curtis
Harvey
Bajcetic

Then we have

Darwin
Gakpo
Diaz
Jota
Mo

and still they moan and write us off for top 4 :butt
Offline Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39973 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm
Just had a browse, fuck me, it's still like nursery school in there. All they want is a new shiny toy, fuck if its any good or does what we need, we just need to spend money.

I'll never get anyone who actually dislikes seeing players come back from injury because apparantly they don't count as depth as we didn't buy them for £50mil.. Bajcetic especially what a bright spark he was last season, so excited to see him grow.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39974 on: Yesterday at 05:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm
I'll never get anyone who actually dislikes seeing players come back from injury because apparantly they don't count as depth as we didn't buy them for £50mil.. Bajcetic especially what a bright spark he was last season, so excited to see him grow.

They have no clue do they? It's like they keep crying we didn't sell Ox and Naby, no-one wanted them so we couldn't. Then they moaned about Hendo and Fab being past it, then kick off when out of the blue they both choose to leave for peak Messi wages, then they cry we don't plan for the future, yet no-one saw the ridiculous bids coming in and Jurgen and Pep see Curtis and Harvey in training every day and lo and behold, both are good enough to start, Curtis looks to have developed into the player Pep was expecting and waxed lyrical about in his book, Bajcetic was a revelation and if he plays anywhere near that level, he's going to be hard to shift, do we didn't have to bring in new players with the way we had planned things.

It'd be good to get in a quality mid 20's CB, and another MF, but its not the end of the world if we don't

Online Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39975 on: Yesterday at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm
I wish I'd had my phone in the gym today, I could have made a viral video. This fella, weird looking fucker, socks like a teenage girls gym socks up to his knees, grey shorts pulled up like Simon Cowell, looked a bit like the local weirdo in American movies, prancing about like he owned the place, doing those little left/right jabs as he walked about, trying to look like a Ninja as he kicked the bag (badly), just funny as fuck

You mean like the guy at 1.19 in this vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NIaCICPC24&ab_channel=Markiplier

(couldn't find it as a separate video)
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39976 on: Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:04:02 pm
You mean like the guy at 1.19 in this vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NIaCICPC24&ab_channel=Markiplier

(couldn't find it as a separate video)

Yeah but about half his weight/size ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39977 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm
Yeah but about half his weight/size ;D

;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39978 on: Today at 09:31:14 am »
That fucking transfer thread.
Id love to know the ages and jobs of the people that post in there. Family situation too, because if theyre not kids, I would genuinely worry about how they cope with day to day life.

Even after everything thats been written theres still people just saying spend, we should be spending more than Villa, without the slightest acknowledgement that we carry a far higher wage bill than Villa, or whether Villas spending is sustainable.

I just dont get how people can let whats meant to be a hobby, a leisure activity, cause them so much angst. Maybe its because Im a bit older, or because I no longer let what happens with a football club dominate my life, but my reaction is that itll get sorted. If it doesnt then theres a debate to be had, but Im sick and tired of people that extrapolate every slight negative, then ignore everything else. Its not the moaning, its the refusal to look at or even acknowledge the wider picture.

Its like any transfer spending is good, but any other type of spending doesnt count, such as rewarding players whove proved themselves. Previously signed youngsters dont seem to count either.

Anyone would think that weve bought no one since Allison and Van Dijk, but Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez. Then Konate, now the 2 new minds which will probably be joined by more. That while carrying a huge wage bill too and competing against cheats.

Then theres the they/ Klopp should have done this, that or the other. They make it sound like all decisions are so easy, so black and white. Fucking tedious know alls, the lot of them. They may be right about needing to add one or two more, but they way they go about it is pathetic, especially as no one, not even Klopp escapes their critical eye.

Im pretty confident Klopp knows what he needs to build his next great side, he also knows what the youngsters at his disposal are capable of. When its obvious he hasnt got what he needs is the time to say something, but if it reaches that point, I think itll be Klopp doing the talking.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39979 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
The other things that I don't get with the transfer addicts is how quickly they've forgotten we've actually spent £90+m on two players already.

You know, the ones we got in 'before pre season started' for the the 'but it's no good buying anyone now cos they'll have missed pre season' crew 🤷
