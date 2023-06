Woke up this morning with my fright ankle in agony. It was twinging yesterday but I didn't think much of it. Now I can barely walk.



I really don't know how this keeps happening with my feet/ankles. I somehow wrench or twist them without ever remembering how, and then I'm hobbling around the house for days. At least I know it's not gout this time - my foot usually swells up when that happens. And I know if I googled it, I'd probably be told I died last week.