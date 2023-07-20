Were all skin and bones, 99% made of the same stuff. Its our thoughts, words and actions that define us and cause the division. Not one of these is any tangible part of us, its all made up from within us. Mostly were all the same, even though thoughts, words and actions can make it feel like were from different planets.



Its always a shock when people I know and respect have fundamental differences of opinion that seem alien to me. I felt this way during Brexit arguing with loved ones. Have to keep reminding myself were all made of the same stuff.