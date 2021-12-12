Dont use facebook that often anymore, but last time I went on, there wasnt a single post from anyone I am friends with. Just random suggested pages and adverts. I dont know if I just have some setting on but not sure how anyone can possibly use it as its intended purpose anymore.



The intended purpose being having a look at what the people you went to school with are up to, despite having no intention to ever contact them in again.



I started using it to keep track of family then to contact clients when I left the salon but as you say, they rarely use it now so it's mainly for the groups I'm a member of.I don't want to be bombarded with ads or "suggestions" of things I might be interested and I sure as hell don't need some algorithm deciding what content I'd like to see.