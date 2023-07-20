Were all skin and bones, 99% made of the same stuff. Its our thoughts, words and actions that define us and cause the division. Not one of these is any tangible part of us, its all made up from within us. Mostly were all the same, even though thoughts, words and actions can make it feel like were from different planets.
Its always a shock when people I know and respect have fundamental differences of opinion that seem alien to me. I felt this way during Brexit arguing with loved ones. Have to keep reminding myself were all made of the same stuff.