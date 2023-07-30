« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 993 994 995 996 997 [998]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2192644 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,366
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39880 on: July 30, 2023, 10:59:53 pm »
The Glums are so desperate to wallow in the well of misery they are now using the Twitter ramblings of some bloke called Mark to prove that the Latvia deal is off.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39881 on: July 30, 2023, 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 30, 2023, 10:59:53 pm
The Glums are so desperate to wallow in the well of misery they are now using the Twitter ramblings of some bloke called Mark to prove that the Latvia deal is off.

positively Baltic at the prospect...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39882 on: Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm »
Bit annoyed at my best mate. He got himself into a mess gambling and ended up blowing the rent, savings, food money, bills etc before ringing me in tears.

Didn't think twice, sorted him out with money to cover his rent and car etc, about £700 and told him no rush to give me it back, even next year when he's straight.
On top of that I leant him another £80 a few weeks ago to have a bevy with.

Cos we all work for the Civil Service we were getting a cost of living payment this month so he said he would box me off a few quid. Obviously I told him  only if he had it and not to leave himself short.

He messaged me this morning to say he's put £280 in my bank, all I said back to him was 'nice one skipper, just £500 now and there is now rush for that'

He came straight back with 'Glad you've got a spreadsheet' and a thumbs up.

I took that as a bit of a dig and was a bit annoyed/hurt, but as the days gone on I've thought maybe I shouldn't have reminded him about how much he owes.

Money eh? the roof of all evil.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39883 on: Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm »
Yeah I often think texts and emails are the root of evil too.

Sometimes Its hard to convey what is said in jest.

If hed have said to you face to face over a pint, with a smile on his face. Fuckin hell mate, you got it all on a spreadsheet lad?.  Youd have laughed it off straight away.

I see where youre coming from but sounds like not worth falling out over.
Not paying you back anything would have been much more annoying. 
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39884 on: Yesterday at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
Yeah I often think texts and emails are the root of evil too.

Sometimes Its hard to convey what is said in jest.

If hed have said to you face to face over a pint, with a smile on his face. Fuckin hell mate, you got it all on a spreadsheet lad?.  Youd have laughed it off straight away.

I see where youre coming from but sounds like not worth falling out over.
Not paying you back anything would have been much more annoying. 

Spot on Pete, thanks pal
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39885 on: Yesterday at 01:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
Yeah I often think texts and emails are the root of evil too.

Sometimes Its hard to convey what is said in jest.

If hed have said to you face to face over a pint, with a smile on his face. Fuckin hell mate, you got it all on a spreadsheet lad?.  Youd have laughed it off straight away.

I see where youre coming from but sounds like not worth falling out over.
Not paying you back anything would have been much more annoying.

I thought that's where the story was headed to be honest.

on the subject on money .... I'm an anomaly in my family. everyone else is 100% open in discussing the details of their money situation, spending etc but I simply don't like discussing it.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,237
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39886 on: Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm
Bit annoyed at my best mate. He got himself into a mess gambling and ended up blowing the rent, savings, food money, bills etc before ringing me in tears.

Didn't think twice, sorted him out with money to cover his rent and car etc, about £700 and told him no rush to give me it back, even next year when he's straight.
On top of that I leant him another £80 a few weeks ago to have a bevy with.

Cos we all work for the Civil Service we were getting a cost of living payment this month so he said he would box me off a few quid. Obviously I told him  only if he had it and not to leave himself short.

He messaged me this morning to say he's put £280 in my bank, all I said back to him was 'nice one skipper, just £500 now and there is now rush for that'

He came straight back with 'Glad you've got a spreadsheet' and a thumbs up.

I took that as a bit of a dig and was a bit annoyed/hurt, but as the days gone on I've thought maybe I shouldn't have reminded him about how much he owes.

Money eh? the roof of all evil.

Can see both sides of it.

If I was the one loaning, I'd want to ensure we're both aware of the amount owed.
If I was the one owing it, I'd probably be a bit narky at being told how much is owed when I'm aware of it already.

Could be cleared up easily with something like "Sorry mate, I wasn't being a dick. Just don't want us falling out somewhere down the line over a few quid, so remind myself as much as you so we're on the same page."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39887 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
Yeah I often think texts and emails are the root of evil too.

Sometimes Its hard to convey what is said in jest.

If hed have said to you face to face over a pint, with a smile on his face. Fuckin hell mate, you got it all on a spreadsheet lad?.  Youd have laughed it off straight away.

I see where youre coming from but sounds like not worth falling out over.
Not paying you back anything would have been much more annoying. 

Spot on with that mate. Its the same on here and because we can say stuff that is quite sharp, it can be taken as insulting by some people and this is what I take from it.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39888 on: Yesterday at 01:15:42 pm »
Yeah, more likely to be that he misinterpreted the tone of your message.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39889 on: Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
Yeah I often think texts and emails are the root of evil too.

Sometimes Its hard to convey what is said in jest.

If hed have said to you face to face over a pint, with a smile on his face. Fuckin hell mate, you got it all on a spreadsheet lad?.  Youd have laughed it off straight away.

I see where youre coming from but sounds like not worth falling out over.
Not paying you back anything would have been much more annoying.

Spot on, he could also have been reinforcing his bad money management by saying thank fuck you've got a spreadsheet.

As others have said, good he's paid some of it back, shows willing.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39890 on: Yesterday at 01:37:19 pm »
Thinking about it, me and my mate who are always putting bets on for each other, always clarify the amount owing. 

"Cheers for sticking that 20 on for me mate, so you just owe me 50 now".  Shit like that.



Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39891 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Spot on with that mate. Its the same on here and because we can say stuff that is quite sharp, it can be taken as insulting by some people and this is what I take from it.
what the fuck is that supposed to mean?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39892 on: Yesterday at 01:38:42 pm »
The constant refrains:

Transfers, transfers, mingebags, bodies, bodies, we must have bodies in (what a fucking weird term to use for professional footballers), and anything less is UNACCEPTABLE and DERELICTION OF DUTY

Wannabe sporting directors and their condescending responses to anyone who doesn't think in their enlightened manner

Oh and btw you're Islamophobic if you don't like LGBT people being persecuted...

This fucking forum has gone off the deep end and I really can't wait for the season to start.  Although not even sure that will give anyone a break as the slightest poor result will have the 'Told You So' brigade out in force.

I used to enjoy football.

Anyway, that and England being shite at bowling.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:40:31 pm by JP! »
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39893 on: Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Spot on, he could also have been reinforcing his bad money management by saying thank fuck you've got a spreadsheet.



Thought that myself on first read...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39894 on: Yesterday at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm
what the fuck is that supposed to mean?

you know knobhead
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39895 on: Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:06:26 pm
you know knobhead
ah, gotcha - it's another way of saying "knobhead".  good to know.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39896 on: Yesterday at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:38:42 pm
The constant refrains:

Transfers, transfers, mingebags, bodies, bodies, we must have bodies in (what a fucking weird term to use for professional footballers), and anything less is UNACCEPTABLE and DERELICTION OF DUTY

Wannabe sporting directors and their condescending responses to anyone who doesn't think in their enlightened manner

Oh and btw you're Islamophobic if you don't like LGBT people being persecuted...

This fucking forum has gone off the deep end and I really can't wait for the season to start.  Although not even sure that will give anyone a break as the slightest poor result will have the 'Told You So' brigade out in force.

I used to enjoy football.

Anyway, that and England being shite at bowling.

That's been pissing me off the most - does the idiot throw the same slurs at Muslims who also detest the treatment of LGBT people in Saudi? Trying to excuse the beheading of people for the way they were born by labelling people as racist or Islamaphobes is fucking low. They'd probably try and defend Mengele
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,880
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39897 on: Yesterday at 03:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm
Can see both sides of it.

If I was the one loaning, I'd want to ensure we're both aware of the amount owed.
If I was the one owing it, I'd probably be a bit narky at being told how much is owed when I'm aware of it already.

Could be cleared up easily with something like "Sorry mate, I wasn't being a dick. Just don't want us falling out somewhere down the line over a few quid, so remind myself as much as you so we're on the same page."


Yeah, say, I've got Excel but I'm struggling to get it to calculate daily interest :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39898 on: Yesterday at 03:18:50 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:38:42 pm
Anyway, that and England being shite at bowling.
TBF, bowing alleys weren't really a thing in this country for a long time. We're playing catch up!
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • Bring the noise
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39899 on: Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:15:03 pm

Yeah, say, I've got Excel but I'm struggling to get it to calculate daily interest :)



Dont forget to tell him the 399% APR.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39900 on: Yesterday at 07:57:59 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm


Dont forget to tell him the 399% APR.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39901 on: Yesterday at 08:07:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:15:03 pm

Yeah, say, I've got Excel but I'm struggling to get it to calculate daily interest :)

Who the fuck are you, Tony Soprano?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39902 on: Yesterday at 08:16:45 pm »
 ;D lots of boss feedback, knew I could rely on this site.

Phoned him up before, poor sod sounded down in the dumps, he said 'what are you up?', just told him, playing with my spreadsheet  ;)
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39903 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:16:45 pm
;D lots of boss feedback, knew I could rely on this site.

Phoned him up before, poor sod sounded down in the dumps, he said 'what are you up?', just told him, playing with my spreadsheet  ;)

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39904 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm »
She insists on using colour catchers in the washing machine and with a depressing regularity, one of them gets sucked down with the water and fully blocks the drain outlet. So now I have to drain about 8 litres of water out of the machine to unblock the thing :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,098
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39905 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
Terry Deleted his comment before I could reply, she's not a Manc bitch, she's a Manc twat  ;D

This is what has happened to our machine, she's finally agreed to stop using the fucking things and they have now gone in the bin



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,233
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39906 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:21:22 pm
Terry Deleted his comment before I could reply, she's not a Manc bitch, she's a Manc twat  ;D

This is what has happened to our machine, she's finally agreed to stop using the fucking things and they have now gone in the bin




I didn't delete it mate, I think it was removed.
Sorry if I offended anyone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 993 994 995 996 997 [998]   Go Up
« previous next »
 