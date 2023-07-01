« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39360 on: July 1, 2023, 03:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July  1, 2023, 02:09:48 pm
Kids have the strangest body clocks, little guy woke us up at 2am with handfuls of puke.. joy.. cue multiple wake ups through the night of more puking.. youd think then wed all get a lie in, nope hes up at 06:00 full of energy, still puking and my eyes stung to open.

Hes  ;D whilst me and the misses are waiting for bed time.

Youve fed him beans! Never mind the puke itll be projectile turds tonight.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39361 on: July 1, 2023, 04:36:06 pm »
Car insurance.

Another year with no claims, no offences, no changes to named drivers or occupations. And with the same car (which is now worth less as it's a year older) my renewal quote has gone up by 41%... and comparison sites all throwing up similar prices.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39362 on: July 1, 2023, 04:39:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2023, 04:36:06 pm
Car insurance.

Another year with no claims, no offences, no changes to named drivers or occupations. And with the same car (which is now worth less as it's a year older) my renewal quote has gone up by 41%... and comparison sites all throwing up similar prices.

I had a similar problem shopped around and found AA at least £100 cheaper than Direct Line.

And a few years ago I  got insurance off a comparison site and found my credit card details had been used for at least three other insurance transactions.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39363 on: July 1, 2023, 05:21:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2023, 04:36:06 pm
Car insurance.

Another year with no claims, no offences, no changes to named drivers or occupations. And with the same car (which is now worth less as it's a year older) my renewal quote has gone up by 41%... and comparison sites all throwing up similar prices.


Staff demanding pay rises. ( Slightly tounge in cheek). But I think garage costs have rocketed. Partly due to lack of mechanics as apprenticeships stopped during the pandemic.

--edit-- I also suspect thanks to brexit a fair few of them 'fucked off to where they came from:

--edit 2-- seems to be calming down but i think car hire prices went nuts too. So presumably did courtesy cars.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39364 on: July 1, 2023, 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  1, 2023, 02:28:25 pm
It was my daughters prom yesterday. We booked her an appointment with the hairdressers to have her hair put in a bun, the hairdressers phoned yesterday morning to say they don't put hair up, we tried to cancel and get a refund only to be told that online bookings are non refundable.

Pretty sure that's not allowed - if they don't offer the service you wanted to book, they can't keep hold of your money. Also as you booked online, you should have even more protection und "distance selling" regulations, afaik.

Depending how much you like the place, or if you don't mind falling out with them, you could get legal advice and get your money back.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39365 on: July 2, 2023, 11:31:21 am »
OK so I bought a return ticket, Newcastle / Morpeth for yesterday and at the Station see that my outward train at 10.55 is cancelled. I'm informed I have 2 to go in the ticket office and buy another ticket for a later train, the next one is in an hour and I'll have missed my appointment by then and I said why should I buy another ticket, I've got a ticket here that I bought online last night and was told I need to go online to claim a refund.

This morning I'm online claiming a refund and it says "sorry this booking can not be refunded because the refund value is less than the admin fee"

An admin fee?  So these insufferable whoppers can cancel your train making you miss an important appointment then have the brass neck to say they not giving you your money back because you owe them an admin fee.

Northern Rail, Northern Trains or whatever the fuck they call themselves   :wanker  :butt  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39366 on: July 2, 2023, 12:14:25 pm »
Got a question about dogs as one particular dog has been hannoying me recently.

I'm no dog expert, never owned one, my family weren't dog people when growing up. My wife isn't a dog person either. I've never understood all the dog love in general but I realise that makes me a social outcast.

Anyway, these neighbours across the road who are the most inconsiderate people on the block by far (known to have ridiculously loud raves in their garden in the summer until about 3 a.m, screaming at the top of their lungs etc) got a dog about 2 months ago.

Most days at different times they let it in the garden and it barks for about 30 mins to an hour. Just none stop barking.

Thankfully they never let the dog out past around 10 pm, even they must have some sense that other people live in the neighbourhood.

None the less, I'm wondering, is it normal for a dog to bark so much? I've never heard another dog so loud that consistently. If it's like that in the house I'm amazed they don't put it in the garden all the time!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39367 on: July 2, 2023, 01:48:40 pm »
that amount of barking is not normal at all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39368 on: July 2, 2023, 02:01:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  2, 2023, 12:14:25 pm
Got a question about dogs as one particular dog has been hannoying me recently.

I'm no dog expert, never owned one, my family weren't dog people when growing up. My wife isn't a dog person either. I've never understood all the dog love in general but I realise that makes me a social outcast.

Anyway, these neighbours across the road who are the most inconsiderate people on the block by far (known to have ridiculously loud raves in their garden in the summer until about 3 a.m, screaming at the top of their lungs etc) got a dog about 2 months ago.

Most days at different times they let it in the garden and it barks for about 30 mins to an hour. Just none stop barking.

Thankfully they never let the dog out past around 10 pm, even they must have some sense that other people live in the neighbourhood.

None the less, I'm wondering, is it normal for a dog to bark so much? I've never heard another dog so loud that consistently. If it's like that in the house I'm amazed they don't put it in the garden all the time!

from mr google which seems logical

Quote
Excessive barking is usually an indicator of underlying issue(s) such as pain, fear or distress, the presence of trigger(s) (e.g., passers-by, other dogs barking) and/or failure to meet the dogs' mental and physical needs (e.g., insufficient exercise, mental stimulation and/or social interaction).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39369 on: July 2, 2023, 02:05:01 pm »
our next door neighbour has had a dog for a couple of years - pretty big one, I think it's a husky - and I have heard it bark maybe 3 times.

the dog a couple of doors down - also not small - barks maybe once every few weeks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39370 on: July 2, 2023, 02:10:05 pm »
Yeah wouldn't surprise me if they don't care for it properly to be honest.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39371 on: July 2, 2023, 02:11:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  2, 2023, 02:05:01 pm
our next door neighbour has had a dog for a couple of years - pretty big one, I think it's a husky - and I have heard it bark maybe 3 times.

the dog a couple of doors down - also not small - barks maybe once every few weeks.

man you've had it ruff
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39372 on: July 2, 2023, 02:12:37 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  2, 2023, 02:10:05 pm
Yeah wouldn't surprise me if they don't care for it properly to be honest.

does it look in good shape i.e. clean, nourished, healthy/active? does it threaten passers-by (esp kids)?

maybe you could report them for mistreatment?  (sounds like doing it anonymously would be the best approach)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39373 on: July 2, 2023, 02:32:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  2, 2023, 02:12:37 pm
does it look in good shape i.e. clean, nourished, healthy/active? does it threaten passers-by (esp kids)?

maybe you could report them for mistreatment?  (sounds like doing it anonymously would be the best approach)

I've never seen it as they have a high fence around their garden!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39374 on: July 2, 2023, 02:40:42 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  2, 2023, 12:14:25 pm
Got a question about dogs as one particular dog has been hannoying me recently.

I'm no dog expert, never owned one, my family weren't dog people when growing up. My wife isn't a dog person either. I've never understood all the dog love in general but I realise that makes me a social outcast.

Anyway, these neighbours across the road who are the most inconsiderate people on the block by far (known to have ridiculously loud raves in their garden in the summer until about 3 a.m, screaming at the top of their lungs etc) got a dog about 2 months ago.

Most days at different times they let it in the garden and it barks for about 30 mins to an hour. Just none stop barking.

Thankfully they never let the dog out past around 10 pm, even they must have some sense that other people live in the neighbourhood.

None the less, I'm wondering, is it normal for a dog to bark so much? I've never heard another dog so loud that consistently. If it's like that in the house I'm amazed they don't put it in the garden all the time!



The dog barks because it wants attention, which they aren't giving it. They probably just kick it out when they can't be arsed with it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39375 on: July 2, 2023, 08:05:59 pm »
Could it be barking _at_ something? Mine barks at cats in windows mostly but will kick off to alert me to anything he doesn't understand, soon as I let him know that the bucket/leaf/snail isn't going to kill us he'll shut up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39376 on: July 2, 2023, 08:39:24 pm »
I think I might have cracked a bone in my big toe because of a dream I had. I was watching UFC before going to bed, went to bed and then I was dreaming I was in a fight and went to kick the other guy in my dream but ended up kicking to wall.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39377 on: July 2, 2023, 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  2, 2023, 08:39:24 pm
I think I might have cracked a bone in my big toe because of a dream I had. I was watching UFC before going to bed, went to bed and then I was dreaming I was in a fight and went to kick the other guy in my dream but ended up kicking to wall.
I knew it.  You're Naby Keita aren't you?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39378 on: July 2, 2023, 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  2, 2023, 08:42:59 pm
I knew it.  You're Naby Keita aren't you?

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39379 on: July 2, 2023, 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July  2, 2023, 08:05:59 pm
Could it be barking _at_ something? Mine barks at cats in windows mostly but will kick off to alert me to anything he doesn't understand, soon as I let him know that the bucket/leaf/snail isn't going to kill us he'll shut up.
Ours barks crazy at squirrels, understandably. But also like yours if something harmless is out of place like a later. Or maybe to come back in the house. You can probably hear her three or five times a day, but I doubt for more than a minute in total.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39380 on: July 2, 2023, 10:15:06 pm »
Theres a King Charles Cavalier spaniel over the road from us who barks with excitement every time she leaves the house for a walk. Which then sets my dog off. Nightmare! Mine barks at the usual suspects like postmen (or more accurately the letterbox banging suddenly). And weirdly growls at inanimate objects she doesnt expect to see like recycling bins or bikes lying on the ground. Doesnt always mean the dog is badly behaved or badly treated if it barks a lot but agree it can be very annoying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39381 on: Yesterday at 08:09:31 am »
I'm no dog physcholgist, but if a dog is barking pretty much all the time, it's probably not being cared for. Even if it's barking at lots of inanimate objects , presumably it's highly strung? The odd large thing suddenly appearing in its space fair enough. Maybe there's an Everton flag on the window it barks at though .
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39382 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 am »
Depends on the dog (and sometimes the breed), though it probably is bored. I'd keep an eye to see if it's being taken out for walks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39383 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  2, 2023, 12:14:25 pm
Got a question about dogs as one particular dog has been hannoying me recently.

I'm no dog expert, never owned one, my family weren't dog people when growing up. My wife isn't a dog person either. I've never understood all the dog love in general but I realise that makes me a social outcast.

Anyway, these neighbours across the road who are the most inconsiderate people on the block by far (known to have ridiculously loud raves in their garden in the summer until about 3 a.m, screaming at the top of their lungs etc) got a dog about 2 months ago.

Most days at different times they let it in the garden and it barks for about 30 mins to an hour. Just none stop barking.

Thankfully they never let the dog out past around 10 pm, even they must have some sense that other people live in the neighbourhood.

None the less, I'm wondering, is it normal for a dog to bark so much? I've never heard another dog so loud that consistently. If it's like that in the house I'm amazed they don't put it in the garden all the time!

Nah, you're not a social outcast. Some dogs can be annoying and those extendable leads are so anti-social. Especially used along canal towpaths, in parks, and by rivers. I nearly went into the River Wandle because of some lazy arsed "owner" using one of those leads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39384 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:26:18 am
Nah, you're not a social outcast. Some dogs can be annoying and those extendable leads are so anti-social. Especially used along canal towpaths, in parks, and by rivers. I nearly went into the River Wandle because of some lazy arsed "owner" using one of those leads.
As a dog walker I think those leads are great, but agree you have to use them responsibly when around others in the kind of places you describe. Otherwise it's not safe for other people or  the dog.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39385 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:26:18 am
Nah, you're not a social outcast. Some dogs can be annoying and those extendable leads are so anti-social. Especially used along canal towpaths, in parks, and by rivers. I nearly went into the River Wandle because of some lazy arsed "owner" using one of those leads.
What the hell are you doing on the banks of the mighty Wandle?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39386 on: Yesterday at 12:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:53:57 am
What the hell are you doing on the banks of the mighty Wandle?

Tripping over dog leads by the sound of it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39387 on: Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm »
i was out on my mountain bike earlier today wearing shorts/baseball cap/hoodie (the rain had gone off) and was just walking it on the side looking for a place to lock it and a scruffy scally shouted over to me 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i said 'what?' he again said 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i walked up to him and said 'what?' and he was actually saying 'have yer got a puncture'  ;D

anyhoo, i told him what i thought he'd said and we both laughed - and then he asked me did i have any weed on me  :o

i said 'sorry mate, i don't smoke it'

he said 'yeh but do you deal?'

i said 'no, i don't sorry'

he said 'where can i buy some?'

now, i thought to myself, fuck me, do i look like some friggin drug dealer? maybe i do?

i said 'well, there's a college over there so maybe when they break for lunch?'

so here i was trying to give this scruffy scally guy some advice on where to buy drugs  :o

he said 'i'll try that thanks'

so fuckin el - i've just set up this guy with a possible avenue for getting weed

i am a drug dealer!

and that hannoyed me

i'll have to hand myself in - it's the right thing to do
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39388 on: Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
i was out on my mountain bike earlier today wearing shorts/baseball cap/hoodie (the rain had gone off) and was just walking it on the side looking for a place to lock it and a scruffy scally shouted over to me 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i said 'what?' he again said 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i walked up to him and said 'what?' and he was actually saying 'have yer got a puncture'  ;D

anyhoo, i told him what i thought he'd said and we both laughed - and then he asked me did i have any weed on me  :o

i said 'sorry mate, i don't smoke it'

he said 'yeh but do you deal?'

i said 'no, i don't sorry'

he said 'where can i buy some?'

now, i thought to myself, fuck me, do i look like some friggin drug dealer? maybe i do?

i said 'well, there's a college over there so maybe when they break for lunch?'

so here i was trying to give this scruffy scally guy some advice on where to buy drugs  :o

he said 'i'll try that thanks'

so fuckin el - i've just set up this guy with a possible avenue for getting weed

i am a drug dealer!

and that hannoyed me

i'll have to hand myself in - it's the right thing to do

It's been nice talking to you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39389 on: Yesterday at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
i was out on my mountain bike earlier today wearing shorts/baseball cap/hoodie (the rain had gone off) and was just walking it on the side looking for a place to lock it and a scruffy scally shouted over to me 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i said 'what?' he again said 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i walked up to him and said 'what?' and he was actually saying 'have yer got a puncture'  ;D

anyhoo, i told him what i thought he'd said and we both laughed - and then he asked me did i have any weed on me  :o

i said 'sorry mate, i don't smoke it'

he said 'yeh but do you deal?'

i said 'no, i don't sorry'

he said 'where can i buy some?'

now, i thought to myself, fuck me, do i look like some friggin drug dealer? maybe i do?

i said 'well, there's a college over there so maybe when they break for lunch?'

so here i was trying to give this scruffy scally guy some advice on where to buy drugs  :o

he said 'i'll try that thanks'

so fuckin el - i've just set up this guy with a possible avenue for getting weed

i am a drug dealer!

and that hannoyed me

i'll have to hand myself in - it's the right thing to do

Is there a reward?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39390 on: Yesterday at 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:16:10 pm
i was out on my mountain bike earlier today wearing shorts/baseball cap/hoodie (the rain had gone off) and was just walking it on the side looking for a place to lock it and a scruffy scally shouted over to me 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i said 'what?' he again said 'do yer wanna punch yeh?'

i walked up to him and said 'what?' and he was actually saying 'have yer got a puncture'  ;D

anyhoo, i told him what i thought he'd said and we both laughed - and then he asked me did i have any weed on me  :o

i said 'sorry mate, i don't smoke it'

he said 'yeh but do you deal?'

i said 'no, i don't sorry'

he said 'where can i buy some?'

now, i thought to myself, fuck me, do i look like some friggin drug dealer? maybe i do?

i said 'well, there's a college over there so maybe when they break for lunch?'

so here i was trying to give this scruffy scally guy some advice on where to buy drugs  :o

he said 'i'll try that thanks'

so fuckin el - i've just set up this guy with a possible avenue for getting weed

i am a drug dealer!

and that hannoyed me

i'll have to hand myself in - it's the right thing to do

Do you only deal weed or anything else? Asking for a friend
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39391 on: Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm »
It would have been fantastic had you taken off rode to the university donned a big black coat and waited for him and then been like

Psssssstt hey you, you looking to score some weed or something?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39392 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm »
YouTubers having to put those stupid thumbnails of them looking astonished, open-mouthed at what will be revealed in their video.  I get that they have to do it because it's proven to pull people in, but it looks so dumb.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39393 on: Today at 08:31:11 am »
Amount of people who use phones when driving

Coming home yesterday some dopey tart at a roundabout, sees me on the roundabout, nearly cuts out judging by the way her car was jumping but pulls out infront of me anyway.

As I avoid her she hasnt even one hand on the wheel, coffee in one hand, phone in the other  :butt
