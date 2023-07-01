i was out on my mountain bike earlier today wearing shorts/baseball cap/hoodie (the rain had gone off) and was just walking it on the side looking for a place to lock it and a scruffy scally shouted over to me 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'
i said 'what?' he again said 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'
i walked up to him and said 'what?' and he was actually saying 'have yer got a puncture'
anyhoo, i told him what i thought he'd said and we both laughed - and then he asked me did i have any weed on me
i said 'sorry mate, i don't smoke it'
he said 'yeh but do you deal?'
i said 'no, i don't sorry'
he said 'where can i buy some?'
now, i thought to myself, fuck me, do i look like some friggin drug dealer? maybe i do?
i said 'well, there's a college over there so maybe when they break for lunch?'
so here i was trying to give this scruffy scally guy some advice on where to buy drugs
he said 'i'll try that thanks'
so fuckin el - i've just set up this guy with a possible avenue for getting weed
i am a drug dealer!
and that hannoyed me
i'll have to hand myself in - it's the right thing to do