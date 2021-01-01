That's exactly what I'm on about mate thanks even though my memory is worse than I thought 😯



I thought that was what you were on about, because we used to have to raise hire contracts manually on paper and do the vat at the end. It was 15% at the time, which was dead easy to do in your head, as you could just do 10% then half that to get the other 5%, eg on £356 vat was £35.60 plus £17.80. 17.5% you obviously just halfed the 5%To get the VAT element on 17.5% we just divided by 6.714