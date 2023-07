iPhone chargers. Are they designed to not work after a specific amount of time after you buy one? Mine has decided to stop connecting properly so sometimes when I plug it in it will charge, sometimes it wonít. Iím not doing anything different. I have to keep plugging it in till I hear that boop sound and see the green charge light. Itís in then itís not then its in for a second then out again. Fuck sake! I twist the cable up it works, delicately place phone down and it stops charging. Take phone up again and repeat the same thing over and over.

So i buy a replacement one that you get in shops and after some time that goes as well. Itís not my phone because the wifeís charger works fine. Hannoy isnít the word Iíd use. Pissed off is more like it.



One reason i won't buy apple mobiles.I have a samsung mobile [A13 which i brought a year ago], even then the length of the cable supplied with it is a joke, the length of my lower arm [oh & their was no power adapter was supplied with my phone either, although i already had a power adapter from previous samsung phone], & had the same port at both ends, so had to go out & buy a another charging cable, fortunately the cable was less than £5 [from home bargain] so i brought 2 cables, one that goes from my power bank, & is a good length too, the cables still work perfectly