Online PaulF

« Reply #39000 on: June 14, 2023, 09:23:16 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on June 14, 2023, 03:52:37 pm
I've been using that or a variation of that for about 25 years - close of play or close of business (COP/COB)
Maybe we should just call it stumps 😁
« Reply #39001 on: June 14, 2023, 09:23:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 14, 2023, 10:08:05 am
Failing my driving test!!

Also seeing as the Relationship thread is locked, me and my girlfriend decided to call time on our 12 year relationship last week whilst we were on holiday. Just not working anymore and there is no animosity and we love each other as friends but the passion and affection has gone. I'll be moving back to my parents house at 33 years old as the house is owned by her so I'm feeling rather stressed and deflated at the minute so sorry for being a prick on here lately.

Sorry to hear this mate.
« Reply #39002 on: June 14, 2023, 10:19:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 14, 2023, 10:08:05 am
Failing my driving test!!

Also seeing as the Relationship thread is locked, me and my girlfriend decided to call time on our 12 year relationship last week whilst we were on holiday. Just not working anymore and there is no animosity and we love each other as friends but the passion and affection has gone. I'll be moving back to my parents house at 33 years old as the house is owned by her so I'm feeling rather stressed and deflated at the minute so sorry for being a prick on here lately.

Thats shit to hear that mate
« Reply #39003 on: June 14, 2023, 10:51:51 pm »
^
Sorry to hear that, Andy. Stressful time indeed.

Take care of yourself.
« Reply #39004 on: June 14, 2023, 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on June 14, 2023, 06:46:41 pm
The multiple Twitter accounts by top reds who continuously moan about every transfer rumour, players, FSG etc every 5 mins its exhausting reading the stuff they tweet all day everyday. One of the worst things about the For You section on Twitter.

They're all over this site too.

Was a rumour Newcastle were after a player and all of a sudden the sky is falling for some.
« Reply #39005 on: June 14, 2023, 10:56:51 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 14, 2023, 10:54:23 pm
They're all over this site too.

Was a rumour Newcastle were after a player and all of a sudden the sky is falling for some.

All of a sudden?
« Reply #39006 on: June 14, 2023, 10:57:13 pm »
« Reply #39007 on: June 14, 2023, 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 14, 2023, 10:54:23 pm
They're all over this site too.

Was a rumour Newcastle were after a player and all of a sudden the sky is falling for some.

Yep, took a quick look in the FSG thread & it's quite depressing. :butt
« Reply #39008 on: June 14, 2023, 11:04:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 14, 2023, 10:57:13 pm
Well...

It's been that way for ages. Although I agree it was particularly terrible today, based on a nothing article by James Pearce and a team being linked to a player we seemingly have no interest in.
« Reply #39009 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 am »
Added the fixtures from the official site to my calendar and some genius has added emojis at the start of each event name and instead of doing like 'Chelsea [A]' have done it 'Chelsea vs Liverpool'.

It's the little things that really annoy you.
« Reply #39010 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:49:11 am
Added the fixtures from the official site to my calendar and some genius has added emojis at the start of each event name and instead of doing like 'Chelsea [A]' have done it 'Chelsea vs Liverpool'.

It's the little things that really annoy you.

Do they auto update as & when fixtures are moved for broadcast?
« Reply #39011 on: Yesterday at 12:17:43 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:43:04 am
Do they auto update as & when fixtures are moved for broadcast?

Yeah, it's a subscription so will update as they change
« Reply #39012 on: Yesterday at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:49:11 am
Added the fixtures from the official site to my calendar and some genius has added emojis at the start of each event name and instead of doing like 'Chelsea [A]' have done it 'Chelsea vs Liverpool'.

It's the little things that really annoy you.

Fuck me, just done the same and that's horrific. Tempted to see if I can find one from an unofficial source now
« Reply #39013 on: Yesterday at 01:32:10 pm »
what calendars are these that others can eff around with?
« Reply #39014 on: Yesterday at 01:41:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:32:10 pm
what calendars are these that others can eff around with?
Georgesephtian.
« Reply #39015 on: Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm »
Why does 'planning your career growth' at work never include an option to just stay where you are and do your job and you're quite happy thanks?
« Reply #39016 on: Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm
Why does 'planning your career growth' at work never include an option to just stay where you are and do your job and you're quite happy thanks?

Seen as having no ambition, even though you might love the job. Best job I have had at my place of work was Van Driver, but I ended up going Assistant Manager/Branch Manager and then into IT as a developer, i took that path for the money, not job satisfaction.
« Reply #39017 on: Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm
Seen as having no ambition, even though you might love the job. Best job I have had at my place of work was Van Driver, but I ended up going Assistant Manager/Branch Manager and then into IT as a developer, i took that path for the money, not job satisfaction.

I only got promoted start of last year and then they immediately pulled the rug on us with a big department re-org so the job I got promoted into didn't exist and I was shoved working with an unfamiliar team on tech I frankly don't care about. I'd like to just grow into my actual job before thinking about the next step into the unknown. Money isn't an issue, more would be lovely obviously, but the next step up becomes evenings and weekends on red-status project phone calls and life's just too short.
« Reply #39018 on: Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm »
Was meant to see my consultant this month to discuss surgery. They didnt pick up on the change request I put in 3 weeks ago as I couldnt make the appt they gave.. (this was after they changed it 3 times themselves due to cancelled clinics). Now theyve got me down as DNA for my appt on Monday that I wanted to change, and I have to go back to a triage clinic in August. Wont even let me change it due to their fuck up.

Useless system, people not doing their job, poor training, understaffing, poor management, whatever it is its all forced by underfunding and lack of control at the top. Fuck the Tories.
« Reply #39019 on: Yesterday at 05:29:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm
Why does 'planning your career growth' at work never include an option to just stay where you are and do your job and you're quite happy thanks?
That's a really good question.
Possibly HR donut to keep themselves busy?
I expect the usual reason is that companies would expect you to get bored of your role/want more money as you get older so believe it's the right thing to do.
« Reply #39020 on: Yesterday at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:29:25 pm
That's a really good question.
Possibly HR donut to keep themselves busy?
I expect the usual reason is that companies would expect you to get bored of your role/want more money as you get older so believe it's the right thing to do.
plus, all companies need to have succession plans (more so in big orgs obviously, and especially as you get close to the exec level) so knowing who is / can be an "up and comer" is a valid HR concern.
« Reply #39021 on: Yesterday at 05:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
Was meant to see my consultant this month to discuss surgery. They didnt pick up on the change request I put in 3 weeks ago as I couldnt make the appt they gave.. (this was after they changed it 3 times themselves due to cancelled clinics). Now theyve got me down as DNA for my appt on Monday that I wanted to change, and I have to go back to a triage clinic in August. Wont even let me change it due to their fuck up.

Useless system, people not doing their job, poor training, understaffing, poor management, whatever it is its all forced by underfunding and lack of control at the top. Fuck the Tories.

It is shite isn't it.

Mother in law broke her leg a few months ago, she had an appointment with the consultant yesterday in Trafford general. We got an Uber XL from Stockport to Trafford yesterday morning only to be told when we got there the consultant would be in another hospital all day covering for the junior doctors who are on strike. Ended uo spending £75 on two Ubers and no appointment.
« Reply #39022 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm
Why does 'planning your career growth' at work never include an option to just stay where you are and do your job and you're quite happy thanks?

Yeah, its stupid, lots of people are quite happy in their jobs, needed at the level they're at, and also likely wouldn't get promoted anyway. I think its a question that makes sense in some companies, mostly to identify those employees that are likely to look for opportunities elsewhere, if you don't offer them something. But for many others, it makes little sense.

I also think this emphasis of always needing to "move up" is crazy stressful and damaging, both on an individual and societal level.
« Reply #39023 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
The company I work at seems to love this "growth and progression" bullshit. We even have quarterly chats which serve no purpose other than being a box-ticking exercising for HR. Even if I showed ambition, there's absolutely no room to move up within the team as it's only five of us.
« Reply #39024 on: Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:29:25 pm
Possibly HR donut to keep themselves busy?
Whenever I offer to give them a ring, they always have a jam
« Reply #39025 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm
Whenever I offer to give them a ring, they always have a jam

Donut know what you're talking about
« Reply #39026 on: Today at 09:28:50 am »
Paypal sending me emails encouraging me to use my credit. We're in enough bother with debt as a society without being encouraged to frivolously take on more, lenders shouldn't be allowed to contact you to push it.
« Reply #39027 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:28:50 am
Paypal sending me emails encouraging me to use my credit. We're in enough bother with debt as a society without being encouraged to frivolously take on more, lenders shouldn't be allowed to contact you to push it.

Bad that they give you a line of credit you haven't asked for as well. I also don't like the sites that make you open a credit account to buy something.
« Reply #39028 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
I do use Paypal Credit and Pay In 3 quite a lot, especially as I've been furnishing a new house for a few months, and it's a really useful tool to get 'free' borrowing when used correctly, but there's no need to push me to use more.
« Reply #39029 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Next door installed a bird feeder in their garden last month and are now mystified by the sudden increase in the amount of birds their cat has killed.
