Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39560 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:47 am
I see the members will low post counts are crawling out of the woodwork again, asking what's the big deal over Henderson moving to Saudi, and "good on him" for being offered obscene money. :(
I was told last night that I was wrong when I pointed that out.  to be honest I was so pissed off at the time I decided to get the hell out so I didn't even challenge it. 

lesson learned from me: trying to discuss almost anything in that thread is a total fucking waste of time.  serves me right for spending too long in there.
Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,564
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39561 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:46:07 am
People who say "coolio" instead of "OK"
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39562 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:20:33 pm
I shall see your coolio and raise you a "all good in the hood"
ppl actually say that?  :)  wow
Online liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,386
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39563 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Crosby Nick

  He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 105,317
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39564 on: Today at 02:34:02 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no

I merely respond with oolio.
Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,010
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39565 on: Today at 02:42:56 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no
You K hun?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,880
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39566 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:19:30 pm
people who respond to a whatsapp with 'K'

now i know 'OK' is acceptable for lazy bastards who can't write 'okay'

but to not even bother writing the O before the K  :no

I'm more a thumbs up guy to everything and also the type who when I see my phone ring think why isn't that a text.
Online Crosby Nick

  He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 105,317
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39567 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:03:58 pm
I'm more a thumbs up guy to everything and also the type who when I see my phone ring think why isn't that a text.

I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.
Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,564
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39568 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:21:33 pm
ppl actually say that?  :)  wow
People in my office do, usually the karens that are extremely out of touch
Online liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,386
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39569 on: Today at 04:24:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,846
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39570 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

People leaving voicemails is the one that bugs me, I'm never going to listen to it and for some reason it stays on my lock screen until I go in and delete it.
Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,880
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #39571 on: Today at 04:48:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:44:08 pm
I absolutely hate it when my phone rings.

Even worse when you text a mate or family member and a simple "K" (or okay if you're educated) would suffice and they ring you back.
