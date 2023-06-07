i understand your anger but then someone good is resorting to criminal behaviour and why should that someone stoop so lowstart easy - place a message on his windscreen
How wide is the road? If the van parked 'properly' on the road, no wheels on the pavement, would traffic still be able to get past it? easily? Are there vehicles parked on the other side?
Its double yellow lines on it so the c*nt is parking on the pavement, shouldn't even be there.
Right. That clears it up. I don't know the road so wasn't sure of the situation
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.Your's sincerelyPissed off.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I read this post before I saw the poster was actually you TerryI would of put money on it being Rob to be honest
The arrogance of some Liverpool fans. Or fans of big teams in general.
The reaction from some of our fans to West Ham winning a long-awaited trophy was weird, to say the least.TBF - There were loads of Reds who were chuffed for them too
Yeah was very strange, that AndyMuller was a beaut in that thread, made Andy@Allerton seem sane
Crosby Nick never fails.
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.Your's sincerelyPissed off.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
I expect both Andys to be here soon to defend their honor.Any trouble from them Rob, Threaten to set your lad on them
Woman on countdown keeps asking for a constenant and no-one has corrected her of camera
The moyes renaissance is even weirder on here, man has been a tit forever.
Looks like some short memories on this forum these days seeing as West Ham were calling for the league to be null and voided during Covid.The moyes renaissance is even weirder on here, man has been a tit forever.
Given that Moyes did a massive stint at Everton before going to United for us not to utterly loathe him must mean he's not too bad. That said his time at United was hilarious fabulous.
That was the dickhead owners, don't remember anything from the players. I know some Hammers at work, sound lads, so made up for them Moysie is a tit, but there are well worse than him in management
The flavour of lack of flavour in crisps & snacks, opened a packet pickled onion monster much, & the flavouring is bland bland & tasteless, at one time picked onion flavour was very strong, similar to that of salt & vinegar & prawn cocktail
I'm thinking that might be you, not the crisps.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]