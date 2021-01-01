iPhone chargers. Are they designed to not work after a specific amount of time after you buy one? Mine has decided to stop connecting properly so sometimes when I plug it in it will charge, sometimes it wont. Im not doing anything different. I have to keep plugging it in till I hear that boop sound and see the green charge light. Its in then its not then its in for a second then out again. Fuck sake! I twist the cable up it works, delicately place phone down and it stops charging. Take phone up again and repeat the same thing over and over.

So i buy a replacement one that you get in shops and after some time that goes as well. Its not my phone because the wifes charger works fine. Hannoy isnt the word Id use. Pissed off is more like it.



One reason i won't buy apple mobiles.I have a samsung mobile [A13 which i brought a year ago], even then the length of the cable supplied with it is a joke, the length of my lower arm [oh & their was no power adapter was supplied with my phone either, although i already had a power adapter from previous samsung phone], & had the same port at both ends, so had to go out & buy a another charging cable, fortunately the cable was less than £5 [from home bargain] so i brought 2 cables, one that goes from my power bank, & is a good length too, the cables still work perfectly