The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39560 on: Yesterday at 01:20:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:35:47 am
I see the members will low post counts are crawling out of the woodwork again, asking what's the big deal over Henderson moving to Saudi, and "good on him" for being offered obscene money. :(
I was told last night that I was wrong when I pointed that out.  to be honest I was so pissed off at the time I decided to get the hell out so I didn't even challenge it. 

lesson learned from me: trying to discuss almost anything in that thread is a total fucking waste of time.  serves me right for spending too long in there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39561 on: Yesterday at 01:20:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:46:07 am
People who say "coolio" instead of "OK"
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39562 on: Yesterday at 01:21:33 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:20:33 pm
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"
ppl actually say that?  :)  wow
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39563 on: Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39564 on: Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no

I merely respond with oolio.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39565 on: Yesterday at 02:42:56 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no
You K hun?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39566 on: Yesterday at 03:03:58 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no

I'm more a thumbs up guy to everything and also the type who when I see my phone ring think why isn't that a text.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39567 on: Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:03:58 pm
I'm more a thumbs up guy to everything and also the type who when I see my phone ring think why isn't that a text.

I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39568 on: Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:21:33 pm
ppl actually say that?  :)  wow
People in my office do, usually the karens that are extremely out of touch
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39569 on: Yesterday at 04:24:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39570 on: Yesterday at 04:45:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

People leaving voicemails is the one that bugs me, I'm never going to listen to it and for some reason it stays on my lock screen until I go in and delete it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39571 on: Yesterday at 04:48:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

Even worse when you text a mate or family member and a simple "K" (or okay if you're educated) would suffice and they ring you back.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39572 on: Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:20:19 pm
I was told last night that I was wrong when I pointed that out.  to be honest I was so pissed off at the time I decided to get the hell out so I didn't even challenge it. 
that was me, and tbf there was just one guy then. but you did definitely foresee some of the 'sportswash me' fans of autocracies coming out the woodwork!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39573 on: Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
Next door will be getting a new car tomorrow.

They forgot our daily reminder this morning,maybe they'll shove a note under the door later.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39574 on: Yesterday at 05:46:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm
that was me, and tbf there was just one guy then. but you did definitely foresee some of the 'sportswash me' fans of autocracies coming out the woodwork!
wasn't taking a poke at you mate.
there seem to be a lot more newbies taking the whataboutery stance.  I'm far from a conspiracy guy but I simply don't believe it's not orchestrated.

it's all really effing depressing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39575 on: Yesterday at 06:04:35 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no
My 12 year old me tells me there's nuance to the k. I think it's on par with 'fine'.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39576 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

I once had a massive long text from a gf at the time about how she felt and what was wrong with our relationship and what she thought going forward

responded with 'k'.

I then became her ex bf.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39577 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:20:33 pm
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"

You mean like the clitoral hood?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39578 on: Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
You mean like the clitoral hood?

Is that the lad were after from Southampton? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39579 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
Is that the lad were after from Southampton? ;D

Italian, isn't he?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39580 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
Is that the lad were after from Southampton? ;D

Apparently hes gone AWOL
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39581 on: Today at 08:00:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Apparently hes gone AWOL

He's there, you just can't find him
