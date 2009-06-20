« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

  #SAUSAGES
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39760 on: Yesterday at 12:30:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 19, 2023, 11:51:18 pm
A friend of mine used to call his wife darling and it sounded weird. Theyre now divorced. Let that be a lesson to you all.
'A Friend' LOLZ

  Prototype RAWK Genius.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39761 on: Yesterday at 07:58:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 19, 2023, 11:51:28 pm
It's even worse in books set earlier in the twentieth century. It's not just married couples, its everyone

in theatre it's well-used because it stems from actors not remembering each others names and the names of the people working around them (too many to remember) so they would just say 'thank you, darling' 'can you pass me that, darling' 'it's good to see you, darling' etc etc darling
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

  Yellow Beret.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39762 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2023, 10:32:20 pm
That's rich coming from apologist c*nts.

There will be millions of lovely, peaceful, caring Saudi people, but the regime that rules them is fucking evil

Exactly.

These members literally have a few hundred posts to their name, yet suddenly feel compelled to pile in here defending Henderson's decision and railing on all the criticism. Then you have the ones who try to treat it as a purely "footballing matter" who say Hendo's personal and moral life choices are irrelevant.

Seriously, do these countries establish sleeper agent bot farms or something? Henderson has been getting stick for years from some quarters over the quality of his football, but these morons were happy enough to stay quiet then!

They only ever ever come alive when it is something related to a oil/sportswasher state - they don't even try to hide it - and then all their low post count friends chime in too, saying what a great post it is.

This place may be an echo chamber, but it's fucking OUR echo chamber, and we're not going to let them nick it off us! :D
  you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39763 on: Yesterday at 01:29:52 pm »
I don't feel I'm wrong in assuming the upswell of Saudi positive posts online (not even just here) is bots

But yeah like above I don't blame the public for the evils of tyranny (though might be harsh asking a tory voter wtf)

If I did meet a Saudi person I'd love a polite, fair conversation, everything fair game. Want to slag off my country? I will haha

So these sockpuppets who say having a negative opinion is racist = that's actually racist in itself, seeing all negativity as racial bias just because I'm from a different land and culture

It feels impossible to discuss the specifics these days.

Not everything is absolute.

I mostly hate the "people are all the same" people. Was one in the Hendo thread today and I didn't take it. All people are selfish

Oh right. So me nursing my mum was all about me was it. Then my dad during the pandemic. And donating all the house proceeds to his care. I'm far worse off financially.

Then you have my pay what you want production work I do for bands and artists. I am gonna make a specific website for that. Total earned so far: £0, or less if you consider my costs

And then you have the nurses, the care home staff, the social worker, the mental health nurse who called me an angel

Sorry but it's just bollocks to suggest we are all money obsessed tories. I am a weirdo yeah fine whatever but these medical staff and social workers are angels.

As if making a living wage is itself a sign of greed. Not having it

So I didn't  ;)
  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39764 on: Yesterday at 01:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:21:53 am
Exactly.

These members literally have a few hundred posts to their name, yet suddenly feel compelled to pile in here defending Henderson's decision and railing on all the criticism. Then you have the ones who try to treat it as a purely "footballing matter" who say Hendo's personal and moral life choices are irrelevant.

Seriously, do these countries establish sleeper agent bot farms or something? Henderson has been getting stick for years from some quarters over the quality of his football, but these morons were happy enough to stay quiet then!

They only ever ever come alive when it is something related to a oil/sportswasher state - they don't even try to hide it - and then all their low post count friends chime in too, saying what a great post it is.

This place may be an echo chamber, but it's fucking OUR echo chamber, and we're not going to let them nick it off us! :D
at this point I think it's pretty well established that most rich countries do that.

we know Russia and China do it.

I think the US has basically admitted that they do it (and maybe other Western countries do it as well).

if you're KSA you want sportswashing to work, so you're not gonna spend zillions of dollars on LIV, the Saudi League etc etc and not back it up with a concerted effort to sway opinion to accept what you're doing.  setting up a process (using people or bots, who knows?) to swamp online discussions is exactly what you'd do - and you'd do it for a long time in order to wear down people's resistance.
  SKPB!
« Reply #39765 on: Yesterday at 03:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:21:53 am
Exactly.

These members literally have a few hundred posts to their name, yet suddenly feel compelled to pile in here defending Henderson's decision and railing on all the criticism. Then you have the ones who try to treat it as a purely "footballing matter" who say Hendo's personal and moral life choices are irrelevant.

Seriously, do these countries establish sleeper agent bot farms or something? Henderson has been getting stick for years from some quarters over the quality of his football, but these morons were happy enough to stay quiet then!

They only ever ever come alive when it is something related to a oil/sportswasher state - they don't even try to hide it - and then all their low post count friends chime in too, saying what a great post it is.

This place may be an echo chamber, but it's fucking OUR echo chamber, and we're not going to let them nick it off us! :D

Theyll definitely have a social media farm where people will be posting propaganda and arguing with others online, including here. Its a relatively cheap way of spreading disinformation and other propaganda. They may have setup a lot of the accounts years ago too to get round bans on new registrations. Itll be part of the sports washing campaign. Russia did the same during Brexit and Trump elections.
  Yellow Beret.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39766 on: Yesterday at 07:16:00 pm »
It's disturbing in a way. We assumed for years that LFC was too big, too successful, and too bolshie to be a viable sportswashing target. But it seems that a lot of sleeper bots were laid in place anyway - just in case, you know, things changed.  Talk about investing in the future.

Although tbf, I've seen a number of people pop up now with low post counts criticising Henderson's decision, and these other posters, so kudos to them. Unless they're also bots playing a careful long game of intergrating into the boards of course. ;D
  YORKIE bar-munching
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39767 on: Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:00 pm
It's disturbing in a way. We assumed for years that LFC was too big, too successful, and too bolshie to be a viable sportswashing target. But it seems that a lot of sleeper bots were laid in place anyway - just in case, you know, things changed.  Talk about investing in the future.

Although tbf, I've seen a number of people pop up now with low post counts criticising Henderson's decision, and these other posters, so kudos to them. Unless they're also bots playing a careful long game of intergrating into the boards of course. ;D

Al still managed to get a fucking nonsensical dig it at FSG though.............
  How long for them sausages?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39768 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Al still managed to get a fucking nonsensical dig it at FSG though.............

Kind of reassuring, that... :D
  Yellow Beret.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39769 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Al still managed to get a fucking nonsensical dig it at FSG though.............

Oh, you saw that, eh?  Yep, nonsensical is the word! :D
  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39770 on: Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Al still managed to get a fucking nonsensical dig it at FSG though.............
for a minute I wasn't sure if that was Al the poster or AI the technology  :)
  Yellow Beret.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39771 on: Yesterday at 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
for a minute I wasn't sure if that was Al the poster or AI the technology  :)

I doubt AI could be so doggedly stubborn about FSG for more than a decade. ;)

I was left scratching my head at "One of the first things they did was sell Torres", when one of the other first things they did was buy Suarez. (Yeah, and Andy Carroll too, but that just shows they were new to the game ;D )
  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39772 on: Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm »
Son has started finishing every sentence with
"Am I right?"

Whole family now copying him. I have serious heard
"Am I right?" About 400 times today
  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39773 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2023, 12:54:26 pm
Does my head in that, also when they are in the shop and they put the trolley one side of the aisle, then stand there on the other side of the aisle, basically blocking it.

This morning had to take my youngest to see the consultant at Wythenshawe - the car park you use is an overspill down the side, not the widest but OK for normal cars. However it was full of those fucking humongous stupid fucking SUVs so it was a nighmare to park, took me quite a bit of jiggling to get mine in between 2 mammoth things.

Some woman in front of me in an Audi Q something or other had no chance of parking as 1) the car was too big and 2) she was a shit driver. These things need banning, they are only suitable for the likes of the States with their massive roads and huge parking spaces.
In fairness, the SUV will block the road if you're taking your but to the hospital in your hgv 😄
  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39774 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 19, 2023, 11:51:15 am
well most of that is a stretch.

In what way are electric cars bigger than the current crop of cars?
The brakes are used less than conventional ICE cars so last longer.
Tyres - i've not noticed a discernible difference in degradation
Way more material? What material?

I know you dont like electric Rob, but this argument is stretching it a bit
He's not replied. I think it must be an ice car bot posting under Rob's name.
  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39775 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 07:58:35 am
in theatre it's well-used because it stems from actors not remembering each others names and the names of the people working around them (too many to remember) so they would just say 'thank you, darling' 'can you pass me that, darling' 'it's good to see you, darling' etc etc darling
Have you just made this up? Fascinating if not.
  dot com!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39776 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Have you just made this up? Fascinating if not.


Is also the same reason that everyone is la or kidder or lid
  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39777 on: Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm

Is also the same reason that everyone is la or kidder or lid
nah - you use those words when talking to someone whose name you don't know. you don't use "darling" for someone you don't know/just met.
  Bands won't play no more.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39778 on: Today at 12:08:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Have you just made this up? Fascinating if not.
It's certainly correct that at one time everyone called everyone else 'dahling' in the theatre world, male, female, young, old, big boss or YTS boy, it didn't matter. I don't notice it being so common these days, except among some of the older practitioners.

Whether that was to cover up for not knowing names, I don't know. Certainly not always.

Incidentally I've never called anyone 'darling' in my life, not even my darling other half who is lucky to get a grunt, let alone a term of endearment, out of me most days ;)

It's got to be one of the most cringey and insincere words out there.
  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39779 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:08:25 am
It's certainly correct that at one time everyone called everyone else 'dahling' in the theatre world, male, female, young, old, big boss or YTS boy, it didn't matter. I don't notice it being so common these days, except among some of the older practitioners.

Whether that was to cover up for not knowing names, I don't know. Certainly not always.

Incidentally I've never called anyone 'darling' in my life, not even my darling other half who is lucky to get a grunt, let alone a term of endearment, out of me most days ;)

It's got to be one of the most cringey and insincere words out there.
absolutely.  and seeing it in a novel is really damn distracting and false-sounding.
  How long for them sausages?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39780 on: Today at 01:23:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm
nah - you use those words when talking to someone whose name you don't know. you don't use "darling" for someone you don't know/just met.

I do...
  The Gok Wan of RAWK.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39781 on: Today at 01:56:40 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm
Son has started finishing every sentence with
"Am I right?"

Whole family now copying him. I have serious heard
"Am I right?" About 400 times today

Threaten to kill them all. 

Or you will.
  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39782 on: Today at 06:31:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:08:25 am
It's certainly correct that at one time everyone called everyone else 'dahling' in the theatre world, male, female, young, old, big boss or YTS boy, it didn't matter. I don't notice it being so common these days, except among some of the older practitioners.

Whether that was to cover up for not knowing names, I don't know. Certainly not always.

Incidentally I've never called anyone 'darling' in my life, not even my darling other half who is lucky to get a grunt, let alone a term of endearment, out of me most days ;)

It's got to be one of the most cringey and insincere words out there.
I thought the captain darling posted here was v funny.
I am going to call my better half darling today and see what reaction I get 💋
