Was meant to see my consultant this month to discuss surgery. They didnt pick up on the change request I put in 3 weeks ago as I couldnt make the appt they gave.. (this was after they changed it 3 times themselves due to cancelled clinics). Now theyve got me down as DNA for my appt on Monday that I wanted to change, and I have to go back to a triage clinic in August. Wont even let me change it due to their fuck up.



Useless system, people not doing their job, poor training, understaffing, poor management, whatever it is its all forced by underfunding and lack of control at the top. Fuck the Tories.