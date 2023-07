Just had a look in the Transfer Thread (I know, I know) to see if there was any actual news (as if). So, now that we've signed two boss midfielders, they're now shifting their crying and moaning to we need to sign a CB, for some its any old CB, as Virg is losing it and Joel and Joe are just accidents waiting to happenOne that gave me a laugh though was if we sign Lavia, we'll get rid of Bajcetic in 2 years