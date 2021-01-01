Ouch, happened to me a few months ago, seemed to have caught my foot when turning over in bed, & my ankle was sore for a few days, & on another note, woke up with a pinched nerve in my upper arm last autumn, my upper arm still aches now & again when i reach out to grab something.



It was really bad yesterday morning but eased during the day. But now It's 3am and I've been up for 2 hours with my foot in a bowl of water. The pain's been excruciating and ibuprofen and co-codamol didn't do a damned thing.Starting to think it might be gout after all, even though it lacks the classic symptoms of what I've had before (swollen, purple-ish foot), but I think pain meds actually helped with that. It might be a trapped nerve, as you say. A friend has recommended cherry juice if I can lay hands on any. I guess Tescos opens in three hours so I'll see if I can hobble up there.PS: Glad your lad is ok Rob.