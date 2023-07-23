Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
992
993
994
995
996
[
997
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2) (Read 2187088 times)
redbyrdz
No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,779
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
«
Reply #39840 on:
July 23, 2023, 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 22, 2023, 11:02:04 am
What's drill? A genre of music?
Yeah, some sort of aggressive noise with really bad rap over it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
UntouchableLuis
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,345
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
«
Reply #39841 on:
Yesterday
at 02:04:47 pm »
Bin bags 50 L are 1.65 in Tescos yet the 30 L which suits are kitchen bin the best are 5.20...same quantity. How did they figure that out? Went with the 50 which will be coming out the bin but fuck it, not paying that.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Lad
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,906
Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
«
Reply #39842 on:
Today
at 08:23:29 am »
The Guardian online going behind a paywall.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
992
993
994
995
996
[
997
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2