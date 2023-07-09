I really want to go to the GP tomorrow and ask to see my Doctor. I have had back to back gout flare ups and it's left me concerned, not to mention in considerable pain.



But I want to actually SEE my doctor. Not another fucking telephone appointment where they ask me to email sodding photos. I've said this before, but I feel my GP is doing what is convenient for them rather than what is in the best interests of their patients.



Thing is, from what little I've seen online, they're not actually obliged to see you face to face. They're pretty much free to set the rules. Just thinking about it makes me angry and anxious, because the last thing I want is to go to the surgery first thing in the morning ready to argue and fight with the receptionist over my rights to actually see a fucking doctor.