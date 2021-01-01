« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2180529 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39680 on: Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:03:49 pm
A camper? Or a caravan?

A-Liner camper, it's pretty small but it's just me, the wife and the dog.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39681 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:53:30 am
i don't know whether i've posted this before - but people, well, let's face it women who stand - usually with prams - right at the front of shop/store entrances gabbing away to other women blocking you from going in (or even getting back out)


Even worse, I see so many stood at crossings on the edge of the pavement with the pram in the road. Utter fuckwits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39682 on: Yesterday at 02:03:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm
Does my head in that, also when they are in the shop and they put the trolley one side of the aisle, then stand there on the other side of the aisle, basically blocking it.

The thing that drives me mad in supermarkets is people who put their trolley in front of the fridges or shelves while they're looking - it's always older women who do this (my Mum was one of them!) and then examine every pack.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39683 on: Yesterday at 02:27:12 pm »
I just move their trolley.  Crowded supermarkets are annoying enough as it is without some bellend blocking the aisle with their trolley.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39684 on: Yesterday at 03:22:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:27:12 pm
I just move their trolley.
That's what I do.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39685 on: Yesterday at 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:27:12 pm
I just move their trolley.  Crowded supermarkets are annoying enough as it is without some bellend blocking the aisle with their trolley.

I'm going to start putting something in their trolley like steak or something ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39686 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:31:09 pm
I'm going to start putting something in their trolley like steak or something ;)

That's why I carry around dildos when I go shopping.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39687 on: Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:27:14 am
iPhone chargers. Are they designed to not work after a specific amount of time after you buy one? Mine has decided to stop connecting properly so sometimes when I plug it in it will charge, sometimes it wont. Im not doing anything different. I have to keep plugging it in till I hear that boop sound and see the  green charge light. Its in then its not then its in for a second then out again. Fuck sake! I twist the cable up it works, delicately place phone down and it stops charging. Take phone up again and repeat the same thing over and over.
So i buy a replacement one that you get in shops and after some time that goes as well. Its not my phone because the wifes charger works fine. Hannoy isnt the word Id use. Pissed off is more like it.

One reason i won't buy apple mobiles.

I have a samsung mobile [A13 which i brought a year ago], even then the length of the cable supplied with it is a joke, the length of my lower arm [oh & their was no power adapter was supplied with my phone either, although i already had a power adapter from previous samsung phone], & had the same port at both ends, so had to go out & buy a another charging cable, fortunately the cable was less than £5 [from home bargain] so i brought 2 cables, one that goes from my power bank, & is a good length too, the cables still work perfectly
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39688 on: Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
That's why I carry around dildos when I go shopping.

Good excuse to cover what you are really doing you fucking perv  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39689 on: Yesterday at 04:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:55:59 pm
There's one of those cars down a street I regularly walk down, a Volvo. I swear it's bigger than a caravan

There's a Q8 near me, its huge.  Mad thing is, inside they aren't that roomy. Mate of mine had a Range Rover and my head hit the roof in the back and felt cramped. more room in the back of my car. I also sat in a Q5 that was smaller inside than mine. I was behind a big fuck off Merc last week and I pointed out to my lad that while it was wide as hell, the passenger compartment was quite narrow.

Seriously, how small must your dick be to make you buy one of these?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39690 on: Yesterday at 04:59:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
That's why I carry around dildos when I go shopping.

 :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39691 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
That's why I carry around dildos when I go shopping.

hey, so that's you i bumped into at my local Aldildo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39692 on: Yesterday at 05:21:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm
That's why I carry around dildos when I go shopping.

Well least we know where Tubby was this day.


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39693 on: Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39694 on: Yesterday at 08:26:51 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39695 on: Yesterday at 08:33:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:26:43 pm
There's a Q8 near me, its huge.  Mad thing is, inside they aren't that roomy. Mate of mine had a Range Rover and my head hit the roof in the back and felt cramped. more room in the back of my car. I also sat in a Q5 that was smaller inside than mine. I was behind a big fuck off Merc last week and I pointed out to my lad that while it was wide as hell, the passenger compartment was quite narrow.

Seriously, how small must your dick be to make you buy one of these?


I drive an Infiniti SUV in the US last summer..

I couldnt see over the bonnet.  It was so long I had to appoint one of the kids as a bosun to help me drive it.

Coukd have had a game of ping pong in the back. Pointlessly big, and drank fuel, it was costly even at US fuel prices.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39696 on: Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm »
I drive a Nissan SUV.  Love it, would never go back to a sedan.

before anyone piles on - no, I didn't buy it to look like I was going for a drive up a mountain or across the Amazon, or to impress anyone.

I bought it coz it's one hell of a lot easier to get into + out of given my potential for lower back / hip problems.

and it's got nothing to do with my dick :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39697 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm
I drive a Nissan SUV.  Love it, would never go back to a sedan.

before anyone piles on - no, I didn't buy it to look like I was going for a drive up a mountain or across the Amazon, or to impress anyone.

I bought it coz it's one hell of a lot easier to get into + out of given my potential for lower back / hip problems.

and it's got nothing to do with my dick :)

Its not really an issue in the states/Canada though, your cars have always been massive anyway. In Europe though, things have changed in car size, but the roads and parking spaces haven't

Original v 2020 mini



Original v 2020 Range Rover



The Range Rover used to take up 69% of the space in a parking space and left 31cm gap to open the door, a Mondeo takes up 78% of the space and leaves a 27cm gap, the new Range Rover takes up 86% of the space and leaves a 21cm gap to open the door. A Ford Focus, the modern Equivalant of the Escort, is bigger than the original Range Rover.

£1.5m a year in damage is caused in car parks.

Old Mini v 2020 mini v 2020 Rangey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39698 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
yeah, there is a lot more road to work with over here, although that said some of the oversized SUVs are ridiculous.

my old boss drove a Lincoln Navigator, he gave me a lift once and I joked "You could probably fit a mini in the back".

he smiled.  "You can, I checked."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39699 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Ordered a big thing of flowers for my wife for our 3rd anniversary. Would be delivered between 9am and 1pm today, ended up arriving at 5:45pm. Some of the flowers were wilted and broken, and they came in a box and my wife had to put them together. Fucking spent a huge amount for that shit. Absolutely disappointed and fuming. Utter bullshit. Never ordering from them again and they will get an email from me in the morning.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39700 on: Today at 07:36:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:53 am
Ordered a big thing of flowers for my wife for our 3rd anniversary. Would be delivered between 9am and 1pm today, ended up arriving at 5:45pm. Some of the flowers were wilted and broken, and they came in a box and my wife had to put them together. Fucking spent a huge amount for that shit. Absolutely disappointed and fuming. Utter bullshit. Never ordering from them again and they will get an email from me in the morning.

once ordered from amazon - yeh i know but - a silver ornament of a man and woman hugging (y'know the type of crap that women love) that my girl had hinted at that she really liked

anyhoo, ordered it as a surprise (yeh right) and she opened the box to find a power ranger inside (the yellow one)

i wanted to keep it but she sent it back
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39701 on: Today at 08:17:17 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:27:14 am
iPhone chargers. Are they designed to not work after a specific amount of time after you buy one? Mine has decided to stop connecting properly so sometimes when I plug it in it will charge, sometimes it wont. Im not doing anything different. I have to keep plugging it in till I hear that boop sound and see the  green charge light. Its in then its not then its in for a second then out again. Fuck sake! I twist the cable up it works, delicately place phone down and it stops charging. Take phone up again and repeat the same thing over and over.
So i buy a replacement one that you get in shops and after some time that goes as well. Its not my phone because the wifes charger works fine. Hannoy isnt the word Id use. Pissed off is more like it.

Sounds like a break in the cable, is it being trapped by something regularly or being pulled too tight? They're prone to breaking on the ends where it's weakest, they don't die because they're old cos I've got some relics of charger wires that are still going.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39702 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
yeah, there is a lot more road to work with over here, although that said some of the oversized SUVs are ridiculous.

my old boss drove a Lincoln Navigator, he gave me a lift once and I joked "You could probably fit a mini in the back".

he smiled.  "You can, I checked."

;D

They bang on about electric cars being greener, yet they use way more material to build, so use more energy, use bigger tyres which wear out faster, brakes wear out faster, they require bigger ships and more trucks to move them as there is less space so they don't fit on the existing ones, we're going to have to use more land to expand car parks.

Cars should be getting smaller not larger :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39703 on: Today at 09:03:16 am »
is it not that people are getting bigger meaning we need bigger cars?

there's an old Land Rover in my street that looks tiddly compared to the SUVs, it's on street parking and there's a transit that takes up less space than some of them, most overflow the parking line so have to be on the pavement.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39704 on: Today at 09:53:37 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:03:16 am
is it not that people are getting bigger meaning we need bigger cars?

there's an old Land Rover in my street that looks tiddly compared to the SUVs, it's on street parking and there's a transit that takes up less space than some of them, most overflow the parking line so have to be on the pavement.

yeah, we're pandering to the big fat greedy fucks in the States, where 22 stone is acceptable as a weight ;)

I've found some of the really big cars aren't any bigger inside. There is more room inside my 09 (1999 design) than in a Jaguar E Pace/F Pace/Audi Q5 and they dwarf mine. The XE was smaller inside than mine and the XF is more cramped in the front.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39705 on: Today at 09:56:07 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:36:29 am
once ordered from amazon - yeh i know but - a silver ornament of a man and woman hugging (y'know the type of crap that women love) that my girl had hinted at that she really liked

anyhoo, ordered it as a surprise (yeh right) and she opened the box to find a power ranger inside (the yellow one)

i wanted to keep it but she sent it back

Saw a story earlier where a man ordered a laptop from Amazon and got two boxes of Weetabix.
