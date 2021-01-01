« previous next »
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38920 on: Today at 07:49:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:15 am
Reading The Guardian online and the ad banner up the top of the screen is for Jimmy Choo which brings me to a page where you can buy $1,700 shoes or a $3,400 handbag.

FFS, were in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Get a grant to pay your leccy bill and buy some Choos.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38921 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing

Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38922 on: Today at 09:35:06 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:59:26 am
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing

I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38923 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:59:26 am
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing


Avoided it all cept any related threads on here. Couldn't careless. Would be HILARIOUS if they lost though.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38924 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.
I know for a fact I shan't watch it. I've not even checked to see if it's on terrestrial TV.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38925 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:15 am
Reading The Guardian online and the ad banner up the top of the screen is for Jimmy Choo which brings me to a page where you can buy $1,700 shoes or a $3,400 handbag.

FFS, were in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Luckily my surfing habits get me links to some relatively cheap Paul Smith suits.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38926 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.

I have fridge magnets to rearrange.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38927 on: Today at 12:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.

My kids want to watch it, I'd rather watch the MotoGP sprint race I'm recording while I'm at work, but I'll likely watch until these score, although still think inter will beat them
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38928 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Inter brushed Milan aside in the semi but that's all I've seen of them lately, might do the same and watch a bit of it... check livescore for the last 5-10 to see if it's worth going back ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38929 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
Will be worth watching, until Gundogan puts the cheats up after 10 minutes.
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38930 on: Today at 02:24:37 pm »
Dunno why you guys and girls are actually putting yourself through this. Just really doesn't seem worth it.

Beautiful sunshine here today so gonna take the camera out and go for walk and not even think about it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38931 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:47:48 am
I know for a fact I shan't watch it. I've not even checked to see if it's on terrestrial TV.
It's on Channel 115.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38932 on: Today at 04:16:07 pm »
i will check the score with 10 to go

if they're losing i might tune it but...
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38933 on: Today at 05:08:14 pm »
People who don't shut the chiller doors at Aldi.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38934 on: Today at 05:13:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:16:07 pm
i will check the score with 10 to go

if they're losing i might tune it but...
Don't do it mate. I tuned in just before the 90 in '99.  :no
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38935 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm »
I will be painting and chilling to a playlist by the Coral. Much as I'd like Inter to do it, sadly I just can't see it and it will only annoy me.  :-\
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38936 on: Today at 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.

I'm gonna watch the thunderstorm instead. In Wales atm and I can hear it approaching.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38937 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:19:36 pm
I will be painting and chilling to a playlist by the Coral. Much as I'd like Inter to do it, sadly I just can't see it and it will only annoy me.  :-\
I'll record it and will watch only if they lose.
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38938 on: Today at 06:22:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:08:48 pm
I'll record it and will watch only if they lose.

Record it? What year is it?  ;)
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38939 on: Today at 06:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:22:56 pm
Record it? What year is it?  ;)
a year when we don't say "tape it" anymore?
