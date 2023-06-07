« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 01:17:20 pm
Plus slashed tyres reduce someone's motivation (and even ability) to move it.

Call the fuzz instead, citing an obstruction representing a clear danger to public safety.

Failing that, smash the windows and burn the fucker down.......!  :wave
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 01:19:32 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June  7, 2023, 01:05:36 pm
i understand your anger but then someone good is resorting to criminal behaviour and why should that someone stoop so low

start easy - place a message on his windscreen
agree completely, but I'm assuming that's already been tried, as has letting the cops know.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 01:21:23 pm
can't stand Americans (nobody else does this AFAIK) who pronounce the capital of Russia as Moss-Cow.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 03:26:46 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  7, 2023, 01:04:24 pm
How wide is the road? If the van parked 'properly' on the road, no wheels on the pavement, would traffic still be able to get past it? easily? Are there vehicles parked on the other side?

Its double yellow lines on it so the c*nt is parking on the pavement, shouldn't even be there.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2023, 03:26:46 pm
Its double yellow lines on it so the c*nt is parking on the pavement, shouldn't even be there.
Right. That clears it up. I don't know the road so wasn't sure of the situation
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June  7, 2023, 01:05:36 pm
i understand your anger but then someone good is resorting to criminal behaviour and why should that someone stoop so low

start easy - place a message on his windscreen


Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 04:27:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  7, 2023, 03:41:01 pm
Right. That clears it up. I don't know the road so wasn't sure of the situation

RB posted a pic of it, its on Ullet Road, right on double yellows.

Its worth a bell to Merseyside Police, its causing an obstruction and illegally parked, well deserves a £100 ticket.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 04:29:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  7, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 

 :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 05:22:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  7, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 

:)

I read this post before I saw the poster was actually you Terry

I would of put money on it being Rob to be honest
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
June 7, 2023, 09:38:49 pm
Someone needs to do this to him



Quote from: Buck Pete on June  7, 2023, 05:22:58 pm
:)

I read this post before I saw the poster was actually you Terry

I would of put money on it being Rob to be honest

I'd have scratched it into his paintwork
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 08:54:27 am
The arrogance of some Liverpool fans.  Or fans of big teams in general.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:00:52 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:54:27 am
The arrogance of some Liverpool fans.  Or fans of big teams in general.

The reaction from some of our fans to West Ham winning a long-awaited trophy was weird, to say the least.

TBF - There were loads of Reds who were chuffed for them too
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:07:01 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:00:52 am
The reaction from some of our fans to West Ham winning a long-awaited trophy was weird, to say the least.

TBF - There were loads of Reds who were chuffed for them too

Yeah was very strange, that AndyMuller was a beaut in that thread, made Andy@Allerton seem sane ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:28:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:01 am
Yeah was very strange, that AndyMuller was a beaut in that thread, made Andy@Allerton seem sane ;D

Like Andy@Allerton was Mullered.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:32:16 am
I expect both Andys to be here soon to defend their honor.

Any trouble from them Rob, Threaten to set your lad on them :)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:58:51 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  7, 2023, 04:25:38 pm
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off.

 :lmao  yeh something like that'll do
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:32:16 am
I expect both Andys to be here soon to defend their honor.

Any trouble from them Rob, Threaten to set your lad on them :)



He's deffo a serial killer in the making ;D

Juat watching SSN, Coufal was on with the trophy outside the team hotel, he's absolutely buzzing to have won it and was calling it a proper trophy, glad that UEFA created the competition. None of the West Ham players are turning their noses up and neither are their fans
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:19:39 pm
Plus it's yet another club who have won a major(ish) trophy since Everton last did*. Hope Villa win it next season, (although with Emery in charge they'll probably somehow end up winning the UEFA Cup).








*Transfer Trophy excepted, of course
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:34:34 pm
Woman on countdown keeps asking for a constenant and no-one has corrected her of camera
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:34:34 pm
Woman on countdown keeps asking for a constenant and no-one has corrected her of camera
*off-
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:34:34 pm
Woman on countdown keeps asking for a constenant and no-one has corrected her of camera

i know - everybody knows it's continent  ::)
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm
Don't most people pronounce it that way?
I'd have though Manc Loving Rachel Riley would have stopped you from watching it though.

Is Colin Murray really the new host?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:01 am
Yeah was very strange, that AndyMuller was a beaut in that thread, made Andy@Allerton seem sane ;D

Looks like some short memories on this forum these days seeing as West Ham were calling for the league to be null and voided during Covid.

The moyes renaissance is even weirder on here, man has been a tit forever.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm
The moyes renaissance is even weirder on here, man has been a tit forever.

Careful, you might get a slap.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm
Looks like some short memories on this forum these days seeing as West Ham were calling for the league to be null and voided during Covid.

The moyes renaissance is even weirder on here, man has been a tit forever.

That was the dickhead owners, don't remember anything from the players. I know some Hammers at work, sound lads, so made up for them

Moysie is a tit, but there are well worse than him in management
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:45:36 pm
Given that Moyes did a massive stint at Everton before going to United for us not to utterly loathe him must mean he's not too bad. That said his time at United was hilarious.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:53:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:45:36 pm
Given that Moyes did a massive stint at Everton before going to United for us not to utterly loathe him must mean he's not too bad. That said his time at United was hilarious fabulous.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:33:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
That was the dickhead owners, don't remember anything from the players. I know some Hammers at work, sound lads, so made up for them

Moysie is a tit, but there are well worse than him in management

The players were never going to come out and say that though but I know a lot of fans wanted it to be (along with other clubs).

I dont want another English team to win a coin toss never mind trophies but each to their own.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:35:39 pm
The flavour of lack of flavour in crisps & snacks, opened a packet pickled onion monster much, & the flavouring is bland bland & tasteless, at one time picked onion flavour was very strong, similar to that of salt & vinegar & prawn cocktail
#Sausages

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:06:51 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:35:39 pm
The flavour of lack of flavour in crisps & snacks, opened a packet pickled onion monster much, & the flavouring is bland bland & tasteless, at one time picked onion flavour was very strong, similar to that of salt & vinegar & prawn cocktail

I'm thinking that might be you, not the crisps.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:26:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:06:51 pm
I'm thinking that might be you, not the crisps.

Nah, crisp flavouring have deffo got weaker on some brands
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:33:25 pm
Can report salt and vinegar Chipsticks are still banging
