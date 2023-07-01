Got a question about dogs as one particular dog has been hannoying me recently.



I'm no dog expert, never owned one, my family weren't dog people when growing up. My wife isn't a dog person either. I've never understood all the dog love in general but I realise that makes me a social outcast.



Anyway, these neighbours across the road who are the most inconsiderate people on the block by far (known to have ridiculously loud raves in their garden in the summer until about 3 a.m, screaming at the top of their lungs etc) got a dog about 2 months ago.



Most days at different times they let it in the garden and it barks for about 30 mins to an hour. Just none stop barking.



Thankfully they never let the dog out past around 10 pm, even they must have some sense that other people live in the neighbourhood.



None the less, I'm wondering, is it normal for a dog to bark so much? I've never heard another dog so loud that consistently. If it's like that in the house I'm amazed they don't put it in the garden all the time!



