Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2144064 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38920 on: Today at 07:49:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:15 am
Reading The Guardian online and the ad banner up the top of the screen is for Jimmy Choo which brings me to a page where you can buy $1,700 shoes or a $3,400 handbag.

FFS, were in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Get a grant to pay your leccy bill and buy some Choos.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38921 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38922 on: Today at 09:35:06 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:59:26 am
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing

I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38923 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:59:26 am
city all over the media with the 'this is the dream' bollocks

the 'dream' is them losing


Avoided it all cept any related threads on here. Couldn't careless. Would be HILARIOUS if they lost though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38924 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.
I know for a fact I shan't watch it. I've not even checked to see if it's on terrestrial TV.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38925 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:15 am
Reading The Guardian online and the ad banner up the top of the screen is for Jimmy Choo which brings me to a page where you can buy $1,700 shoes or a $3,400 handbag.

FFS, were in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Luckily my surfing habits get me links to some relatively cheap Paul Smith suits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38926 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:06 am
I still don't know if I'm gonna watch it, I've so far managed to completely blank it out.

I have fridge magnets to rearrange.
