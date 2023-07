Toxic positivity. You're allowed to feel sad, upset or angry when life is shit.



Also most of the time, the positive sentiments come across as empty and artificial. For example, Holly Willoughby's statement about Philip Schofield leaving this morning that she opened with "Deep breath, firstly... are you okay?". A rhetorical and empty statement aimed at projecting sincerity and empathy.



I used to work with a manager who would say thank you as though they were reading from a "how not to be a dickhead" script...



"I just wanted to reach out and express my gratitude and thankfulness for completing this task"