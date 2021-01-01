The percentages and fractions are always a weird one though.
I remember years ago helping my mum with the business accounts when Vat was 17.5% (or possibly 15%) the qualculation was 7/27ths or 7/23rds of the total to find the actual amount of Vat.
Sorry my memory isn't what it was but the numbers were 🤔
Um.
15% = 3/20
17.5% = 7/40
But obviously with a calculator, its just x 0.15 or 0.175....
If VAT was still that low!
I think the calculation Debs is thinking of is where you're trying to find the VAT amount from a gross total.
If the VAT rate was 15%, then the VAT on the gross would 3/23, with 17.5% VAT the multiplier would be 7/47.
e.g. If you charged 115 total, the VAT would be 115 x 3/23 = 15