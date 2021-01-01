Reading The Guardian online and the ad banner up the top of the screen is for Jimmy Choo which brings me to a page where you can buy $1,700 shoes or a $3,400 handbag.FFS, were in the middle of a cost of living crisis.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocksthe 'dream' is them losing
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.
I know for a fact I shan't watch it. I've not even checked to see if it's on terrestrial TV.
i will check the score with 10 to goif they're losing i might tune it but...
I will be painting and chilling to a playlist by the Coral. Much as I'd like Inter to do it, sadly I just can't see it and it will only annoy me.
I'll record it and will watch only if they lose.
Record it? What year is it?
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]