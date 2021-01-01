I drive a Nissan SUV. Love it, would never go back to a sedan.
before anyone piles on - no, I didn't buy it to look like I was going for a drive up a mountain or across the Amazon, or to impress anyone.
I bought it coz it's one hell of a lot easier to get into + out of given my potential for lower back / hip problems.
and it's got nothing to do with my dick
Its not really an issue in the states/Canada though, your cars have always been massive anyway. In Europe though, things have changed in car size, but the roads and parking spaces haven't
Original v 2020 mini
Original v 2020 Range Rover
The Range Rover used to take up 69% of the space in a parking space and left 31cm gap to open the door, a Mondeo takes up 78% of the space and leaves a 27cm gap, the new Range Rover takes up 86% of the space and leaves a 21cm gap to open the door. A Ford Focus, the modern Equivalant of the Escort, is bigger than the original Range Rover.
£1.5m a year in damage is caused in car parks.
Old Mini v 2020 mini v 2020 Rangey