Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2184772 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39800 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm
Little dickhead youths who listen to drill music and think carrying a knife is cool. Seen a video of a guy with a baby almost get stabbed by one of these c*nts, he would've if he didn't sensibly back down.  Even my brother in law who's 16 was a decent kid but has turned into a proper little shit because of the drill/gang influence.
They need sorting out by vigilantes.
But even then the law would probably come down on the people who try to sort them out.

British law is fucked.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39801 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm »
Knives are for cowards as anyone know

Baby carrying parent stabbed

Fucking hell

I don't wanna get my chefs knife banned but they are a weapon kids can get

.... It's tricky to, like, place blame
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39802 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Ain't a straight up sad thread and I love the depression thread as I've been there

Tonight I did offer up some very sensitive yet true parts of what I've done

I am not some psychopath out for recognition but neither do I think it's negligible to take time out of life

Some fucker ignores what you say and

Whatever

Hannoy is right. A night off anyway.

Frank's on Smithdown's audio system runs off Alexa and it's hooked up to loads of speakers

And it recognizes my voice  ;D
Online damomad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39803 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Were all skin and bones, 99% made of the same stuff. Its our thoughts, words and actions that define us and cause the division. Not one of these is any tangible part of us, its all made up from within us. Mostly were all the same, even though thoughts, words and actions can make it feel like were from different planets.

Its always a shock when people I know and respect have fundamental differences of opinion that seem alien to me. I felt this way during Brexit arguing with loved ones. Have to keep reminding myself were all made of the same stuff.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Titi Camara

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39804 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 20, 2023, 11:41:19 pm
nah - you use those words when talking to someone whose name you don't know. you don't use "darling" for someone you don't know/just met.
The barmaid is my old local used to call everyone darlin'.

I'll never forget when they got rid of Carling on draft, completely threw her off her game, don't think she was ever the same after that, professionally I mean.
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Kalito

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39805 on: Today at 01:09:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm
Little dickhead youths who listen to drill music and think carrying a knife is cool. Seen a video of a guy with a baby almost get stabbed by one of these c*nts, he would've if he didn't sensibly back down.  Even my brother in law who's 16 was a decent kid but has turned into a proper little shit because of the drill/gang influence.
Give the little shit a kick up the fucking arse and tell him whats what.

He'll then, hopefully, see the light.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39806 on: Today at 01:53:31 am »
Not surprised to see my inbox empty

I have nothing to hide. With that, I have also spent time in the depression thread

Some patsy nothing can hurt me

I just wish we was all more aligned

X
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39807 on: Today at 06:00:15 am »
Is drill really that bad? ( Never listened, not defending it)? Worse than gangster rap? Remember when Rock n roll or punk was a bad influence? Someone probably wanted Mozart banned.  I guess youth crime is a lot more violent now, but is that music's fault?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39808 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
People playing the guitar and singing on a train.

The sheer arrogance to think a whole carriage of passengers wants to listen to your bang average music all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39809 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:26:59 am
People playing the guitar and singing on a train.

The sheer arrogance to think a whole carriage of passengers wants to listen to your bang average music all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness.

Take a loooook down the rail track
From Aberdeen to Inverness
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39810 on: Today at 11:00:36 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:26:59 am
People playing the guitar and singing on a train.

The sheer arrogance to think a whole carriage of passengers wants to listen to your bang average music all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness.

I remember once having me geet with me on Merseyrail after a long night and this lad like BEGGING me to start playing

And I wanted to ain't no thing to me

But I look around the train that early morning and it's like:

Old woman
young couple snoozing
Some teenager

And it was like 'this is not a vibe'

Lad was alright about it. Just. Didn't think of the others

Hey going to London in a couple weeks in the quiet carriage PERFECT TIME FOR ME TO DO WALTON PRISON BLUES

... Yeah I'd love to won't lie but it's public transport yknow and I can't won't and never will
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39811 on: Today at 11:02:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:00:15 am
Is drill really that bad? ( Never listened, not defending it)? Worse than gangster rap? Remember when Rock n roll or punk was a bad influence? Someone probably wanted Mozart banned.  I guess youth crime is a lot more violent now, but is that music's fault?
What's drill? A genre of music? :o
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39812 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
To be fair I'd much prefer a man on his guitar than someone blaring out drill so it could be worse.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39813 on: Today at 11:11:05 am »
I might bring some luggage and furniture onto a train and hurl it down the carriages thunking and banging in no kind of rhythm until someone stops me and I go

What? Is dubstep
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39814 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
I hate the expression "not gonna lie" (pretty sure that's been posted before by a few ppl :) ) ... but it completely baffles me why anyone would bother spending time to type it in a post

just state your opinion ffs, those 3 added words are totally unnecessary.



