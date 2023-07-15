I think it raises some very worrying questions for the fanbase and the club as a whole.



For my whole life I've believed Liverpool were different, from the top to the bottom. Not exceptional in this sense, there are other clubs that embody this spirit too, but we weren't the norm.



Politics is part of the city, of it's people, part of the club, it's fans. From the top to the bottom.



Pro-Socialism, Anti-Thatcher, Fuck the Tories, Anti-Bigots, Pro-LGBQT, Boycott the Scum, JFT97!



If someone doesn't see this as part of our collective identity then I don't know who they've been following and how they could possibly miss the activism and inclusive sentiments at our club.



I appreciate some of the younger heads might be a bit ignorant to some of this, and not knowing is one thing, but actively advocating for principles in exact opposition of the club, it's fans and it's city is unbelievable and in my eyes unacceptable.



We are all entitled to an opinion and when someone airs one that goes against our core beliefs and values, we are equally entitled to tell them to fuck off!