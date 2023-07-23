« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 992 993 994 995 996 [997]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2187088 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,779
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39840 on: July 23, 2023, 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 22, 2023, 11:02:04 am
What's drill? A genre of music? :o

Yeah, some sort of aggressive noise with really bad rap over it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,345
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39841 on: Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm »
Bin bags 50 L are 1.65 in Tescos yet the 30 L which suits are kitchen bin the best are 5.20...same quantity. How did they figure that out? Went with the 50 which will be coming out the bin but fuck it, not paying that.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39842 on: Today at 08:23:29 am »
The Guardian online going behind a paywall.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 992 993 994 995 996 [997]   Go Up
« previous next »
 