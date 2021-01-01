I see the members will low post counts are crawling out of the woodwork again, asking what's the big deal over Henderson moving to Saudi, and "good on him" for being offered obscene money.
People who say "coolio" instead of "OK"
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'but to not even bother writing the O before the K
Crosby Nick never fails.
I'm more a thumbs up guy to everything and also the type who when I see my phone ring think why isn't that a text.
ppl actually say that? wow
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.
