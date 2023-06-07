Drives me nuts that, that and hesitant drivers in general



So many that are in their own little bubble with no awareness of other road users.The amount of times I get stopped behind someone on a main road because they've stopped to let someone out of a left side junction, usually turning right, when there's traffic coming the other way!They pull out thinking it's clear, nearly cause an accident then get stranded across the middle of the road until someone else stops to let them out.Just fucking drive and let them work out how to get across themselves.Another is in carparks. We were walking across one to go into a shop aware of moving traffic when this stupid bint stopped for us causing mahem.It's my fucking responsibility to not get run over not yours!!