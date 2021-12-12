« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39440 on: Yesterday at 09:00:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
I've got Facebook messenger installed as an app I think which doesn't need Facebook

Interesting.  I'll have a look into that 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39441 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:55:42 pm
I don't use a computer mate just my phone.

Damn. :(

Fwiw, I don't use the FB app. It's usually one of the first things to go when I get a new phone. I only access it through the Chrome app. I can confirm what PaulF said- I use Messenger Lite, which strips out loads of the non-essential crap.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39442 on: Yesterday at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Dont use facebook that often anymore, but last time I went on, there wasnt a single post from anyone I am friends with. Just random suggested pages and adverts. I dont know if I just have some setting on but not sure how anyone can possibly use it as its intended purpose anymore.

The intended purpose being having a look at what the people you went to school with are up to, despite having no intention to ever contact them in again.

I started using it to keep track of family then to contact clients when I left the salon but as you say, they rarely use it now so it's mainly for the groups I'm a member of.

I don't want to be bombarded with ads or "suggestions" of things I might be interested and I sure as hell don't need some algorithm deciding what content I'd like to see.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39443 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm
Same with me only I get loads of links to musical equipment.
I use a laptop and sit in the kitchen, and every now and agian my Missus will walk in to make a cup of tea, etc..
And comment. "Haven't you got enough guitars?"   ;D

It's very big brother on the tinterweb.

It's no wonder people are forgetting how to think for themselves or disappeared down rabbit warrens, dead end streets or wandering around the outer reaches of somebody else's mind 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39444 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm
Same with me only I get loads of links to musical equipment.
I use a laptop and sit in the kitchen, and every now and agian my Missus will walk in to make a cup of tea, etc..
And comment. "Haven't you got enough guitars?"   ;D

It's very big brother on the tinterweb.
Is there a right answer to your missus' question?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39445 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Either my gout moved from my right foot to my left knee or I somehow managed to bruise it really badly because once again I can barely walk.

This is fucking soul destroying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39446 on: Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm
Is there a right answer to your missus' question?
Of course: the right answer is that you can never have too many guitars.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39447 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:06:52 pm
I started using it to keep track of family then to contact clients when I left the salon but as you say, they rarely use it now so it's mainly for the groups I'm a member of.

I don't want to be bombarded with ads or "suggestions" of things I might be interested and I sure as hell don't need some algorithm deciding what content I'd like to see.

The algorithms are fucking shite too. I'm sick of deleting 'suggested for you' posts about stuff that I've literally no interest in. For every friend I see post there's at least 5 ads or suggested posts. Annoying as fuck.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39448 on: Today at 09:26:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:37 pm
Is there a right answer to your missus' question?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm
Of course: the right answer is that you can never have too many guitars.
Correct.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39449 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:13 am
The algorithms are fucking shite too. I'm sick of deleting 'suggested for you' posts about stuff that I've literally no interest in. For every friend I see post there's at least 5 ads or suggested posts. Annoying as fuck.

Exactly.  My niece used to be in the royal navy so I'm inundated with military band info as a "suggested for you" option.  No, I'm not fucking interested in it.
