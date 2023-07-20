« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,144
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39800 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm
Little dickhead youths who listen to drill music and think carrying a knife is cool. Seen a video of a guy with a baby almost get stabbed by one of these c*nts, he would've if he didn't sensibly back down.  Even my brother in law who's 16 was a decent kid but has turned into a proper little shit because of the drill/gang influence.
They need sorting out by vigilantes.
But even then the law would probably come down on the people who try to sort them out.

British law is fucked.
Logged

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39801 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Knives are for cowards as anyone know

Baby carrying parent stabbed

Fucking hell

I don't wanna get my chefs knife banned but they are a weapon kids can get

.... It's tricky to, like, place blame
Logged

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39802 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm
Ain't a straight up sad thread and I love the depression thread as I've been there

Tonight I did offer up some very sensitive yet true parts of what I've done

I am not some psychopath out for recognition but neither do I think it's negligible to take time out of life

Some fucker ignores what you say and

Whatever

Hannoy is right. A night off anyway.

Frank's on Smithdown's audio system runs off Alexa and it's hooked up to loads of speakers

And it recognizes my voice  ;D
Logged

damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39803 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Were all skin and bones, 99% made of the same stuff. Its our thoughts, words and actions that define us and cause the division. Not one of these is any tangible part of us, its all made up from within us. Mostly were all the same, even though thoughts, words and actions can make it feel like were from different planets.

Its always a shock when people I know and respect have fundamental differences of opinion that seem alien to me. I felt this way during Brexit arguing with loved ones. Have to keep reminding myself were all made of the same stuff.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,484
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39804 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 20, 2023, 11:41:19 pm
nah - you use those words when talking to someone whose name you don't know. you don't use "darling" for someone you don't know/just met.
The barmaid is my old local used to call everyone darlin'.

I'll never forget when they got rid of Carling on draft, completely threw her off her game, don't think she was ever the same after that, professionally I mean.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39805 on: Today at 01:09:34 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm
Little dickhead youths who listen to drill music and think carrying a knife is cool. Seen a video of a guy with a baby almost get stabbed by one of these c*nts, he would've if he didn't sensibly back down.  Even my brother in law who's 16 was a decent kid but has turned into a proper little shit because of the drill/gang influence.
Give the little shit a kick up the fucking arse and tell him whats what.

He'll then, hopefully, see the light.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
