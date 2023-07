I know this is a bit of a weird one, and may not even be the right thread, but lately when I watch footage of live concerts, and see the crowd just standing there like statues, instead of bouncing up and down and going mental like we did in the good old days, I feel an odd sense of annoyance and dismay sweep over me. I mean, I get that you're in your 40's and need to get snaps for the gram, but fuck me, at least make some fucking effort