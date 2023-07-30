Bit annoyed at my best mate. He got himself into a mess gambling and ended up blowing the rent, savings, food money, bills etc before ringing me in tears.



Didn't think twice, sorted him out with money to cover his rent and car etc, about £700 and told him no rush to give me it back, even next year when he's straight.

On top of that I leant him another £80 a few weeks ago to have a bevy with.



Cos we all work for the Civil Service we were getting a cost of living payment this month so he said he would box me off a few quid. Obviously I told him only if he had it and not to leave himself short.



He messaged me this morning to say he's put £280 in my bank, all I said back to him was 'nice one skipper, just £500 now and there is now rush for that'



He came straight back with 'Glad you've got a spreadsheet' and a thumbs up.



I took that as a bit of a dig and was a bit annoyed/hurt, but as the days gone on I've thought maybe I shouldn't have reminded him about how much he owes.



Money eh? the roof of all evil.

