Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2158622 times)

Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39200 on: Yesterday at 10:55:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
Yes he's fine, doctor managed to sort out the issue with a bit of pulling and pushing and shoved bits back where they should be, its a bit swollen, so he's given us the doe eyes and I've got PE tomorrow so can't risk it stuff and wangled a day of school tomorrow.

I love the NHS. The website says ring 999 for what he had as it can cut off circulation, the operator was great, the staff at the hospital were great, he's all sorted and we've not got whacking bills to pay.

I hope those Tory c*nts rot in hell, burning with that fucking witch Thatcher, for the way they have neglected the NHS and the staff.

It's certainly great knowing that help is there when it's needed but I can't help smirking at his predicament 🤦

Lads eh!!
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39201 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:55:41 pm
It's certainly great knowing that help is there when it's needed but I can't help smirking at his predicament 🤦

Lads eh!!

I've never heard of it before, Paraphimosis is its proper name. He googled it before he came and told me, so obviously he's seen the worst case scenario, he's going Dad I might get it chopped off, poor lad was shitting himself.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39202 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
I've never heard of it before, Paraphimosis is its proper name. He googled it before he came and told me, so obviously he's seen the worst case scenario, he's going Dad I might get it chopped off, poor lad was shitting himself.

Bless him but all's well in the end 👍
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39203 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Bless him but all's well in the end 👍

Yep and he gets a day off school so he's happy

He's been to A&E twice in 3 years now, last time was when he got uevitis and lost the vision in one eye, thankfully thats all sorted now. Spent about 12 hours in A&E on a Bank Holiday Monday, got away with 3 hours tonight. Kids eh?
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39204 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm
Yep and he gets a day off school so he's happy

He's been to A&E twice in 3 years now, last time was when he got uevitis and lost the vision in one eye, thankfully thats all sorted now. Spent about 12 hours in A&E on a Bank Holiday Monday, got away with 3 hours tonight. Kids eh?

You're lucky it's only been twice.  My youngest was never away for various trips, falls and other accidents but usually when other people had her rather than me otherwise they'd have been investigating 😕
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39205 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm

I love the NHS. The website says ring 999 for what he had as it can cut off circulation, the operator was great, the staff at the hospital were great, he's all sorted and we've not got whacking bills to pay.`
This

Quote
I hope those Tory c*nts rot in hell, burning with that fucking witch Thatcher, for the way they have neglected the NHS and the staff.
And double this
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39206 on: Yesterday at 11:59:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Bless him but all's well in the end 👍

:)
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39207 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
I've never heard of it before, Paraphimosis is its proper name. He googled it before he came and told me, so obviously he's seen the worst case scenario, he's going Dad I might get it chopped off, poor lad was shitting himself.
god almighty.  just googled that.  I feel faint now ......
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39208 on: Today at 12:17:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
Yes he's fine, doctor managed to sort out the issue with a bit of pulling and pushing and shoved bits back where they should be, its a bit swollen, so he's given us the doe eyes and I've got PE tomorrow so can't risk it stuff and wangled a day of school tomorrow.


 ;D

Glad to know he's well enough to manipulate a bunk off day...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39209 on: Today at 12:25:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
I've never heard of it before, Paraphimosis is its proper name. He googled it before he came and told me, so obviously he's seen the worst case scenario, he's going Dad I might get it chopped off, poor lad was shitting himself.
I hope he's not too upset that you put this in the 'small things' thread.  ;)
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39210 on: Today at 03:10:50 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
Ouch, happened to me a few months ago, seemed to have caught my foot when turning over in bed, & my ankle was sore for a few days, & on another note, woke up with a pinched nerve in my upper arm last autumn, my upper arm still aches now & again when i reach out to grab something.

It was really bad yesterday morning but eased during the day. But now It's 3am and I've been up for 2 hours with my foot in a bowl of water. The pain's been excruciating and ibuprofen and co-codamol didn't do a damned thing.

Starting to think it might be gout after all, even though it lacks the classic symptoms of what I've had before (swollen, purple-ish foot), but I think pain meds actually helped with that. It might be a trapped nerve, as you say. A friend has recommended cherry juice if I can lay hands on any. I guess Tescos opens in three hours so I'll see if I can hobble up there. 

PS: Glad your lad is ok Rob. :thumbup
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39211 on: Today at 08:20:53 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on June 23, 2023, 06:48:22 pm
Typical when you have a rare night out planned with the wife she has caught covid. Works for the NHS but not normally on the wards, attended a ward round and yep someone else had it. Cough cough cough all afternoon.


Now got this bastard thing again.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39212 on: Today at 08:37:28 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:20:53 am
Now got this bastard thing again.

Sorry to hear that mate. I hope you get better soon.

I just hobbled to the GP's. Now I have to wait for the GP to call me. I don't think I've physically seen a GP since 2019. Is it like this everywhere now, or have my particular surgery just decided they prefer it this way?  I keep toying with the idea of switching. I'm tired of being told to email a sodding photo to them.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39213 on: Today at 08:57:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:37:28 am
Sorry to hear that mate. I hope you get better soon.

I just hobbled to the GP's. Now I have to wait for the GP to call me. I don't think I've physically seen a GP since 2019. Is it like this everywhere now, or have my particular surgery just decided they prefer it this way?  I keep toying with the idea of switching. I'm tired of being told to email a sodding photo to them.
Thanks

With the GP what annoys me about the photo/phone call is they then turn around and say we need to see you. It's now 5pm so they send you to the walk in centre. Could have told them I need an actual living person 6 hours ago.
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39214 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm

I love the NHS. The website says ring 999 for what he had as it can cut off circulation, the operator was great, the staff at the hospital were great, he's all sorted and we've not got whacking bills to pay.


Something about how much Gen Z think they need to save to retire at 55 popped up on my feed. It was from a US site and they were saying people massively underestimate how much they will need to spend on medical care in later life.  Particularly chronic illness which won't be covered...

incidentally. I think they were talking north of $1.5 MILLION!!! for the pension pot.
