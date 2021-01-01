« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39480 on: Yesterday at 08:20:59 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  8, 2023, 03:46:34 pm
Transport for wales. We were coming back from Prestatyn yesterday, getting the train to Manchester Piccadilly, train arrives with four carriages, we get on and find a seat near the back of the train. The next stop more people get on and the train is fairly full, still a few empty seats here and there but not much.

We pull into Chester and there is a good crowd in the platform waiting to get on but notice they are all being directed towards the front of the train, we thought maybe there were more empty seats there but no, a train guard gets on and tells everyone that the train is splitting and everyone in the last two carriages have to get onto the front two carriages.

By the time we get off the front carriages are already packed so there is no chance we were getting on there. It was chaos, pensioner, people going on holiday with suitcases and women with prams and toddlers trying to squeeze on. We went on to another platform to get another train but watched as they spent twenty minutes trying to get people into the train, many just gave up as there was no room left.

Surely the train company know how many tickets they have sold and should therefore provide an adequate service to provide.

I was in Cardiff a few weeks ago. Coming back it was a two carriage train. Wasn't rammed, but a fair few ended up standing. I was lucky to get a seat. Plenty of people sitting on their suitcases. This thing was going to Holyhead via Chester. I think it took three hours just to get to Chester. Bloody shambles from TfW.

Their Bidston to Wrexham service is only hourly. They say they're going to make it half hourly, but the sooner Merseyrail can get the route off them the better.  They'll be looking to make it every 15 minutes with the 777s.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39481 on: Yesterday at 08:52:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:20:59 am
I was in Cardiff a few weeks ago. Coming back it was a two carriage train. Wasn't rammed, but a fair few ended up standing. I was lucky to get a seat. Plenty of people sitting on their suitcases. This thing was going to Holyhead via Chester. I think it took three hours just to get to Chester. Bloody shambles from TfW.

Their Bidston to Wrexham service is only hourly. They say they're going to make it half hourly, but the sooner Merseyrail can get the route off them the better.  They'll be looking to make it every 15 minutes with the 777s.

Manchester-South West Wales via Cardiff service has been awful recently as well, issues with the class 175s means class 150s are often allocated, the 150s are more suited to commuter routes than long distance services, Manchester-South West Wales via Cardiff service takes 5 to 6 hours, this service used to operate as 2 separate services, but were merged a couple of years ago to free up platform space at Cardiff Central.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39482 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  8, 2023, 05:10:38 pm
I spent years trying to find those noodles . They are awesome and you don't seem to able to buy them outside of a vesta meal!

Apparently the company that supplied the crispy noodles went bust and they had to find a replacement. The new ones are nothing like the originals....pretty awful to be honest. Afraid it's the end of a 50 year relationship for me 😪
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39483 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:04:10 am
Apparently the company that supplied the crispy noodles went bust and they had to find a replacement. The new ones are nothing like the originals....pretty awful to be honest. Afraid it's the end of a 50 year relationship for me 😪

Vesta ready meals were the height of sophistication in the mid sixties. We had the Chinese and Indian versions and my dad had the brilliant idea of making his own curry. Fortunately my mum and sisters were staying with my Nan in a caravan in Pantymwyn so they didnt have to suffer the monstrosity he created.

After that it was back to Vesta.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39484 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:04:10 am
Apparently the company that supplied the crispy noodles went bust and they had to find a replacement. The new ones are nothing like the originals....pretty awful to be honest. Afraid it's the end of a 50 year relationship for me 😪
Surely they can publish the recipe now?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39485 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 am »
I didn't even know Vesta Noodles were still a thing.  I don't think I've actually had them since the 1970's  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39486 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 am »
I've never heard of them, they like an old version of koka?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39487 on: Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:00:54 am
I didn't even know Vesta Noodles were still a thing.  I don't think I've actually had them since the 1970's  ;D

I don't think I've even seen them in the supermarkets since the 70s so I'd no idea you could still get them 😯

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39488 on: Yesterday at 02:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:52:37 am
Manchester-South West Wales via Cardiff service has been awful recently as well, issues with the class 175s means class 150s are often allocated, the 150s are more suited to commuter routes than long distance services, Manchester-South West Wales via Cardiff service takes 5 to 6 hours, this service used to operate as 2 separate services, but were merged a couple of years ago to free up platform space at Cardiff Central.

Yeah. One thing that limits the 777s' range is their lack of toilets. Merseyrail claim that the small size of the network, and average journey times being well below an hour, mean toilets aren't needed. And if you're desperate, just get off at a station for the bog and get the next train - as if someone heading into work is going to get off a rammed commuter train to take a whizz ::)

We know the real reasons. Sluice tanks would need emptying; toilets would need cleaning - and likely frequent repair from being vandalised all the fucking time. It's just more money, which I get. I just wish Merseyrail would be honest and admit it.

But Hunts Cross to Southport is 70 minutes, and Liverpool to Wrexham via Bidston has to be at least 80 minutes. And if they want to expand from Kirkby to Wigan Wallgate and from Ormskirk to Preston, the trains are gonna need bogs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39489 on: Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:00:54 am
I didn't even know Vesta Noodles were still a thing.  I don't think I've actually had them since the 1970's  ;D

Oh yes. Sitting loud and proud on a Morrison's shelf near you. But avoid them at all costs because of the shite crispy noodles.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39490 on: Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:46:33 pm
Yeah. One thing that limits the 777s' range is their lack of toilets. Merseyrail claim that the small size of the network, and average journey times being well below an hour, mean toilets aren't needed. And if you're desperate, just get off at a station for the bog and get the next train - as if someone heading into work is going to get off a rammed commuter train to take a whizz ::)

We know the real reasons. Sluice tanks would need emptying; toilets would need cleaning - and likely frequent repair from being vandalised all the fucking time. It's just more money, which I get. I just wish Merseyrail would be honest and admit it.

But Hunts Cross to Southport is 70 minutes, and Liverpool to Wrexham via Bidston has to be at least 80 minutes. And if they want to expand from Kirkby to Wigan Wallgate and from Ormskirk to Preston, the trains are gonna need bogs.

The toilet at Cressington has been out of order since last Xmas.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39491 on: Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm »
I really want to go to the GP tomorrow and ask to see my Doctor. I have had back to back gout flare ups and it's left me concerned, not to mention in considerable pain.

But I want to actually SEE my doctor. Not another fucking telephone appointment where they ask me to email sodding photos. I've said this before, but I feel my GP is doing what is convenient for them rather than what is in the best interests of their patients.

Thing is, from what little I've seen online, they're not actually obliged to see you face to face. They're pretty much free to set the rules. Just thinking about it makes me angry and anxious, because the last thing I want is to go to the surgery first thing in the morning ready to argue and fight with the receptionist over my rights to actually see a fucking doctor.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39492 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm
I really want to go to the GP tomorrow and ask to see my Doctor. I have had back to back gout flare ups and it's left me concerned, not to mention in considerable pain.

But I want to actually SEE my doctor. Not another fucking telephone appointment where they ask me to email sodding photos. I've said this before, but I feel my GP is doing what is convenient for them rather than what is in the best interests of their patients.

Thing is, from what little I've seen online, they're not actually obliged to see you face to face. They're pretty much free to set the rules. Just thinking about it makes me angry and anxious, because the last thing I want is to go to the surgery first thing in the morning ready to argue and fight with the receptionist over my rights to actually see a fucking doctor.

I've needed to see my GP twice this year. Both times I used the NHS app to leave a message with the receptionist, both times they phoned back within an hour and arranged a face to face appointment that day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39493 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 pm »
I havent seen my GP since the day Madeleine McCann went missing (the two things arent related).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39494 on: Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm
I've needed to see my GP twice this year. Both times I used the NHS app to leave a message with the receptionist, both times they phoned back within an hour and arranged a face to face appointment that day.

I tried to register online with my gp, but there was some kind of glitch, I don't even remember what.

My gp is literally a 5 minute walk, so going there isn't an issue. It's the anxiety of feeling I have to make a case to justify seeing my own doctor.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39495 on: Yesterday at 06:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm
I tried to register online with my gp, but there was some kind of glitch, I don't even remember what.

My gp is literally a 5 minute walk, so going there isn't an issue. It's the anxiety of feeling I have to make a case to justify seeing my own doctor.

Im on Patient Access which you can access through the NHS app.

Our GP has an online form which lists certain conditions which gives you priority. I had the results of a heart scan and got to see a doctor within the week.

Worth trying the online options but we seem to have a pretty good and efficient GP practice.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39496 on: Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm »
I just don't have a head for technology anymore. I'd much rather just turn up, make an appointment and speak to someone. It's good for those who know what to do with it, but I'm just not one of those people.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39497 on: Yesterday at 07:12:48 pm »
I've used patient access twice recently.  Both times got a call back from the surgery, offering face to face appointments for the same day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39498 on: Yesterday at 07:54:47 pm »
I rang the doctors recently and had to wait 2 weeks to see him. Just assumed that was normal nowadays. Maybe could have got in sooner if I would have seen a random doc. Had some tests 1 week later and got the results 1 week after that. I dont know how they do it, despite the fucking Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39499 on: Today at 04:35:16 am »
Tourists who treat locals like shite and in the process embarrass themselves and ruin the experience for others.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39500 on: Today at 08:24:35 am »
Well that was mercifully painless.

I know that I was being irrational and building up going to the Doctor's into some kind of confrontation, but I found out a few things that confirmed it was for good reason. I met someone else waiting to go in, and she told me everyone was having a bad time at this GP office, and the surrounding ones weren't much better.

She also told me one of the staff had explained my GP office was in some kind of special measures; most of the staff (I'm presuming receptionists and the like) had been let go because the GP was in the bottom 1% in the country.  This does not surprise me, and I had noticed the past few times I've been down that I didn't recognise most of the receptionists. (The guy who worked there in particular was an absolute weapon, very arrogant and condescending.)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39501 on: Today at 10:37:00 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:35:16 am
Tourists who treat locals like shite and in the process embarrass themselves and ruin the experience for others.
Totally agree. It's pathetic behaviour.
We had a narrow escape a few years back. We were meant to be going away for a few days in a bit of a group of our usual friends. The organisers had also invited a couple of close relatives. We ended up not being able to go, but were told that one of the relatives was an obnoxious bastard to waiters and locals when pissed. People were obviously embarrassed, but I don't think anyone put him in his place. Which is what I'd have done.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39502 on: Today at 05:55:02 pm »
When you're trying to take your shoes off, but when you pull on the laces, they go into a massive tangled knot instead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39503 on: Today at 06:10:55 pm »
Going back to work after a holiday. Got to be up there with one of the shittest feelings a human can experience.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39504 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 06:10:55 pm
Going back to work after a holiday. Got to be up there with one of the shittest feelings a human can experience.
wild guess - there are many many many worse feelings.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39505 on: Today at 06:12:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:01 pm
wild guess - there are many many many worse feelings.
Yes there are. Which is why I said one of the worst.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39506 on: Today at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Yesterday at 05:53:11 pm


What the fuck have you been doing now to get that username? Do you work at the BBC?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39507 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm »
Proper pencils not these horrible hard, scratchy things we have these days.

Yeah yeah so I'm old.  I like to use a pencil for note taking as they're not as tough on your hand as using a pen, unless it's a really good quality fountain pen which is also effortless like a pencil should be.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39508 on: Today at 07:37:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:45:55 pm
Proper pencils not these horrible hard, scratchy things we have these days.

Yeah yeah so I'm old.  I like to use a pencil for note taking as they're not as tough on your hand as using a pen, unless it's a really good quality fountain pen which is also effortless like a pencil should be.

Hope this illuminating link helps you on you next pencil shopping trip;

https://www.eberhardfaber.com/thematic-worlds/drawing-and-modelling/Understanding-the-degree-of-hardness-of-pencils#:~:text=The%20degree%20of%20hardness%20of%20a%20pencil%20is%20printed%20on%20the%20pencil.&text=B%20stands%20for%20%22black%22.,which%20means%20%22medium%20hard%22.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39509 on: Today at 07:50:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:37:48 pm
Hope this illuminating link helps you on you next pencil shopping trip;

https://www.eberhardfaber.com/thematic-worlds/drawing-and-modelling/Understanding-the-degree-of-hardness-of-pencils#:~:text=The%20degree%20of%20hardness%20of%20a%20pencil%20is%20printed%20on%20the%20pencil.&text=B%20stands%20for%20%22black%22.,which%20means%20%22medium%20hard%22.

Thanks.  I'm used to all that as my previous go to was always a 2HB but now it's a B or even a 2B to get the smoothness of use.

The trouble with that is they break too easily and I mean they break as I sharpen them like they've been dropped a dozen times and smashed into tiny pieces 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39510 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Movies 24 started showing Christmas films on 1st July - just fuck off with that shite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39511 on: Today at 10:22:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:04 pm
Movies 24 started showing Christmas films on 1st July - just fuck off with that shite
there were a couple of Christmas films listed over here last night - it's all part of the ridiculous "Christmas in July" crap.

just looked at tonight's tv - one channel has back-to-back christmas films.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39512 on: Today at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:22:11 pm
there were a couple of Christmas films listed over here last night - it's all part of the ridiculous "Christmas in July" crap.

just looked at tonight's tv - one channel has back-to-back christmas films.

7am to 5am every day until January it's going to be. :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39513 on: Today at 11:08:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:18 pm
7am to 5am every day until January it's going to be. :butt
holy crap - seriously?  what nonsense.
