Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39600 on: July 15, 2023, 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on July 15, 2023, 09:19:18 am
Personally never understood how you could be right wing and support Liverpool. Like Im from Manchester but our cities have so much in common with regards to how the Torys have fucked us all.

They're not interested in the club, the city or the politics, they just latched onto the team that was shiny things.

Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 15, 2023, 09:06:22 am
And whats the problem with that? You just have to see the puerile behaviour in Glasgow to make you thankful that never really reared its ugly head here.

Yeah, seeing that shite down the years makes me glad I've never had to deal with that going the match nor in my life (apart from the odd cuntish comment from a catholic priest)

We were in a pub in Crete and they took requests, they just found the song on YouTube, some young Celtic fans had this song played and all I remember was the lyrics "Up the RA", just fuck off with that shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39601 on: July 15, 2023, 11:39:27 am »
That transfer thread is getting worst more and more people with absolutely no respect and who would lie with the devil to get anything they want. It's sickening.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39602 on: July 15, 2023, 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 15, 2023, 11:39:27 am
That transfer thread is getting worst more and more people with absolutely no respect and who would lie with the devil to get anything they want. It's sickening.

I'm in disbelief reading some of the stuff in there Jill.  I know lots of us are finding the disconnect with the game getting bigger but I'm feeling more disconnected with our fans more than the game itself.

I never thought I'd see the day 😕
Logged

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39603 on: July 15, 2023, 12:00:32 pm »
Never really venture into the transfer thread but it always annoys me that anytime I come on here, that's the thread which is always top of the pile. 35 pages since yesterday ffs!
Logged

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39604 on: July 15, 2023, 12:05:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 15, 2023, 11:47:22 am
I'm in disbelief reading some of the stuff in there Jill.  I know lots of us are finding the disconnect with the game getting bigger but I'm feeling more disconnected with our fans more than the game itself.

I never thought I'd see the day 😕
it's like WW3 in there.  so fucking depressing. 

agree about the disconnect - very worrying.
Logged

redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39605 on: July 15, 2023, 12:08:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 15, 2023, 09:06:22 am
And whats the problem with that? You just have to see the puerile behaviour in Glasgow to make you thankful that never really reared its ugly head here.

There isn't a problem with that, but in most places, its hardly relevant anymore, thankfully.

The problem is with the second bit. And I'd even argue that the second reason found the first reason pretty convenient to preach about "keeping politics out of football".
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39606 on: July 15, 2023, 12:20:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2023, 12:05:51 pm
it's like WW3 in there.  so fucking depressing. 

agree about the disconnect - very worrying.

It's been a real eye opener since the run up to last year's WC to be honest.
Logged

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39607 on: July 15, 2023, 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 15, 2023, 12:20:11 pm
It's been a real eye opener since the run up to last year's WC to be honest.
yep.
pretty soon we'll be hearing the same lines as the LIV-PGA apologists are spouting:  "Oil states' takeover of football is good for the game".
Logged

Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39608 on: July 15, 2023, 12:35:39 pm »
I think it raises some very worrying questions for the fanbase and the club as a whole.

For my whole life I've believed Liverpool were different, from the top to the bottom. Not exceptional in this sense, there are other clubs that embody this spirit too, but we weren't the norm.

Politics is part of the city, of it's people, part of the club, it's fans. From the top to the bottom.

Pro-Socialism, Anti-Thatcher, Fuck the Tories, Anti-Bigots, Pro-LGBQT, Boycott the Scum, JFT97!

If someone doesn't see this as part of our collective identity then I don't know who they've been following and how they could possibly miss the activism and inclusive sentiments at our club.

I appreciate some of the younger heads might be a bit ignorant to some of this, and not knowing is one thing, but actively advocating for principles in exact opposition of the club, it's fans and it's city is unbelievable and in my eyes unacceptable.

We are all entitled to an opinion and when someone airs one that goes against our core beliefs and values, we are equally entitled to tell them to fuck off!
« Last Edit: July 15, 2023, 01:00:58 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39609 on: July 15, 2023, 01:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 12:35:39 pm
I think it raises some very worrying questions for the fanbase and the club as a whole.

For my whole life I've believed Liverpool were different, from the top to the bottom. Not exceptional in this sense, there are other clubs that embody this spirit too, but we weren't the norm.

Politics is part of the city, of it's people, part of the club, it's fans. From the top to the bottom.

Pro-Socialism, Anti-Thatcher, Fuck the Tories, Anti-Bigots, Pro-LGBQT, Boycott the Scum, JFT97!

If someone doesn't see this as part of our collective identity then I don't know who they've been following and how they could possibly miss the activism and inclusive sentiments at our club.

I appreciate some of the younger heads might be a bit ignorant to some of this, and not knowing is one thing, but actively advocating for principles in exact opposition of the club, it's fans and it's city is unbelievable and in my eyes unacceptable.

We are all entitled to an opinion and when someone airs one that goes against our core beliefs and values, we are equally entitled to tell them to fuck off!

it's both alarming and depressing how many "fans" find it so easy to talk about players - who have been great for us and brought all of us such happy memories - like they are suddenly pieces of shit that we "must get rid of".

at this point Transfer windows, and the nonstop bullshit they generate, have turned into an enormous waste of fans' time and mental energy.  in many ways they are detrimental to the sense of community clubs need.

I try to tune it out but keep getting sucked into the cesspool.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39610 on: July 15, 2023, 01:47:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 15, 2023, 09:06:22 am
And whats the problem with that? You just have to see the puerile behaviour in Glasgow to make you thankful that never really reared its ugly head here.

And Belfast, especially this week  :D

Quite an uneventful Twelfth this year in that regard though.
However the way the streets of Belfast were left after the parades is absolutely disgusting, litter and beer bottles/cans for miles. No doubt the clean up operation paid for by the tax payer. If people can't stand a watch a band parade without being fithy animals then the parades should be consigned to the past.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39611 on: July 15, 2023, 03:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 15, 2023, 01:47:36 pm
And Belfast, especially this week  :D

Quite an uneventful Twelfth this year in that regard though.
However the way the streets of Belfast were left after the parades is absolutely disgusting, litter and beer bottles/cans for miles. No doubt the clean up operation paid for by the tax payer. If people can't stand a watch a band parade without being fithy animals then the parades should be consigned to the past.

Saw a quote from a senior Orange official earlier in the month criticising behaviour at last years marches. Not sure if St Patricks Day generates any disorder or excessive mess?
Logged

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39612 on: July 15, 2023, 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2023, 01:41:13 pm
it's both alarming and depressing how many "fans" find it so easy to talk about players - who have been great for us and brought all of us such happy memories - like they are suddenly pieces of shit that we "must get rid of".
Seen one dickhead saying he hopes Fowler breaks his neck.
Logged

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39613 on: July 15, 2023, 04:26:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 15, 2023, 04:23:21 pm
Seen one dickhead saying he hopes Fowler breaks his neck.
Hate to think what they say about Gerrard, Bobby and now (by the looks) Fabinho.
Logged

Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39614 on: July 15, 2023, 04:33:10 pm »
I don't advocate violence towards anyone other than violent regimes.

Threatening former players with violence simply isn't on, I have not seen it myself, but it does demonstrate the strength of feelings towards those players moving to KSA.

Anyone who moves to the KSA to play football does so for blood money in my eyes and so loses all status with the club. I'm not going to call them names but I'm certainly not going to defend them if others do. They are no longer part of this family to me. I will simply turn my back on them.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39615 on: July 15, 2023, 04:39:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 15, 2023, 03:37:25 pm
Saw a quote from a senior Orange official earlier in the month criticising behaviour at last years marches. Not sure if St Patricks Day generates any disorder or excessive mess?

I don't think so. Certainly not disorder. I don't really celebrate it as I'm always working overtime, but I rarely hear or see any disruption because of it.
It was good to see a few of the unionist leaders in the run up to this year's Twelfth calling for organisers not to burn effigies or Irish flags. Sadly it appeared to fall on deaf ears and you have the likes of that moron Jamie Bwyson being given air time to justify it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

SvenJohansen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39616 on: July 15, 2023, 05:14:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 15, 2023, 04:23:21 pm
Seen one dickhead saying he hopes Fowler breaks his neck.

Yeah seen that, Jesus!
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39617 on: July 15, 2023, 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 15, 2023, 04:23:21 pm
Seen one dickhead saying he hopes Fowler breaks his neck.

i know - imagine if they'd said he should be beheaded in public without a fair trial
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39618 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
Going into the kitchen to find the freezer door is slightly open, & the food inside the freezer has thawed out. :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39619 on: Today at 08:00:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:58:20 am
Going into the kitchen to find the freezer door is slightly open, & the food inside the freezer has thawed out. :butt

Oof, that's no small thing, really. Not with today's food prices. :(

Hope you can salvage something.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39620 on: Today at 08:26:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:00:46 am
Oof, that's no small thing, really. Not with today's food prices. :(

Hope you can salvage something.

Fortunately i can salvage all of the meat, can have chicken strips for my tea tonight, or tomorrow, i can leave the bacon in the fridge as the other pack of bacon is running low, [i need to do a shop for more meat & couple of other stuff] it's mostly frozen veg, frozen chips, & ice cream cones that i have that'll suffer.
Logged
#Sausages

Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39621 on: Today at 08:28:09 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:58:20 am
Going into the kitchen to find the freezer door is slightly open, & the food inside the freezer has thawed out. :butt

Thats a pisser. I've done it three times now. I make a point of going out to the kitchen just before I go to bed and push the door extra shut now like a paranoid idiot.
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39622 on: Today at 09:34:29 am »
BBC news last night, going on about the heat wave, so the c*nts sent the palest reporter they could find and made her stand in the sun to report.

Yes its fucking hot, we know that, do you really need to fly someone to Italy and use a shit load of energy to tell us?

Oh yeah, and while I'm at it, this generation are fucking well worse than we ever were for being bad for the environment, tellys, laptops, phones, games consoles constantly plugged in, buying disposable crap, like millions of throw away vapes littering the streets, must have the latest iphone, smasung fucking whatever, what are we on iphone 15 or some such shit now? etc
Logged
Fuck the Tories

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hann
« Reply #39623 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:29 am
BBC news last night, going on about the heat wave, so the c*nts sent the palest reporter they could find and made her stand in the sun to report.

Yes its fucking hot, we know that, do you really need to fly someone to Italy and use a shit load of energy to tell us?

Oh yeah, and while I'm at it, this generation are fucking well worse than we ever were for being bad for the environment, tellys, laptops, phones, games consoles constantly plugged in, buying disposable crap, like millions of throw away vapes littering the streets, must have the latest iphone, smasung fucking whatever, what are we on iphone 15 or some such shit now? etc

They're all a bit thick too Rob.

Why the hell would you go and queue to get into somewhere like the Acropolis without hats, a parasol or water in that heat?

Talk about not thinking or taking responsibility for your own wellbeing.  Oh no, it's ok the good old Red Cross will be there to sort us out.

Fuck off ya numpties 😡
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,306
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39624 on: Today at 10:11:11 am »
The transfer thread is starting to!build up a head of steam because we havent signed anyone for a fortnight and theres a vague malicious  rumour from dubious sources that we are going to sign Kalvin Phillips from City to replace Fabinho.

Cue meltdown.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39625 on: Today at 10:25:30 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:11:11 am
The transfer thread is starting to!build up a head of steam because we havent signed anyone for a fortnight and theres a vague malicious  rumour from dubious sources that we are going to sign Kalvin Phillips from City to replace Fabinho.

Cue meltdown.

If they are so knowledgeable about the game, why aren't they managing a club? Put your money where you mouth is, do your coaching badges, get your licence and prove it, rather than spouting utter shite on a forum and pissing people off who only want to know if we are actually signing anyone ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39626 on: Today at 10:27:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:50:17 am
They're all a bit thick too Rob.

Why the hell would you go and queue to get into somewhere like the Acropolis without hats, a parasol or water in that heat?

Talk about not thinking or taking responsibility for your own wellbeing.  Oh no, it's ok the good old Red Cross will be there to sort us out.

Fuck off ya numpties 😡

The human race is going backwards at an alarming rate - so much access to knowledge yet so much stupidity and lack of common sense.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,306
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39627 on: Today at 10:30:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:10 am
The human race is going backwards at an alarming rate - so much access to knowledge yet so much stupidity and lack of common sense.

Welcome to the idiocracy. A large proportion of the planet have pretty easy ride with plenty of leisure time to tune in and drop out.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39628 on: Today at 10:37:27 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39629 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:10 am
The human race is going backwards at an alarming rate - so much access to knowledge yet so much stupidity and lack of common sense.

It's quite scary Rob.  My only consolation being I'm not long for this earth so my brain won't have to realise the wreckage of what's left of it 😕
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39630 on: Today at 10:40:36 am »
Too much data available, and picking out the gems from the blizzard of shite is too difficult. It's like TV. Back in the sixties, it took approximately five seconds to figure out that there was fuck all worth watching on the telly, now it takes an eternity.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39631 on: Today at 10:41:21 am »
The woman in the British Seniors (sounds like a Right wing Brexit party) death insurance advert claiming she's 50. Are you fuck, you're 60 if you are a day.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39632 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:40:25 am
It's quite scary Rob.  My only consolation being I'm not long for this earth so my brain won't have to realise the wreckage of what's left of it 😕

I'd feel better if I didn't have two young kids growing up with these idiots.

They're both bright lads though, so hopefully they'll do well, I do what I can to teach them to not believe the shite they read and to think for themselves
Logged
Fuck the Tories
